Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 30

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 30.

Highlights

Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20: Tate Hug ran for 211 yards on 29 carries for the Bulldogs (4-2), whose defense limited the Crusaders (4-2) to 81 yards in the second half.

Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6: The Class C-1 No. 8 Shamrocks (5-1) got two touchdown runs from Henry Raemakers to rally.

Grand Island 28, Kearney 21: The Bearcats lost their first game of the season.

Millard West 40, Millard North 13: The Wildcats (3-3) outscored the Mustangs (2-4) 40-3 after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21: Hector Alvarado made a field goal with one second remaining to lift the Bears (3-3).

Scores

Adams Central 34, St. Paul 3

Ainsworth 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Alma 68, Cambridge 32

Aquinas 47, David City 6

Arcadia-Loup City 45, Pleasanton 28

Arthur County 49, Southwest 45

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Fort Calhoun 10

Auburn 28, Lincoln Christian 20

Aurora 54, Minden 14

Axtell 30, Blue Hill 0

Bennington 45, Blair 7

Bertrand 52, Medicine Valley 16

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 18

Bloomfield 56, Creighton 12

Boone Central 55, Wayne 7

Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Broken Bow 48, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 12

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Cedar Bluffs 8

Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0

Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 14, Douglas County West 6

Cozad 33, Gothenburg 26

Crofton 82, Homer 19

Cross County 68, Madison 0

Deshler 34, Silver Lake 20

East Butler 52, Walthill 22

Elkhorn 49, Elkhorn North 35

Elkhorn South 49, Fremont 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22

Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Freeman 44, Southern 0

Gering 14, Lexington 0

Grand Island 28, Kearney 21

Grand Island Northwest 38, Hastings 14

Gretna 40, Bellevue West 37

Hampton 78, Santee 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 0

Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8

Hay Springs 77, Minatare 0

Hi-Line 60, Arapahoe 28

Howells/Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Winside 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Kenesaw 12

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln High 7

Malcolm 48, Milford 0

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52

Millard West 40, Millard North 13

Nebraska Christian 27, Ravenna 24

Nebraska City 29, Falls City 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Diller-Odell 12

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Summerland 36

Norfolk 34, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norris 14, Beatrice 13

North Platte 21, Omaha Westside 17

Oakland-Craig 46, Archbishop Bergan 17

Omaha Bryan 23, South Sioux City 21

Omaha Concordia 38, Boys Town 12

Omaha Creighton Prep 55, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 45, Plattsmouth 3

Omaha North 64, Omaha Northwest 0

Ord 41, Amherst 10

Osceola 66, Fullerton 36

Osmond 28, Randolph 14

Papillion-LaVista 36, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha South 8

Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16

Pierce 54, O'Neill 20

Ralston def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Raymond Central 39, Syracuse 21

Sandhills Valley 26, Perkins County 20

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Anselmo-Merna 8

Scottsbluff 28, Waverly 21, OT

Seward def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Shelby/Rising City 22, Twin River 8

South Loup 54, Hyannis 6

St. Mary's 58, CWC 12

Stanton 36, Wisner-Pilger 6

Sterling 24, Dorchester 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Harvard 6

Sutton 66, McCool Junction 20

Thayer Central 46, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 14

Twin Loup 38, Burwell 14

Wahoo 61, Arlington 7

West Point-Beemer 20, Ponca 7

Wilber-Clatonia 31, Tri County 6

Wood River 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 7

York 33, Crete 6

Yutan 63, Louisville 0