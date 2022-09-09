Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 9

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 9.

* * *

Highlights

Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6: Kelan Bohlen threw two touchdown passes and Michael Croom added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Falcons, who held the Lions to 24 total yards.

Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16: Jace Chrisman scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Islanders rallied to beat the Panthers.

Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-La Vista 14: Max Buettenback had three rushing touchdowns and also grabbed an interception for the Knights (1-2), who outscored the Monarchs 21-7 in the second half.

Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17: Collin Fritton and Cal Newell each scored two touchdowns as the Silver Hawks upset the No. 10 Spartans.

Millard North 20, Millard South 14: Evan Hansen ran for 98 yards and a touchdown to pace the Mustangs (2-1), who jumped to a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Norris 21, Lexington 14: The Titans (1-2) scored with 38 seconds remaining to top the Minutemen and earn their first win of the season.

Omaha Roncalli 51, Raymond Central 0: Wyatt Yetter rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Class C-1 No. 4 Crimson Pride moved to 3-0.

Omaha Skutt 26, Beatrice 15: Wyatt Archer had 144 yards of offense and scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1).

Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28: Drew Erhart had four TDs (three passing, one rushing) and Alex Hatcher scored three times as Eight Man-1 No. 9 Palmyra (3-0) handed the third-ranked Knights (2-1) their first loss.

Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13: Jared Kuhl had five touchdowns for the Trojans (3-0).

Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7: Ethan Walker ran for 115 yards with three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score for the Blue Devils (1-2).

Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0: Trey Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another for the Class B No. 6 Vikings (2-1), who held the Knights to 99 total yards.

Scores

Adams Central 43, Gothenburg 0

Alma 52, Bertrand 40

Ansley-Litchfield 36, Pleasanton 6

Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14

BDS 46, Blue Hill 0

Bennington 33, York 10

Blair 42, Ralston 3

Bloomfield 62, Tri County 12

Boone Central 27, Columbus Lakeview 10

Brady 86, Heartland Lutheran 26

Central City 39, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 42, Anselmo-Merna 0

Centura 35, Hershey 0

Chase County 24, Amherst 6

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Cody-Kilgore 26, Stuart 6

Columbus Scotus 28, St. Paul 18

Cozad 26, Ogallala 14

Cross County 72, McCool Junction 14

Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6

Dundy County-Stratton 40, Axtell 7

Elgin/Pope John 38, Creighton 30

Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7

Elm Creek 56, Loomis 0

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 36, Sandy Creek 18

Falls City 27, Omaha Concordia 10

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska Lutheran 28

Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6

Franklin 67, Elba 16

Freeman 49, Conestoga 34

Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6

Fullerton 46, Twin River 28

Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16

Gretna 16, Omaha Creighton Prep 13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6

Harvard 29, Meridian 16

Hi-Line 12, Sutton 8

High Plains 57, East Butler 14

Hitchcock County 36, South Loup 24

Homer 57, Omaha Christian 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Southern 8

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Osceola 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 54, Mead 6

Kenesaw 38, Superior 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14

Lawrence-Nelson 68, Arapahoe 14

Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65

Lincoln Christian 39, Archbishop Bergan 20

Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7

Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-La Vista 14

Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17

Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20

Maxwell 36, Southern Valley 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Silver Lake 50

McCook 34, Broken Bow 20

Millard North 20, Millard South 14

Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0

Minden 32, Kearney Catholic 14

Mitchell 28, Chadron 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 26, Johnson County Central 12

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Walthill 14

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Norris 21, Lexington 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Kimball 0

O'Neill 35, West Holt 6

Ord 25, Battle Creek 7

Overton 47, Medicine Valley 14

Palmer 44, CWC 16

Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Parkview Christian 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16

Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20

Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13

Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7

Potter-Dix 65, Hay Springs 14

Ravenna 50, Cambridge 18

Red Cloud 53, Dorchester 14

Sandhills Valley 24, Mullen 18

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Twin Loup 8

Scottsbluff 43, Frederick, Colo. 20

Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22

St. Mary's 52, Osmond 46

Stanton 37, Weeping Water 14

Sterling 32, Hampton 12

Syracuse 29, David City 7

Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14

Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 6

Tri County 11, Wood River 8

Wahoo 21, Auburn 7

Wahoo Neumann 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sioux County 12

Wausa 42, Boyd County 22

Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0