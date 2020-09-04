 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 4
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 4.

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7

Allen 32, Mead 22

Amherst 28, Cambridge 26

Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12

Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14

Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7

Beatrice 57, Lexington 0

Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 31, Aurora 18

Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Boone Central 29, Minden 13

Bridgeport 40, Centura 0

BDS 70, Johnson-Brock 22

Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38

Central Valley 52, Palmer 16

Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8

Columbus 42, Norfolk 0

Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20

David City Aquinas 27, Centennial 0

Diller-Odell 36, HTRS 18

Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12

Elgin Public/PJ 68, Boyd County 22

Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12

Falls City SH 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7

Freeman 52, Conestoga 14

Fremont Bergan 47, Grand Island CC 6

Fullerton 36, CWC 24

Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7

Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3

Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7

Hartington CC 24, Battle Creek 21

Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6

Heartland 58, Madison 28

Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0

Humphrey SF 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Hyannis 14, South Loup 12

Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0

Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0

Leyton 49, Kimball 6

Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14

Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15

Lin. Southeast 35, Lin. Southwest 5

Logan View-SS 21, David City 0

Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22

Norfolk Lutheran 66, West Holt 12

Maxwell 48, Brady 34

McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6

Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20

Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21, Millard North 14

Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0

Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20

Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-LC 42

Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6

North Bend 30, Arlington 0

North Platte 35, Fremont 31

O’Neill 25, Valentine 13

Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0

Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0

Omaha Brownell Talbot 58, Palmyra 42

Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LV 16

O’Neill St. Mary’s 42, Summerland 14

Ord 37, Central City 20

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Perkins County 76, Maywood-HC 32

Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21

Platteview 21, Boys Town 14

Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20

Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32

Ravenna 30, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14

Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0

Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6

Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14

Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6

Seward 13, Omaha Gross 7

Sidney 27, Chase County 18

Southern 44, Johnson County 22

Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32

Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14

St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6

Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16

Sterling 54, Elba 12

Superior 20, Fairbury 0

Sutherland 26, Garden County 16

Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20

Wahoo Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt 7

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

York 20, Alliance 0

Yutan 42, Malcolm 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.

Hart.-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/LHF, ccd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.

McCook vs. Crete, ccd.

North Platte SP vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.

