Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 17.

* * *

Brady 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Columbus 55, Lincoln Northeast 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, David City 13

Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41

O’Neill St. Mary’s 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Osmond 50, Winside 28

Sandhills Valley 20, South Loup 8

Spalding Academy 53, Deshler 6

Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Wallace 22

