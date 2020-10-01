Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 1

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Richardson, Bellevue West 54 626 208.7 8
Moore, Fremont 118 710 142.0 9
Wright, North Platte 104 561 140.3 2
Quaintance, Millard North 113 549 137.3 7
Rezac, Omaha Westside 79 610 122.0 10
Price, Papillion-La Vista 117 525 105.0 6
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Walters, Lincoln East 80-145-5 1617 323.4 18
Johannsen, Bell. West 58-80-0 796 265.3 8
Flores, Gretna 82-115-0 1188 237.6 13
McGarvie, Lincoln NS 75-132-3 1200 200.0 12
Sintek, Fremont 62-95-1 982 196.4 11
Jurgensmeier, G. Island 63-121-6 722 180.5 5
Payton, Westside 52-74-3 743 148.6 10
Fitzpatrick, Papio South 63-102-8 719 143.8 7
Pearson, Kearney 28-62-4 419 139.7 3
Obermeyer, Papio 32-74-3 557 139.3 4
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Glenn, Lincoln East 12 511 127.8 8
Johnson, Bellevue West 20 358 119.3 5
Alexander, Gretna 25 559 111.9 6
Marshall, Gretna 32 549 109.8 6
Money, Papillion-La Vista 12 413 82.6 4
Bullock, Creighton Prep 23 320 80.0 1
Hallett, Lincoln North Star 25 401 66.8 2
Schneider, Lincoln East 18 326 65.2 1
Elliott, Lincoln North Star 18 390 65.0 6
Horn, Papio South 29 321 64.2 4
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Johnson, Bellevue West 9 0 0 54 18.0
Richardson, Bellevue West 8 0 0 48 16.0
Rezac, Westside 10 0 0 60 12.0
Glenn, Lincoln East 8 0 0 48 12.0
Moore, Fremont 9 0 0 54 10.8
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 12 43.1 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 31 41.9 64
Iburg, Columbus 6 40.0 50
Lammel, Millard South 13 38.7 53
Mangelsen, Norfolk 11 37.8 47
Thompson, Lincoln High 22 37.4 45
Foley, Creighton Prep 25 37.2 --
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 16 36.7 43
Kopplin, Lin. North Star 17 35.2 41
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Hinrichs, Millard South 25 24 74 24.7
Johnson, Papillion-La Vista 49 18 116 23.2
Conway, Millard West 32 27 91 22.8
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 41 6 88 17.6
Hubert, Papillion-La Vista 35 12 82 16.4
Radicia, Omaha Westside 32 16 80 16.0
Interceptions: 4, Bullock, Prep. 3, Bahl, PLVS; Thompson, Col.; Sorensen, Fre.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 825 849 558.0
Omaha Westside 1211 913 424.8
Lincoln East 465 1617 416.4
North Platte 1510 94 401.0
Gretna 605 1379 396.8
Lincoln North Star 792 1418 368.3
Columbus 1095 741 367.2
Fremont 763 1029 358.4
Papillion-La Vista 682 980 332.4
Papillion-La Vista South 758 869 325.4
No report: Bellevue East.
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 117 916 183.2 11
Madden, Ralston 71 599 149.8 7
Garcia, Omaha Gross 105 603 120.6 4
Baasch, Grand Island NW 63 454 113.5 6
Young, Elkhorn 95 547 109.4 5
Langan, McCook 56 416 104.0 8
Larsen, Blair 93 5111 102.2 7
Schawang, Waverly 76 490 98.0 6
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 65-130-1 1265 253.0 18
Bird, Bennington 63-103-4 1132 226.4 13
Schwarz, Roncalli 80-146-8 963 192.6 11
Rump, Blair 64-98-5 892 178.4 9
Hartman, GINW 60-100-4 764 152.8 10
Hausmann, Norris 45-97-2 741 148.2 12
Gutschow, Elkhorn 46-81-2 671 134.2 7
Burroughs, Beatrice 41-71-7 655 131.0 7
Huber, Elkhorn MM 44-89-2 504 126.0 3
Clarke, Alliance 44-74-5 459 114.8 4
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Orr, Omaha Roncalli 34 439 87.8 7
Bluhm, Bennington 16 410 82.0 6
Shoemaker, Hastings 27 396 79.2 6
Kalvelage, Hastings 12 379 75.8 6
Osterhaus, Blair 18 346 69.2 5
Janky, Grand Island NW 20 330 66.0 1
King, Alliance 17 250 62.5 2
O’Brien, Ralston 10 245 61.3 1
Carnie, Norris 20 291 58.2 4
Schmaderer, Bennington 16 286 57.2 2
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Meneses, Plattsmouth 11 0 0 66 13.2
Langan, McCook 8 0 0 48 12.0
Madden, Ralston 7 0 0 42 10.5
Baasch, Grand Island NW 7 0 0 42 10.5
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Kalvelage, Hastings 14 42.6 --
Capece, Omaha Gross 18 42.3 61
Gragert, Elkhorn 14 41.5 58
Eggert, Plattsmouth 20 40.5 64
Janky, Grand Island NW 15 40.0 73
Hughes, Bennington 10 38.5 51
Osterhaus, Blair 14 37.7 74
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 15 37.7 --
Stevens, McCook 13 36.9 --
Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 13 36.3 57
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Acosta, Alliance 25 14 64 21.3
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 30 35 95 19.0
LeClair, Bennington 33 32 98 19.6
Nagaki, Alliance 22 10 54 18.0
Kennedy, Grand Island NW 17 31 65 16.3
Meyer, Norris 18 44 80 16.0
Langan, McCook 20 20 60 15.0
Interceptions: 4, Tatum, Ral. 3, Holtz, Benn. Many with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 986 1132 423.6
Blair 967 933 380.0
Hastings 557 1293 370.0
Omaha Skutt 1364 335 339.8
McCook 1083 260 336.5
Elkhorn 963 671 326.8
Plattsmouth 1280 351 326.2
Scottsbluff 1046 530 315.2
Beatrice 1148 736 314.0
Omaha Roncalli 399 1146 309.0
No report: Aurora, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 101 818 163.6 5
Schuster, Ashland-GW 95 635 127.0 8
Christensen, Yutan 32 462 92.4 5
Egr, Yutan 71 447 89.4 4
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 33-57-4 653 130.6 13
Cada, Wahoo Neumann 30-53-3 488 122.0 5
Carroll, Ashland-GW 24-47-1 311 103.7 3
Miller, Arlington 50-93-6 493 98.6 4
Nelson, Wahoo 33-51-2 458 91.6 7
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 15 340 68.0 8
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 14 336 67.2 5
Alli, Brownell Talbot 14 267 66.8 3
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 25 311 62.2 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood 8 0 2 50 10.0
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 8 0 2 50 10.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 12 39.8 53
Pickworth, Mead 16 33.1 48
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 36 40 112 22.4
Miller, Arlington 32 26 90 18.0
Egr, Yutan 29 17 75 15.0
Interceptions: 5, Daniell, Yutan; 3, Quinlan, FCal. Many with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Wahoo 1310 440 350.0
Yutan 1342 376 343.6
Ashland-Greenwood 1135 582 343.4
Omaha Brownell Talbot 746 787 306.6
Wahoo Neumann 723 488 302.8
No report: Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Christian, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water.
