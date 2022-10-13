 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 12

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 12.

* * *

Class A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 120, 1134, 162.0, 19

Brown, Creighton Prep, 132, 959, 137.0, 13

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 117, 836, 119.4, 15

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 129, 832, 118.9, 13

Roblee, North Platte, 148, 819, 117.0, 8

Antonio, South Sioux City, 91, 654, 109.0, 12

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 97, 754, 107.7, 20

Weber, Gretna, 98, 727, 103.9, 8

Tilford, North Platte, 72, 714, 102.0, 8

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 111, 705, 100.7, 9

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 171-272-6, 2398, 299.8, 26

Tolbert, Omaha South, 82-163-9, 1746, 291.0, 18

Kozeal, Millard South, 72-114-0, 963, 240.8, 10

Flores, Gretna, 124-190-3, 1564, 223.4, 17

Beckman, Kearney, 92-145-3, 1482, 211.7, 16

Worthley, Lincoln East, 95-153-4, 1281, 183.0, 10

Ternus, Norfolk, 92-146-7, 1067, 177.8, 8

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 58-86-3, 1143, 163.3, 10

Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 91-138-4, 1089, 155.6, 10

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 76-120-2, 1038, 148.3, 9

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 46, 913, 152.4, 13

Sheard, Omaha South, 31, 871, 145.2, 7

McMorris, Bellevue West, 57, 948, 118.5, 11

Trotter, Millard South, 20, 379, 94.8, 4

Hall, Bellevue West, 47, 701, 87.6, 8

Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 27, 508, 72.6, 4

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 29, 500, 71.4, 2

Schnell, Gretna, 27, 408, 68.0, 2

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 19, 459, 65.6, 5

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 24, 0, 0, 144, 20.6

Porter, Omaha North, 19, 0, 0, 114, 16.3

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 16, 0, 2, 98, 14.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 13, 0, 2, 80, 13.3

Brown, Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 43.9, 70

Forney, Columbus, 33, 40.2, 55

Mormino, Westside, 21, 39.6, 63

Evans, Grand Island, 23, 39.5, 64

Murphy, Millard West, 29, 37.1, --

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45

Avalos, Fremont, 24, 36.6, 52

McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 36.5, 55

McClannan, Millard South, 16, 36.4, 76

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 16, 36.4, 45

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 42, 56, 140, 20.0

Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 45, 33, 123, 17.6

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 47, 24, 118, 16.9

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 37, 38, 112, 16.0

Blaser, Columbus, 25, 58, 108, 15.4

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists

Interceptions: 5, Czyz, Fremont 4, Rickley, Bryan 3, Harris, LNE; Hamilton, SSC; Nelson, Parrott, Burke; Marks, Omaha Northwest; Runge, Wilcoxson, Gretna; Gress, Mountain, Millard West; Marsh, Grand Island

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 1017, 2723, 467.5

Millard South, 1101, 1775, 410.9

Gretna, 1238, 1592, 404.3

Omaha South, 796, 1916, 387.4

Omaha North, 1483, 1226, 387.0

Omaha Westside, 1598, 1109, 386.7

Lincoln Southwest, 1464, 1178, 377.4

Papillion-La Vista South, 1444, 1120, 366.3

Elkhorn South, 1590, 908, 356.9

North Platte, 2127, 291, 345.4

Class B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Schenck, Elkhorn, 194, 1197, 171.0, 13

