Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 24

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 24.
* * *
Highlights
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7
Dane Jacobsen threw three touchdown passes, including two to Logan Sobota, and Nathan Upton ran for two scores for the Class C-1 No. 2 Bluejays.
Boys Town 8, Fort Calhoun 6
TJ Covington had an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Cowboys, who won despite being outgained 339-123.
Columbus 28, Lincoln High 23
Rylee Iburg had a pair of rushing touchdowns while Nebraska commit Ernest Hausmann caught four passes for 112 yards.
Columbus LV 61, Central City 26
Adam VanCleave racked up 151 total yards and four touchdowns.
DC West 56, Omaha Concordia 26
Matthew Beck and Kayden Jensen put up a combined 372 rushing yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons.
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
TJ Silliman caught a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 6 Dragons.
Lexington 8, McCook 5
Levi Converse caught a 10-yard pass from Daven Naylor for the Minutemen, the only touchdown in the game.
Millard North 68, Omaha Bryan 0
Brian Petry and Charlie Quaintance each ran for two touchdowns. Quaintance added a passing touchdown for the Mustangs, who had a 401-21 advantage in total yards.
Millard South 43, Omaha North 21
Kansas State commit Gage Stenger completed 15 of 21 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He added three touchdowns on the ground, too, for the top-ranked Patriots.
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross 28
Darik Rodgers ran for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Pride.
Omaha Skutt 32, Elkhorn North 21
Anthony Heithoff ran for 77 yards on 12 carries for the Class B No. 4 SkyHawks, who forced five turnovers in the first half.
Papillion-La Vista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11
Papillion-La Vista South fell behind by 11 points before rallying to score 30 straight points and defeat Lincoln Southwest.
Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0
Christian Meneses rushed for 156 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries for the Class B No.3 Blue Devils.
Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island NW 36
Sebastien Boyle ran in the winning 67-yard touchdown with 2:13 left in the game. Boyle had three rushing touchdowns on the night.
Waverly 38, Elkhorn MM 7
AJ Heffelfinger and Sam Schernikau each caught a touchdown pass and Cole Murray had two total touchdowns for the Vikings, who forced five turnovers.
Scores
Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit
Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7
Aurora 48, York 7
Beatrice 35, Norris 21
Bellevue West 49, Kearney 13
Bennington 28, Blair 0
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
Wahoo Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Boone Central 35, Pierce 33
Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14
Chadron 44, Mitchell 8
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Maxwell 6
Elgin/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6
Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6
Elkhorn South 45, Papillion-La Vista 14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Gering 30, Alliance 7
Giltner 59, Nebraska Lutheran 20
Gordon/Rushville 41, Hershey 7
Grand Island CC def. Gibbon, forfeit
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, BRLD 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6
Homer 92, Walthill 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8
Laurel-CC 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Lexington 8, McCook 5
Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Norfolk Lutheran def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit
Malcolm 28, Louisville 14
Milford 56, Nebraska City 28
Norfolk Catholic 38, Ponca 0
North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14
Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Omaha Skutt 32, Elkhorn North 21
Omaha Westside 41, Grand Island 9
Papio South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit
Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit
Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16
Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Seward 30, Hastings 7
St. Edward 69, Santee 53
St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13
Stuart def. Elba, forfeit
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22
Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit
Wakefield 82, Plainview 62
Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14
Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14
Wynot 34, Wausa 22
Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13