Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 3

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 3.
Pierce 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Columbus Lakeview's Landon Ternus scored a touchdown with 27 seconds left but the ensuing 2-point try was no good to give Class C-1 No. 1 Pierce a 28-27 win over the third-ranked Vikings.
Kolby Blaser had two touchdown passes for Lakeview.
Bellevue West 59, Bellevue East 0
LJ Richardson ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns for the top-ranked Thunderbirds, who rolled up 541 yards of offense.
Blair 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Livai Opetaia ran for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bears.
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 0
Kayden Jensen ran for 145 yards and two scores while Matthew Beck added two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons, who held the Warriors to 23 total yards.
Elkhorn 34, Omaha Roncalli 7
Dane Peterson returned a fumble for a touchdown and also had a 39-yard touchdown catch for the Class B No. 2 Antlers.
Grand Island 28, Lincoln Pius X 14
Grand Island had six turnovers in a loss last week to Kearney, but the Islanders played mistake-free football Friday.
Kytan Fyfe threw three touchdown passes, including a pair in the second half, to break from a 14-14 tie.
Lincoln Northeast 26, Lincoln North Star 24
Dylan Gray had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Rockets, who won for the first time since Sept. 13, 2019.
Millard West 56, Millard North 31
Nathan Peterson ran for 318 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Charlie Quiantance threw for 294 yards and three scores for the Mustangs.
Omaha Burke 28, Kearney 21
Cooper Katskee threw three touchdown passes and Donovan Moody ran for 166 yards.
Omaha Westside 39, Omaha North 22
Kolby Brown tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 2 Warriors. Jackson Fiere had two touchdown passes for the Vikings.
York 27, Alliance 6
The Dukes limited the Bulldogs to 124 yards of offense and forced two turnovers, including an interception returned for a score.
Yutan 34, Malcolm 12
The Chieftains scored four touchdowns in a 10-minute span in the second quarter to pull away.
Also:
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
Arapahoe 30, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Ashland-Greenwood 33, Milford 0
Auburn 28, Fort Calhoun 6
Battle Creek 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7
Beatrice 33, Lexington 13
Blue Hill 44, Southern Valley 12
Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6
Burwell 62, Ainsworth 18
Cambridge 32, Amherst 31
Centura 27, Bridgeport 0
Cody-Kilgore 77, Arthur County 33
Columbus Scotus 63, Omaha Concordia 20
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Crete 24, McCook 14
Crofton 48, Twin River 0
David City Aquinas 14, Centennial 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 24, Gibbon 20
Elgin/Pope John 60, Boyd County 24
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30, East Butler 20
Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 10
Gretna 31, Omaha Central 8
Hampton 20, St. Edward 8
Hi-Line 36, Elm Creek 18
High Plains Community 57, Omaha Christian 14
HTRS 52, Diller-Odell 44
Johnson County Central 28, Southern 18
Johnson-Brock 32, BDS 30
Kenesaw 47, Loomis 0
Lincoln Lutheran 23, Lincoln Christian 7
Logan View-SS 24, David City 7
McCool Junction 72, Harvard 13
Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., forfeit
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Plainview 32
Norfolk Catholic 27, Wahoo Neumann 24
O'Neill 37, Valentine 7
O'Neill St. Mary's 38, Summerland 23
Ogallala 30, Holdrege 0
Osceola 52, Wausa 50
Osmond 48, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Plattsmouth 55, Ralston 7
Red Cloud 67, Lewiston 12
Sandhills Valley 28, Overton 13
Sandhills/Thedford 36, Morrill 8
Sandy Creek 44, Hershey 8
Santee 52, GI Heartland Lutheran 6
Scottsbluff 40, Hastings 0
Seward 35, Omaha Gross 32
Silver Lake 44, Spalding Academy 28
Stanton 11, Laurel-CC 8
Sterling 73, Elba 6
Wahoo 13, Adams Central 8
Wayne 40, West Point-Beemer 20
Weeping Water 40, Tri County 26
Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22
Wisner-Pilger 66, Wakefield 22