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 95, 1178, 168.3, 14

Nelson, Beatrice, 187, 898, 149.7, 9

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 148, 923, 131.9, 14

TeBrink, Crete, 130, 718, 119.7, 7

Colvert, Bennington, 97, 752, 107.4, 15

Gartner, Gering, 125, 713, 101.9, 7

Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 124, 647, 92.4, 7

Stull, Scottsbluff, 113, 642, 91.7, 7

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 167-251-6, 1923, 274.7, 13

Bird, Bennington, 94-152-2, 1306, 1306, 186.6, 20

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 84-177-5, 1300, 185.7, 7

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 74-129-4, 1189, 169.9, 12

Knott, Seward, 72-108-x, 843, 168.6, 7

Soukup, Blair, 76-135-4, 926, 154.3, 11

Jackson, Waverly, 96-148-01052, 150.3, 7

Seevers, York, 85-143-2, 1050, 150.0, 7

Duncan, Omaha Gross, 53-90-2, 883, 126.1, 10

Howard, Gering, 57-106-8, 759, 108.4, 5

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 38, 544, 77.7, 3

Conner, Bennington, 34, 509, 72.6, 8

Halpin, Mt. Michael, 26, 464, 66.3, 0

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 25, 418, 59.7, 4

Carpenter, Lexington, 20, 349, 58.2, 3

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 34, 396, 56.6, 3

Benson, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 17, 317, 52.8, 0

Unger, Blair, 20, 303, 50.5, 5

Timmerman, Beatrice, 19, 300, 50.0, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Colvert, Bennington, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 14, 0, 4, 88, 12.6

Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0

Schenck, Elkhorn, 13, 0, 0, 78, 11.1

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Streit, Omaha Gross, 10, 40.6, 73

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 21, 40.4, —

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 19, 38.8, 58

Espino, Hastings, 36, 37.7, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 18, 36.7, —

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 18, 36.2, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Hill, Seward, 24, 52, 100, 20.0

Robbins, Gering, 51, 31, 133, 19.0

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 34, 46, 114, 16.3

Erickson, York, 30, 51, 111, 15.8

Espino, Hastings, 44, 6, 94, 15.7

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists

Interceptions: 3, Baessler, Blair; Douglas, Bennington; Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Gartner, Gering; Carpenter, Lexington; Herring, Gross; Skrobecki, Waverly

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Seward, 1014, 942, 391.2

Omaha Gross, 1832, 883, 387.9

Grand Island Northwest, 822, 1966, 398.3

Bennington, 1191, 1401, 370.3

Elkhorn, 2147, 375, 360.3

Scottsbluff, 1879, 565, 349.1

Waverly, 1190, 1084, 324.9

York, 1256, 654, 318.3

Other Omaha-area schools

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 109, 1192, 198.7, 20

McDonald, Weeping Water, 76, 744, 124.0, 16

Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8

Krajicek, Yutan, 97, 787, 112.4, 12

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 68, 571, 95.2, 9

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 54, 643, 91.9, 11

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 75-133-3, 1460, 208.6, 20

Kuhl, Platteview, 84-151-1, 1109, 158.4, 15

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 68-129-4, 1082, 154.6, 9

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 85-126-1, 1009, 144.1, 11

Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56-127-6, 945, 135.0, 13

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 40-72-2, 721, 120.2, 7

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 27, 543, 77.6, 7

M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 26, 423, 60.4, 6

Stewart, Platteview, 35, 410, 58.6, 5

Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 16, 323, 53.8, 3

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 15, 349, 49.9, 3

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 0, 10, 130, 21.7

McDonald, Weeping Water, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 13, 0, 18, 96, 13.7

Krajicek, Yutan, 12, 0, 2, 74, 10.6

Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 10.5

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53

Elgert, Yutan, 10, 39.4, 43

Alexander, Platteview, 16, 37.2, 59

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

Fox, Wahoo, 28, 35.6, 48

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Plowman, Conestoga, 43, 36, 122, 17.4

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 54, 102, 17.0

Widler, Conestoga, 45, 27, 117, 16.7

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 30, 29, 89, 14.8

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 29, 47, 103, 14.7

LaCroix, Mead, 32, 36, 100, 14.3

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists

Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Weeping Water. 3, Essary, Weeping Water; Ryan, Roncalli; Fox, Wahoo

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 2228, 729, 422.4

Wahoo Neumann, 1997, 518, 359.3

Platteview, 1235, 1242, 353.9

Omaha Roncalli, 982, 1484, 352.3

Yutan, 2000, 400, 342.9

Weeping Water, 1684, 594, 325.4

Ashland-Greenwood, 1172, 1088, 322.9 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

