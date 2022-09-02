Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 2.
Highlights
Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7: Hyatt Collins had 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class C-1 No. 7 Patriots (2-0).
Bellevue West 60, Omaha Burke 13: Dae’vonn Hall scored four touchdowns in the first half for the third-ranked Thunderbirds (3-0).
Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0: Nick Colvert ran for three touchdowns and Trey Bird tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers (2-0).
Douglas County West 18, Wayne 14: Jonas Meairs-Richman ran for 100 yards and two scores for the Falcons (2-0), who held the Blue Devil to 75 yards.
Elmwood-Murdock 76, Freeman 20: The Eight Man-1 No. 3 Knights have scored 171 points in two games to move to 2-0.
Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southeast 14: Jeter Worthley scored three touchdowns for the Spartans (1-1), who overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit.
Lincoln High 62, Omaha Northwest 12: Julian Babahavnov had three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and Zion Jenkins added a pair of rushing scores for the Links (1-1).
Kearney 49, Fremont 21: Treyven Beckman threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 8 Bearcats, who also got a pair of special teams TDs and a defensive score.
Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 14: Karter Kerkman ran for over 100 yards in the first half and four touchdowns, leading to a 28-7 halftime lead.
North Bend 20, Grand Island CC 14: The Tigers (1-1) held off a Crusader rally to earn their first win of the season.
Omaha Gross 63, Omaha Westview 14: Jake Garcia ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns while Brayden Herring had two interceptions for the Class B No. 5 Cougars (2-0).
Omaha Roncalli 50, Nebraska City 20: Brady McGill threw for five touchdowns and added one on the ground for the Crimson Pride (2-0).
Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13: The Warriors (2-0) forced three turnovers and limited the Islanders (1-1) to 99 yards and three first downs.
Papillion-La Vista South 29, Papillion-La Vista 3: Devyn Jones scored two touchdown runs for the Titans.
Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 7: Keenan Valverde had a pair of touchdown runs and Husker commit Ben Brahmer caught four passes for 57 yards to pace the Class C-1 No. 2 Bluejays (2-0).
Wahoo Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21: Connor Booth totaled 190 yards and three touchdowns for the Class C-2 No. 9 Cavaliers (2-0), who also picked off five passes.
York 24, Hastings 0: Ryan Seevers threw for 127 yards and a touchdown while the 2-0 Dukes’ defense held the Tigers to 95 yards.
Scores
Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7
Arcadia-Loup City 46, North Central 0
Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20
Bellevue West 60, Omaha Burke 13
Bennington 38, Plattsmouth 0
Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10
Burwell 56, Medicine Valley 0
Cedar Bluffs 54, Walthill 6
Cedar Catholic 33, David City Catholic 3
Central Valley 50, High Plains 26
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Pender 36
Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 15
Creighton 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, West Holt 15
Dundy County Stratton 54, Perkins County 14
EMF 72, McCool Junction 24
Elgin/Pope John 46, Osmond 22
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Ralston 27
Elkhorn South 31, Millard South 28
Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Lawrence-Nelson 44
Fremont Bergan 26, Ponca 13
Gretna 56, Omaha Central 0
Gross Catholic 63, Omaha Westview 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Amherst 0
Homer 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Howells-Dodge 58, Fullerton 16
Johnson-Brock 56, Weeping Water 22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 16
Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southeast 14
Lincoln Pius X 21, Seward 14
Nebraska Christian 21, Heartland 20
Neligh-Oakdale 58, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 14
Norfolk 42, Bellevue East 0
Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7
Omaha South 48, Thomas Jefferson, IA 7
Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13
Papillion-La Vista South 29, Papillion-La Vista 3
Potter-Dix 91, Crawford 6
Riverside 81, Sandy Creek 48
Sioux County 62, Banner County 12
South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Stanton 54, Elkhorn Valley 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Stuart 6
Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12
Syracuse 38, Omaha Concordia 17
Thayer Central 54, Sutton 16
Thunder Ridge, Kan. 74, Alma 58
Wahoo Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21
West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0
Wynot 47, Humphrey St. Francis 26
