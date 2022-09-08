Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Thursday, Sept. 8:
* * *
Highlights
Kearney 34, Lincoln North Star 7: Treyven Beckman tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Kowalek for the Bearcats (3-0), who also scored two defensive touchdowns.
Omaha Benson 47, Omaha Westview 7: DJ Sterling scored three touchdowns for the Bunnies (2-1).
Omaha North 48, Columbus 13: Tre'Vionne Brown scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing), and Te'Shaun Porter ran for 131 yards and two scores for the Vikings (2-1).
Other scores
Elkhorn South 41, Papio South 7
Omaha Gross 21, Elkhorn 14
Wilcox-Hildreth 32, Southwest 28