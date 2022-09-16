Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 16

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 16.

* * *

Highlights

Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7: Nick Conant and Hyatt Collins combined for 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Jack Trausch caught three passes for 114 yards and two scores for the C-1 No. 7 Patriots (4-0).

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0: Dane Jacobsen tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Spears for the Class C-1 No. 5 Bluejays (3-1), who outscored the Bulldogs 26-0 in the third quarter.

Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0: Gunnar Lym returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Class B No. 1 Badgers (4-0), whose defense posted its second shutout of the season.

Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14: Caleb Richardson and Ryan Michalski scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for the No. 10 Islanders (3-1), who scored the final 20 points of the game. Julian Babahavnov scored two touchdowns for the Links (2-2).

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Wahoo Neumann 34: Carson Kudlacek scored five of his eight touchdowns in the second half as the C-2 No. 5 Bluehawks (4-0) came back from 34-26 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10: Max Buettenback scored on a 91-yard kick return and a 1-yard run in the first five minutes for the Knights (2-2), who scored 31 points in the first half.

Norfolk 9, Fremont 7: An errant punt snap late in the fourth quarter resulted in a safety as the Panthers improve to 3-1.

Omaha Gross 34, Blair 7: Colby Duncan threw for two touchdowns and added one on the ground as the Class B No. 2 Cougars (4-0), who won the battle of unbeatens over the Bears (3-1).

Papillion-La Vista South 51, Omaha Burke 14: The Titans (4-1) scored 51 straight points after falling down 14-0 as Devyn Jones scored three touchdowns and grabbed an interception.

Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35: The Class C-1 No. 2 Bluejays prevailed over the No. 3 Crimson Pride.

Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 10: The Blue Devils (2-2) blocked two Knight kicks and limited Elkhorn Mt. Michael to 1 of 10 on third-down conversions.

Yutan 41, North Bend 8: The Chieftains (2-2) held the Tigers (2-2) to eight points in the second quarter and posted a shutout in the second half.

Scores

Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7

Ainsworth 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12

Aquinas 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Arapahoe 58, Alma 42

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0

Aurora 58, Platteview 6

Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0

Battle Creek 35, Centennial 0

Bayard 74, Morrill 14

Beatrice def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Bellevue East 53, Omaha Northwest 19

Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0

Brady 42, Stuart 29

Bridgeport 71, Hemingford 18

Broken Bow 28, O'Neill 0

Burwell 24, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Cambridge 56, Southern Valley 20

Chase County 38, Gibbon 13

Columbus Lakeview 21, St. Paul 0

Columbus Scotus 49, West Point-Beemer 0

Cozad 40, Lexington 7

Cross County 52, Twin River 14

Dorchester 24, Harvard 20

Elgin/Pope John 47, CWC 20

Elkhorn 34, Omaha Skutt 13

Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 7

Elm Creek 52, Central Valley 48

Elmwood-Murdock 73, Omaha Christian 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Diller-Odell 18

Franklin 70, Meridian 20

Fremont Bergan 41, West Holt 6

Fullerton 74, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Gothenburg 35, Alliance 20

Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn North 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Wahoo Neumann 34

Heartland 70, McCool Junction 0

Hi-Line 56, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Hitchcock County 68, Loomis 0

Howells/Dodge 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Humphrey St. Francis 68, East Butler 12

Johnson County Central 38, Southern 12

Johnson-Brock 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Kenesaw 50, Deshler 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Blue Hill 0

Lincoln Christian 33, Arlington 7

Lincoln Parkview 61, Heartland Lutheran 6

Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10

Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Medicine Valley 40

McCook 42, Holdrege 7

Minden 44, Fairbury 25

Mitchell 44, Sidney 20

Norfolk 9, Fremont 7

Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 7

North Platte 28, Columbus 0

Oakland-Craig 51, Ponca 14

Ogallala 37, Gering 23

Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Omaha Gross 34, Blair 7

Omaha Westside 35, Millard North 23

Ord 41, Gordon/Rushville 20

Papillion-LaVista South 51, Omaha Burke 14

Pierce 57, Omaha Roncalli 35

Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0

Randolph 61, Wynot 14

Ravenna 64, Pleasanton 34

Red Cloud 55, Pawnee City 30

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

Sandhills Valley 48, Maxwell 0

Sandy Creek 46, Sutton 27

Scottsbluff 20, York 17

Seward 20, Hastings 0

Shelton 57, Paxton 25

Stanton 60, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14

Thayer Central 48, Palmyra 36

Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20

Tri County 24, David City 21

Twin Loup 16, Overton 0

Wahoo 37, Nebraska City 0

Wakefield 34, Tri County 26

Wausa 34, Creighton 0

Waverly 42, Norris 0

Wayne 27, Raymond Central 26

Weeping Water 64, Conestoga 6

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fillmore Central 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Lewiston 14

Winside 48, Walthill 8

Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32

Wood River 29, Centura 0

Yutan 41, North Bend 8