Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 3

Grand Island had six turnovers in a loss last week to Kearney, but the Islanders played mistake-free football Friday.

Kytan Fyfe threw three touchdown passes, including a pair in the second half, to break from a 14-14 tie.

Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24

Dylan Gray had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Rockets, who won for the first time since Sept. 13, 2019.

Millard West 56, Millard North 31

Nathan Peterson ran for 318 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Charlie Quiantance threw for 294 yards and three scores for the Mustangs.

Omaha Burke 28, Kearney 21

Cooper Katskee threw three touchdown passes and Donovan Moody ran for 166 yards.

Omaha Westside 39, Omaha North 22

Kolby Brown tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 2 Warriors. Jackson Fiere had two touchdown passes for the Vikings.

York 27, Alliance 6

The Dukes limited the Bulldogs to 124 yards of offense and forced two turnovers, including an interception returned for a score.