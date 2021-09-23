Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 23.
Highlights
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10
Noah Walters threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 9 Knights.
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21
CharMar Brown had 283 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) for the fourth-ranked Junior Jays.
Scores
Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28
David City Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28
Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14
Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6
Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29
Sterling 57, Deshler 8