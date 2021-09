Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 16

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 16.

Elkhorn 23, Blair 21: The Class B No. 2 Antlers recorded a safety in the final minutes, when they forced intentional grounding in the end zone to remain undefeated.

Elkhorn South 49, Lincoln Southwest 0: Will Skradis racked up 234 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 5 Storm.

Also:

Millard South 42, Bellevue West 28

Omaha Creighton Prep 41, Lincoln Southeast 7

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Twin Loup 0​