Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 9

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 9.
Highlights Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6: Kelan Bohlen threw two touchdown passes and Michael Croom added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Falcons, who held the Lions to 24 total yards. Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16: Jace Chrisman scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Islanders rallied to beat the Panthers. Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-La Vista 14: Max Buettenback had three rushing touchdowns and also grabbed an interception for the Knights (1-2), who outscored the Monarchs 21-7 in the second half.
Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17: Collin Fritton and Cal Newell each scored two touchdowns as the Silver Hawks upset the No. 10 Spartans. Millard North 20, Millard South 14: Evan Hansen ran for 98 yards and a touchdown to pace the Mustangs (2-1), who jumped to a 20-0 lead at halftime. Norris 21, Lexington 14: The Titans (1-2) scored with 38 seconds remaining to top the Minutemen and earn their first win of the season. Omaha Roncalli 51, Raymond Central 0: Wyatt Yetter rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Class C-1 No. 4 Crimson Pride moved to 3-0. Wyatt Archer had 144 yards of offense and scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1). Omaha Skutt 26, Beatrice 15: Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28: Drew Erhart had four TDs (three passing, one rushing) and Alex Hatcher scored three times as Eight Man-1 No. 9 Palmyra (3-0) handed the third-ranked Knights (2-1) their first loss. Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13: Jared Kuhl had five touchdowns for the Trojans (3-0). Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7: Ethan Walker ran for 115 yards with three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score for the Blue Devils (1-2). Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0: Trey Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another for the Class B No. 6 Vikings (2-1), who held the Knights to 99 total yards. Scores
Adams Central 43, Gothenburg 0
Ansley-Litchfield 36, Pleasanton 6
Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14
Bloomfield 62, Tri County 12
Boone Central 27, Columbus Lakeview 10
Brady 86, Heartland Lutheran 26
Central City 39, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 42, Anselmo-Merna 0
Chase County 24, Amherst 6
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Cody-Kilgore 26, Stuart 6
Columbus Scotus 28, St. Paul 18
Cross County 72, McCool Junction 14
Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6
Dundy County-Stratton 40, Axtell 7
Elgin/Pope John 38, Creighton 30
Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 36, Sandy Creek 18
Falls City 27, Omaha Concordia 10
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska Lutheran 28
Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6
Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6
Fullerton 46, Twin River 28
Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16
Gretna 16, Omaha Creighton Prep 13
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6
High Plains 57, East Butler 14
Hitchcock County 36, South Loup 24
Homer 57, Omaha Christian 20
Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Southern 8
Humphrey St. Francis 38, Osceola 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14
Lawrence-Nelson 68, Arapahoe 14
Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65
Lincoln Christian 39, Archbishop Bergan 20
Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7
Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7
Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-La Vista 14
Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17
Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20
Maxwell 36, Southern Valley 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Silver Lake 50
Millard North 20, Millard South 14
Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0
Minden 32, Kearney Catholic 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 26, Johnson County Central 12
Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Walthill 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Kimball 0
Overton 47, Medicine Valley 14
Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Parkview Christian 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16
Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20
Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13
Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7
Potter-Dix 65, Hay Springs 14
Red Cloud 53, Dorchester 14
Sandhills Valley 24, Mullen 18
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Twin Loup 8
Scottsbluff 43, Frederick, Colo. 20
Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22
Stanton 37, Weeping Water 14
Syracuse 29, David City 7
Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14
Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 6
Tri County 11, Wood River 8
Wahoo Neumann 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sioux County 12
Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!