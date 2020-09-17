Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 17.
Brady 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Columbus 55, Lincoln Northeast 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, David City 13
Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41
O’Neill St. Mary’s 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Osmond 50, Winside 28
Sandhills Valley 20, South Loup 8
Spalding Academy 53, Deshler 6
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Wallace 22
