Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 30. 

Highlights

Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Antrell Taylor returned a 74-yard punt for a touchdown as the top-ranked Patriots stayed unbeaten.

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Mikey Hart had a 92-yard kickoff return for a score for the Class B No. 2 Antlers, who finished with 214 rushing yards.

Scores

Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0

Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6

Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10

Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-La Vista 21

Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Winside 46, Randolph 8​

