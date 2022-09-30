Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 30

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 30.
Highlights
Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20: Tate Hug ran for 211 yards on 29 carries for the Bulldogs (4-2), whose defense limited the Crusaders (4-2) to 81 yards in the second half.
Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6: The Class C-1 No. 8 Shamrocks (5-1) got two touchdown runs from Henry Raemakers to rally.
Grand Island 28, Kearney 21: The Bearcats lost their first game of the season.
Millard West 40, Millard North 13: The Wildcats (3-3) outscored the Mustangs (2-4) 40-3 after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.
Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21: Hector Alvarado made a field goal with one second remaining to lift the Bears (3-3).
Scores
Adams Central 34, St. Paul 3
Ainsworth 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Arcadia-Loup City 45, Pleasanton 28
Arthur County 49, Southwest 45
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Fort Calhoun 10
Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20
Bertrand 52, Medicine Valley 16
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 18
Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12
Boone Central 55, Wayne 7
Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Broken Bow 48, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 12
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Cedar Bluffs 8
Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6
Cross County 68, Madison 0
Deshler 34, Silver Lake 20
East Butler 52, Walthill 22
Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn North 35
Elkhorn South 49, Fremont 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
Grand Island 28, Kearney 21
Grand Island Northwest 38, Hastings 14
Gretna 40, Bellevue West 37
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8
Hay Springs 77, Minatare 0
Howells/Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Winside 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Kenesaw 12
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17
Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln High 7
Millard West 40, Millard North 13
Nebraska Christian 27, Ravenna 24
Nebraska City 29, Falls City 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Diller-Odell 12
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Summerland 36
Norfolk 34, Lincoln Northeast 0
North Platte 21, Omaha Westside 17
Oakland-Craig 46, Archbishop Bergan 17
Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21
Omaha Concordia 38, Boys Town 12
Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 45, Plattsmouth 3
Omaha North 64, Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista 36, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha South 8
Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16
Ralston def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Raymond Central 39, Syracuse 21
Sandhills Valley 26, Perkins County 20
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Anselmo-Merna 8
Scottsbluff 28, Waverly 21, OT
Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Shelby/Rising City 22, Twin River 8
Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6
Sterling 24, Dorchester 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Harvard 6
Sutton 66, McCool Junction 20
Thayer Central 46, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 14
West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7
Wilber-Clatonia 31, Tri County 6
Wood River 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
