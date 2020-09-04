Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 4.
* * *
Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
Allen 32, Mead 22
Amherst 28, Cambridge 26
Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12
Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14
Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7
Beatrice 57, Lexington 0
Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 31, Aurora 18
Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Boone Central 29, Minden 13
Bridgeport 40, Centura 0
BDS 70, Johnson-Brock 22
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
Central Valley 52, Palmer 16
Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Columbus 42, Norfolk 0
Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20
David City Aquinas 27, Centennial 0
Diller-Odell 36, HTRS 18
Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12
Elgin Public/PJ 68, Boyd County 22
Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12
Falls City SH 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7
Freeman 52, Conestoga 14
Fremont Bergan 47, Grand Island CC 6
Fullerton 36, CWC 24
Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7
Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3
Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7
Hartington CC 24, Battle Creek 21
Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6
Heartland 58, Madison 28
Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0
Humphrey SF 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Hyannis 14, South Loup 12
Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0
Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0
Leyton 49, Kimball 6
Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14
Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15
Lin. Southeast 35, Lin. Southwest 5
Logan View-SS 21, David City 0
Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22
Norfolk Lutheran 66, West Holt 12
Maxwell 48, Brady 34
McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6
Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20
Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21, Millard North 14
Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0
Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20
Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-LC 42
Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6
North Bend 30, Arlington 0
North Platte 35, Fremont 31
O’Neill 25, Valentine 13
Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0
Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0
Omaha Brownell Talbot 58, Palmyra 42
Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LV 16
O’Neill St. Mary’s 42, Summerland 14
Ord 37, Central City 20
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Perkins County 76, Maywood-HC 32
Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21
Platteview 21, Boys Town 14
Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20
Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32
Ravenna 30, Ansley-Litchfield 14
Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14
Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0
Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6
Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14
Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6
Seward 13, Omaha Gross 7
Sidney 27, Chase County 18
Southern 44, Johnson County 22
Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32
Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14
St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6
Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16
Sterling 54, Elba 12
Superior 20, Fairbury 0
Sutherland 26, Garden County 16
Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20
Wahoo Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt 7
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6
York 20, Alliance 0
Yutan 42, Malcolm 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.
Hart.-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/LHF, ccd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.
McCook vs. Crete, ccd.
North Platte SP vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.
