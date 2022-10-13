Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 12

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 12.
Class A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Porter, Omaha North, 120, 1134, 162.0, 19
Brown, Creighton Prep, 132, 959, 137.0, 13
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 117, 836, 119.4, 15
Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 129, 832, 118.9, 13
Roblee, North Platte, 148, 819, 117.0, 8
Antonio, South Sioux City, 91, 654, 109.0, 12
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 97, 754, 107.7, 20
Weber, Gretna, 98, 727, 103.9, 8
Tilford, North Platte, 72, 714, 102.0, 8
Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 111, 705, 100.7, 9
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 171-272-6, 2398, 299.8, 26
Tolbert, Omaha South, 82-163-9, 1746, 291.0, 18
Kozeal, Millard South, 72-114-0, 963, 240.8, 10
Flores, Gretna, 124-190-3, 1564, 223.4, 17
Beckman, Kearney, 92-145-3, 1482, 211.7, 16
Worthley, Lincoln East, 95-153-4, 1281, 183.0, 10
Ternus, Norfolk, 92-146-7, 1067, 177.8, 8
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 58-86-3, 1143, 163.3, 10
Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 91-138-4, 1089, 155.6, 10
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 76-120-2, 1038, 148.3, 9
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Thomas, Omaha South, 46, 913, 152.4, 13
Sheard, Omaha South, 31, 871, 145.2, 7
McMorris, Bellevue West, 57, 948, 118.5, 11
Trotter, Millard South, 20, 379, 94.8, 4
Hall, Bellevue West, 47, 701, 87.6, 8
Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4
Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 27, 508, 72.6, 4
Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 29, 500, 71.4, 2
Schnell, Gretna, 27, 408, 68.0, 2
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 19, 459, 65.6, 5
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 24, 0, 0, 144, 20.6
Porter, Omaha North, 19, 0, 0, 114, 16.3
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 16, 0, 2, 98, 14.0
Thomas, Omaha South, 13, 0, 2, 80, 13.3
Brown, Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 43.9, 70
Forney, Columbus, 33, 40.2, 55
Mormino, Westside, 21, 39.6, 63
Evans, Grand Island, 23, 39.5, 64
Murphy, Millard West, 29, 37.1, --
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45
Avalos, Fremont, 24, 36.6, 52
McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 36.5, 55
McClannan, Millard South, 16, 36.4, 76
Kingston, Elkhorn South, 16, 36.4, 45
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 42, 56, 140, 20.0
Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 45, 33, 123, 17.6
M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 47, 24, 118, 16.9
Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 37, 38, 112, 16.0
Blaser, Columbus, 25, 58, 108, 15.4
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists
Interceptions: 5, Czyz, Fremont 4, Rickley, Bryan 3, Harris, LNE; Hamilton, SSC; Nelson, Parrott, Burke; Marks, Omaha Northwest; Runge, Wilcoxson, Gretna; Gress, Mountain, Millard West; Marsh, Grand Island
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 1017, 2723, 467.5
Millard South, 1101, 1775, 410.9
Gretna, 1238, 1592, 404.3
Omaha South, 796, 1916, 387.4
Omaha North, 1483, 1226, 387.0
Omaha Westside, 1598, 1109, 386.7
Lincoln Southwest, 1464, 1178, 377.4
Papillion-La Vista South, 1444, 1120, 366.3
Elkhorn South, 1590, 908, 356.9
North Platte, 2127, 291, 345.4
Class B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Schenck, Elkhorn, 194, 1197, 171.0, 13
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 95, 1178, 168.3, 14
Nelson, Beatrice, 187, 898, 149.7, 9
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 148, 923, 131.9, 14
TeBrink, Crete, 130, 718, 119.7, 7
Colvert, Bennington, 97, 752, 107.4, 15
Gartner, Gering, 125, 713, 101.9, 7
Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 124, 647, 92.4, 7
Stull, Scottsbluff, 113, 642, 91.7, 7
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 167-251-6, 1923, 274.7, 13
Bird, Bennington, 94-152-2, 1306, 1306, 186.6, 20
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 84-177-5, 1300, 185.7, 7
Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 74-129-4, 1189, 169.9, 12
Knott, Seward, 72-108-x, 843, 168.6, 7
Soukup, Blair, 76-135-4, 926, 154.3, 11
Jackson, Waverly, 96-148-01052, 150.3, 7
Seevers, York, 85-143-2, 1050, 150.0, 7
Duncan, Omaha Gross, 53-90-2, 883, 126.1, 10
Howard, Gering, 57-106-8, 759, 108.4, 5
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 38, 544, 77.7, 3
Conner, Bennington, 34, 509, 72.6, 8
Halpin, Mt. Michael, 26, 464, 66.3, 0
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 25, 418, 59.7, 4
Carpenter, Lexington, 20, 349, 58.2, 3
Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 34, 396, 56.6, 3
Benson, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 17, 317, 52.8, 0
Unger, Blair, 20, 303, 50.5, 5
Timmerman, Beatrice, 19, 300, 50.0, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Colvert, Bennington, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 14, 0, 4, 88, 12.6
Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Schenck, Elkhorn, 13, 0, 0, 78, 11.1
Streit, Omaha Gross, 10, 40.6, 73
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 21, 40.4, —
Adkins, Plattsmouth, 19, 38.8, 58
Espino, Hastings, 36, 37.7, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 18, 36.7, —
Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 18, 36.2, 54
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Hill, Seward, 24, 52, 100, 20.0
Robbins, Gering, 51, 31, 133, 19.0
Mobley, Scottsbluff, 34, 46, 114, 16.3
Erickson, York, 30, 51, 111, 15.8
Espino, Hastings, 44, 6, 94, 15.7
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists
Interceptions: 3, Baessler, Blair; Douglas, Bennington; Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Gartner, Gering; Carpenter, Lexington; Herring, Gross; Skrobecki, Waverly
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Omaha Gross, 1832, 883, 387.9
Grand Island Northwest, 822, 1966, 398.3
Bennington, 1191, 1401, 370.3
Elkhorn, 2147, 375, 360.3
Scottsbluff, 1879, 565, 349.1
Waverly, 1190, 1084, 324.9
Other Omaha-area schools
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 109, 1192, 198.7, 20
McDonald, Weeping Water, 76, 744, 124.0, 16
Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8
Krajicek, Yutan, 97, 787, 112.4, 12
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 68, 571, 95.2, 9
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 54, 643, 91.9, 11
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 75-133-3, 1460, 208.6, 20
Kuhl, Platteview, 84-151-1, 1109, 158.4, 15
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 68-129-4, 1082, 154.6, 9
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 85-126-1, 1009, 144.1, 11
Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56-127-6, 945, 135.0, 13
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 40-72-2, 721, 120.2, 7
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 27, 543, 77.6, 7
M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 26, 423, 60.4, 6
Stewart, Platteview, 35, 410, 58.6, 5
Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 16, 323, 53.8, 3
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 15, 349, 49.9, 3
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 0, 10, 130, 21.7
McDonald, Weeping Water, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 13, 0, 18, 96, 13.7
Krajicek, Yutan, 12, 0, 2, 74, 10.6
Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 10.5
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53
Elgert, Yutan, 10, 39.4, 43
Alexander, Platteview, 16, 37.2, 59
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Plowman, Conestoga, 43, 36, 122, 17.4
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 54, 102, 17.0
Widler, Conestoga, 45, 27, 117, 16.7
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 30, 29, 89, 14.8
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 29, 47, 103, 14.7
LaCroix, Mead, 32, 36, 100, 14.3
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists
Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Weeping Water. 3, Essary, Weeping Water; Ryan, Roncalli; Fox, Wahoo
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 2228, 729, 422.4
Wahoo Neumann, 1997, 518, 359.3
Platteview, 1235, 1242, 353.9
Omaha Roncalli, 982, 1484, 352.3
Weeping Water, 1684, 594, 325.4
Ashland-Greenwood, 1172, 1088, 322.9
