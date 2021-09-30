Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 30

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 30.
* * *
Highlights
Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Antrell Taylor returned a 74-yard punt for a touchdown as the top-ranked Patriots stayed unbeaten.
Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Mikey Hart had a 92-yard kickoff return for a score for the Class B No. 2 Antlers, who finished with 214 rushing yards.
Scores
Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0
Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0
Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6
Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10
Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-La Vista 21
Winside 46, Randolph 8