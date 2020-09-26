 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 25
FOOTBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 25.

* * *

Adams Central 66, Wood River-Shelton 0

Allen 44, Pender 28

Alliance 35, Gering 6

Amherst 35, Anselmo-Merna 6

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Twin Loup 22

Arcadia-Loup City 46, Ravenna 18

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Raymond Central 6

Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 10

Aurora 37, York 21

Axtell 58, Brady 30

Bellevue West 49, Kearney 14

Bennington 58, Blair 27

Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0

Boys Town 33, Fort Calhoun 23

Broken Bow 41, O'Neill 33, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Blue Hill 8

Burwell 70, North Central 26

Cambridge 38, Hitchcock County 32

Centennial 33, Syracuse 15

Central City 57, Columbus Lakeview 8

Central Valley 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 16

Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 20

Columbus 42, Lincoln High 0

Cozad 32, Holdrege 21

Creek Valley 85, Banner County 14

Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6

Dorchester 56, Hampton 6

Douglas County West 42, Omaha Concordia 7

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Maxwell 14

Elkhorn 49, Ralston 13

Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista 17

Elm Creek 36, Arapahoe 0

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18

Falls City 55, Fairbury 0

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Johnson-Brock 6

Freeman 30, Palmyra 22

Fremont 48, Norfolk 7

Fremont Bergan 47, David City 22

Gordon/Rushville 35, Hershey 14

Gothenburg 27, Ogallala 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Gibbon 7

Gretna 41, Bellevue East 18

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8

Hastings 35, Seward 0

Hay Springs 69, Minatare 42

Hi-Line 32, Bertrand 24

Homer 73, Walthill 30

Howells/Dodge 42, Madison 0

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, East Butler 0

Kearney Catholic 38, Minden 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16

Lincoln Parkview 59, Lewiston 13

Lincoln Pius X 16, Lincoln North Star 13

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, Arlington 13

Loomis 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6

Malcolm 40, Louisville 7

McCook 42, Lexington 0

McCool Junction 87, Heartland Lutheran 38

Medicine Valley 44, Overton 0

Milford 22, Nebraska City 20

Mitchell 35, Chadron 14

Mullen 58, Hyannis 12

Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Conestoga 8

Nebraska Lutheran 26, Giltner 16

Neligh-Oakdale 68, Summerland 14

Norfolk Lutheran 78, Elkhorn Valley 22

Norris 35, Beatrice 7

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 17, Bridgeport 14

Oakland-Craig 28, David City Aquinas 12

Omaha Creighton Prep 29, Millard West 26

Omaha Gross 21, Omaha Roncalli 14

Omaha Westside 42, Grand Island 0

O'Neill St. Mary's 38, CWC 8

Ord 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Osceola 74, Palmer 36

Papillion-La Vista South 40, Lincoln Southwest 24

Pawnee City 39, Meridian 16

Paxton 40, Wallace 18

Perkins County 70, Kimball 28

Plattsmouth 38, Crete 8

Pleasanton 58, Sandhills Valley 48

Potter-Dix 52, Arthur County 32

Red Cloud 49, Harvard 26

Sandhills/Thedford 55, South Loup 14

Sandy Creek 21, Superior 20

Scottsbluff 27, Grand Island Northwest 20

Shelby/Rising City 36, Nebraska Christian 28

South Platte 41, Crawford 0

Southern 42, Diller-Odell 38

Southern Valley 52, Alma 22

Southwest 54, Wauneta-Palisade 33

St. Paul 70, Fillmore Central 6

Sterling 63, Deshler 18

Stuart 62, Elba 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Silver Lake 15

Sutherland 48, Hemingford 8

Sutton 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 3

Thayer Central 74, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38

Tri County 60, Heartland 20

Wahoo 46, Platteview 6

Waverly 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12

Weeping Water 60, Cedar Bluffs 14

West Holt 62, Ainsworth 18

West Point-Beemer 53, Columbus Scotus 27

West Point GACC 36, Clarkson/Leigh 30

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27

Yutan 40, Lincoln Lutheran 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Centura vs. Twin River, ccd.

Fullerton vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Johnson County vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ccd.

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Kenesaw, ccd.

North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.

Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.

Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Wahoo Neumann vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.​

Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.

Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.

