Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 2.

Highlights

Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7: Hyatt Collins had 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class C-1 No. 7 Patriots (2-0).

Bellevue West 60, Omaha Burke 13: Dae’vonn Hall scored four touchdowns in the first half for the third-ranked Thunderbirds (3-0).

Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0: Nick Colvert ran for three touchdowns and Trey Bird tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers (2-0).

Douglas County West 18, Wayne 14: Jonas Meairs-Richman ran for 100 yards and two scores for the Falcons (2-0), who held the Blue Devil to 75 yards.

Elmwood-Murdock 76, Freeman 20: The Eight Man-1 No. 3 Knights have scored 171 points in two games to move to 2-0.

Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southeast 14: Jeter Worthley scored three touchdowns for the Spartans (1-1), who overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit.

Lincoln High 62, Omaha Northwest 12: Julian Babahavnov had three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and Zion Jenkins added a pair of rushing scores for the Links (1-1).

Kearney 49, Fremont 21: Treyven Beckman threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 8 Bearcats, who also got a pair of special teams TDs and a defensive score.

Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 14: Karter Kerkman ran for over 100 yards in the first half and four touchdowns, leading to a 28-7 halftime lead.

North Bend 20, Grand Island CC 14: The Tigers (1-1) held off a Crusader rally to earn their first win of the season.

Omaha Gross 63, Omaha Westview 14: Jake Garcia ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns while Brayden Herring had two interceptions for the Class B No. 5 Cougars (2-0).

Omaha Roncalli 50, Nebraska City 20: Brady McGill threw for five touchdowns and added one on the ground for the Crimson Pride (2-0).

Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13: The Warriors (2-0) forced three turnovers and limited the Islanders (1-1) to 99 yards and three first downs.

Papillion-La Vista South 29, Papillion-La Vista 3: Devyn Jones scored two touchdown runs for the Titans.

Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7: Keenan Valverde had a pair of touchdown runs and Husker commit Ben Brahmer caught four passes for 57 yards to pace the Class C-1 No. 2 Bluejays (2-0).

Wahoo Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21: Connor Booth totaled 190 yards and three touchdowns for the Class C-2 No. 9 Cavaliers (2-0), who also picked off five passes.

York 24, Hastings 0: Ryan Seevers threw for 127 yards and a touchdown while the 2-0 Dukes’ defense held the Tigers to 95 yards.

Scores

Ainsworth 62, Madison 14

Arapahoe 50, Loomis 42

Arcadia-Loup City 46, North Central 0

Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20

Axtell 47, Overton 13

Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10

Burwell 56, Medicine Valley 0

Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6

Cedar Catholic 33, David City Catholic 3

Central Valley 50, High Plains 26

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36

Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 15

Creighton 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, West Holt 15

Dundy County Stratton 54, Perkins County 14

EMF 72, McCool Junction 24

Elgin/Pope John 46, Osmond 22

Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Ralston 27

Elkhorn South 31, Millard South 28

Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Lawrence-Nelson 44

Fremont Bergan 26, Ponca 13

Gretna 56, Omaha Central 0

Gross Catholic 63, Omaha Westview 14

Harvard 55, Santee 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0

Homer 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Howells-Dodge 58, Fullerton 16

Johnson-Brock 56, Weeping Water 22

Kenesaw 42, Giltner 6

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16

Leyton 77, Kimball 0

Lincoln Pius X 21, Seward 14

McCook 38, Gothenburg 14

Minden 23, St. Paul 0

Nebraska Christian 21, Heartland 20

Neligh-Oakdale 58, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14

Norfolk 42, Bellevue East 0

O'Neill 43, Schuyler 0

Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7

Omaha South 48, Thomas Jefferson, IA 7

Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6

Riverside 81, Sandy Creek 48

Sioux County 62, Banner County 12

South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Stuart 6

Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12

Syracuse 38, Omaha Concordia 17

Thayer Central 54, Sutton 16

Thunder Ridge, Kan. 74, Alma 58

Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14

Valentine 28, Centura 20

Waverly 28, Beatrice 21

West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0

Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26

Yutan 41, Tri County 0