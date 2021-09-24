Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 24

Levi Converse caught a 10-yard pass from Daven Naylor for the Minutemen, the only touchdown in the game.

Millard North 68, Omaha Bryan 0

Brian Petry and Charlie Quaintance each ran for two touchdowns. Quaintance added a passing touchdown for the Mustangs, who had a 401-21 advantage in total yards.

Millard South 43, Omaha North 21

Kansas State commit Gage Stenger completed 15 of 21 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He added three touchdowns on the ground, too, for the top-ranked Patriots.

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross 28

Darik Rodgers ran for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Pride.

Omaha Skutt 32, Elkhorn North 21

Anthony Heithoff ran for 77 yards on 12 carries for the Class B No. 4 SkyHawks, who forced five turnovers in the first half.

Papillion-La Vista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11

Papillion-La Vista South fell behind by 11 points before rallying to score 30 straight points and defeat Lincoln Southwest.

Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0