Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 23
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 23. 

* * *

Highlights

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10

Noah Walters threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 9 Knights.

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21

CharMar Brown had 283 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) for the fourth-ranked Junior Jays.

Scores

Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28

David City Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28​

Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14

Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6

Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29

Sterling 57, Deshler 8

