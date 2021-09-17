Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 17.
* * *
David City Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0
Arcadia-Loup City 41, Amherst 0
Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6
Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt 7
Boys Town 50, North Bend 27
Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14
Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8
Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21
Cozad 18, Adams Central 15
Fairbury 28, Fillmore Central 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12
Franklin 48, Elba 0
Freeman 72, HTRS 36
Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20
Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
Holdrege 21, Sidney 12
Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26
Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12
Laurel-CC 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20
Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13
Loomis 44, Overton 0
Norfolk Lutheran 44, Wakefield 40
McCool Junction 75, Santee 21
Millard West 37, Kearney 14
Minden 62, Hershey 7
Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14
Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13
Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10
Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28
Ord 28, Broken Bow 6
Papillion-La Vista 51, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Parkview 54, Pawnee City 36
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
Pierce 58, Arlington 13
Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
Seward 24, McCook 17
Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20
Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14
St. Edward 50, Meridian 24
Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14
Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12
York 8, Ralston 7
Yutan 26, BRLD 7