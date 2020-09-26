Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 25

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 25.
Adams Central 66, Wood River-Shelton 0
Allen 44, Pender 28
Alliance 35, Gering 6
Amherst 35, Anselmo-Merna 6
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Twin Loup 22
Arcadia-Loup City 46, Ravenna 18
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Raymond Central 6
Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 10
Aurora 37, York 21
Axtell 58, Brady 30
Bellevue West 49, Kearney 14
Bennington 58, Blair 27
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0
Boys Town 33, Fort Calhoun 23
Broken Bow 41, O'Neill 33, OT
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Blue Hill 8
Burwell 70, North Central 26
Cambridge 38, Hitchcock County 32
Centennial 33, Syracuse 15
Central City 57, Columbus Lakeview 8
Central Valley 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 16
Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 20
Columbus 42, Lincoln High 0
Cozad 32, Holdrege 21
Creek Valley 85, Banner County 14
Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6
Dorchester 56, Hampton 6
Douglas County West 42, Omaha Concordia 7
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Maxwell 14
Elkhorn 49, Ralston 13
Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista 17
Elm Creek 36, Arapahoe 0
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18
Falls City 55, Fairbury 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Johnson-Brock 6
Freeman 30, Palmyra 22
Fremont 48, Norfolk 7
Fremont Bergan 47, David City 22
Gordon/Rushville 35, Hershey 14
Gothenburg 27, Ogallala 13
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Gibbon 7
Gretna 41, Bellevue East 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8
Hastings 35, Seward 0
Hay Springs 69, Minatare 42
Hi-Line 32, Bertrand 24
Homer 73, Walthill 30
Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0
Kearney Catholic 38, Minden 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16
Lincoln Parkview 59, Lewiston 13
Lincoln Pius X 16, Lincoln North Star 13
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, Arlington 13
Loomis 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
Malcolm 40, Louisville 7
McCook 42, Lexington 0
McCool Junction 87, Heartland Lutheran 38
Medicine Valley 44, Overton 0
Milford 22, Nebraska City 20
Mitchell 35, Chadron 14
Mullen 58, Hyannis 12
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Conestoga 8
Nebraska Lutheran 26, Giltner 16
Neligh-Oakdale 68, Summerland 14
Norfolk Lutheran 78, Elkhorn Valley 22
Norris 35, Beatrice 7
North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 14
North Platte St. Patrick's 17, Bridgeport 14
Oakland-Craig 28, David City Aquinas 12
Omaha Creighton Prep 29, Millard West 26
Omaha Gross 21, Omaha Roncalli 14
Omaha Westside 42, Grand Island 0
O'Neill St. Mary's 38, CWC 8
Ord 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Osceola 74, Palmer 36
Papillion-La Vista South 40, Lincoln Southwest 24
Pawnee City 39, Meridian 16
Paxton 40, Wallace 18
Perkins County 70, Kimball 28
Plattsmouth 38, Crete 8
Pleasanton 58, Sandhills Valley 48
Potter-Dix 52, Arthur County 32
Red Cloud 49, Harvard 26
Sandhills/Thedford 55, South Loup 14
Sandy Creek 21, Superior 20
Scottsbluff 27, Grand Island Northwest 20
Shelby/Rising City 36, Nebraska Christian 28
South Platte 41, Crawford 0
Southern 42, Diller-Odell 38
Southern Valley 52, Alma 22
Southwest 54, Wauneta-Palisade 33
St. Paul 70, Fillmore Central 6
Sterling 63, Deshler 18
Stuart 62, Elba 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Silver Lake 15
Sutherland 48, Hemingford 8
Sutton 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 3
Thayer Central 74, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38
Tri County 60, Heartland 20
Wahoo 46, Platteview 6
Waverly 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12
Weeping Water 60, Cedar Bluffs 14
West Holt 62, Ainsworth 18
West Point-Beemer 53, Columbus Scotus 27
West Point GACC 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27
Yutan 40, Lincoln Lutheran 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Centura vs. Twin River, ccd.
Fullerton vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Johnson County vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ccd.
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Kenesaw, ccd.
North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.
Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.
Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Wahoo Neumann vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.
Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.
