Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17
Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 17. 

* * *

David City Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0

Arcadia-Loup City 41, Amherst 0

Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6

Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt 7

Boys Town 50, North Bend 27

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8

Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21

Cozad 18, Adams Central 15

Fairbury 28, Fillmore Central 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12

Franklin 48, Elba 0

Freeman 72, HTRS 36

Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20

Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Holdrege 21, Sidney 12

Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26

Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12

Laurel-CC 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20

Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13

Loomis 44, Overton 0

Norfolk Lutheran 44, Wakefield 40

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Millard West 37, Kearney 14

Minden 62, Hershey 7

Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14

Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0

Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13

Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10

Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28

Ord 28, Broken Bow 6

Papillion-La Vista 51, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Parkview 54, Pawnee City 36

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Pierce 58, Arlington 13

Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

Seward 24, McCook 17

Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20

Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8

Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14

Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12

York 8, Ralston 7

Yutan 26, BRLD 7​

