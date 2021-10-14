Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 14

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 14.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 176, 1240, 177.1
Richardson, Bellevue West, 110, 1176, 168.0, 19
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 152, 1080, 154.3, 15
Moore, Fremont, 138, 971, 148.7, 14
Brown, Creighton Prep, 134, 979, 139.9, 14
Porter, Omaha North, 148, 849, 121.3, 6
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 123, 834, 119.1, 19
Nash, Millard South, 86, 823, 117.6, 11
Petry, Millard North, 121, 734, 104.9, 5
Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 147, 727, 103.8, 7
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 124-191-3, 2457, 351.0, 33
Flores, Gretna, 114-156-3, 1537, 219.4, 16
Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13
Johannsen, Bellevue West, 84-127-4, 1337, 191.0, 15
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 78-151-4, 1305, 186.4, 11
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 85-144-7, 1184, 169.1, 10
Stenger, Millard South, 55-80-0, 1095, 156.4, 11
Sintek, Fremont, 82-123-2, 1064, 152.0, 8
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 71-123-4, 1019, 145.6, 12
Piernicky, Creighton Prep, 69-131-x, 866, 143.7, 7
R. Miller, Kearney, 69-126-x, 989, 141.3, 12
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 43, 923, 131.9, 10
Thomas, Omaha South, 38, 648, 92.6, 6
K. Miller, Kearney, 24, 534, 89.0, 10
K. Williams, Omaha North, 32, 621, 88.7, 8
Sellon, Fremont, 25, 504, 84.0, 3
Mejia, Omaha South, 31, 543, 77.6, 6
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 35, 539, 77.0, 9
Helms, Bellevue West, 30, 504, 72.0, 4
Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 22, 493, 70.4, 6
Greisen, Lincoln East, 21, 467, 66.7, 7
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 20, 0, 2, 122, 17.4
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 19, 0, 0, 114, 16.3
Moore, Fremont, 17, 0, 0, 102, 14.6
D. Rezac, Westside, 15, 0, 2, 92, 13.1
Brown, Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
McClannan, Millard South, 14, 41.0, 75
Sobotka, Gretna, 6, 40.0, x
Sander, Lincoln SW, 18, 38.5, 74
Barton, Bellevue East, 30, 38.2, x
Fenton, Creighton Prep, 25, 38.0, 57
Ruff, Gretna, 5, 37.6, x
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56
Fyfe, Grand Island, 24, 36.8, 56
Moreno, Lincoln High, 14, 36.8, 47
Smith, Omaha Central, 8, 36.5, 55
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Perry, Lincoln East, 40, 50, 130, 18.6
Limbach, Fremont, 50, 22, 122, 17.4
Seip, Lin. North Star, 57, 7, 121, 17.3
Genatone, North Platte, 30, 58, 118, 16.9
Foral, Papillion-LV, 42, 29, 113, 16.1
Benning, Westside, 35, 9, 79, 15.8
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 48, 14, 110, 15.7
M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 45, 16, 106, 15.1
Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; Martin, LSE. 3, Barton, BE; Greisen, LE; T. Rezac, OW; Moore, Gretna; Pargo, CP; Glassman, Bke; Blaser, Col.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 1676, 1971, 521.0
Lincoln East, 606, 2457, 437.6
Millard South, 1655, 1276, 418.7
Elkhorn South, 1949, 863, 401.7
North Platte, 2266, 515, 397.3
Omaha Westside, 1395, 1122, 359.6
Columbus, 1447, 1034, 354.4
Millard North, 1750, 720, 352.9
Gretna, 879, 1564, 349.0
Millard West, 1604, 799, 343.3
Omaha Creighton Prep, 1410, 868, 325.4
No update: Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 192, 1674, 239.1, 25
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 176, 1618, 231.1, 25
Kracl, Crete, 125, 880, 176.0, 10
Mains, Elkhorn North, 131, 1092, 156.0, 10
Madden, Ralston, 94, 774, 154.8, 9
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 129, 960, 137.1, 10
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 131, 935, 133.6, 17
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 72, 610, 122.0, 4
Nelson, Beatrice, 141, 832, 118.9, 9
Kroger, Elkhorn, 93, 747, 106.7, 10
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Sukup, Seward, 119-184-4, 1509, 215.6, 13
Hartman, GINW, 83-141-4, 1238, 206.3, 13
Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7
Hausmann, Norris, 79-120-6, 1074, 179.0, 14
Bird, Bennington, 75-116-1, 1193, 170.4, 13
Soukup, Blair, 80-157-9, 1061, 151.6, 8
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 81-175-12, 952, 136.0, 6
Becker, Omaha Skutt, 23-58-x, 476, 119.0, 2
Stull, Scottsbluff, 42-82-4, 744, 106.3, 4
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bluhm, Bennington, 28, 603, 100.5, 6
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 31, 522, 74.6, 10
Carpenter, Lexington, 24, 460, 65.7, 3
Jurgens, Beatrice, 20, 452, 64.6, 5
Marsh, Waverly, 23, 411, 58.7, 6
Wendt, Blair, 17, 285, 57.0, 2
Harring, Grand Island NW, 23, 336, 56.0, 4
Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 364, 52.0, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 25, 0, 0, 150, 21.4
Mostek, Bennington, 25, 0, 0, 150, 21.4
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 17, 0, 2, 104, 14.9
Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 45.8, x
Teunissen, Omaha Gross, 10, 41.5, 50
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 17, 39.1, 56
Hood, Norris, 7, 38.7, 60
Soukup, Blair, 5, 38.0, 51
Stone, Norris, 9, 37.7, 51
J. Jensen, York, 24, 37.5, x
Vargas, Lexington, 26, 36.9, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 17, 36.8, 52
O’Brien, Ralston, 21, 36.0, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Sanders, Alliance, 52, 27, 141, 20.1
M. Jensen, York, 27, 78, 132, 18.9
Anthony, McCook, 46, 29, 121, 17.3
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3
Interceptions: 5, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 4, Prince, P’mouth; Naylor, Lex; Skrobecki, Wav. 3, Hinton, P’mouth; Consbruck, Norris; Holtz, Benn.; Rose, Wav.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 2114, 1238, 478.9
Scottsbluff, 2280, 797, 439.6
Grand Island NW, 1461, 1444, 415.0
Plattsmouth, 2062, 729, 399.3
Seward, 1085, 1564, 378.4
Omaha Skutt, 1738, 842, 368.6
Omaha Gross, 1684, 892, 368.0
Crete, 1729, 798, 361.0
Elkhorn North, 1767, 720, 355.3
Omaha Roncalli, 1005, 1351, 336.6
No report: Aurora, Hastings, South Sioux City
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 135, 1349, 224.8, 20
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 111, 1022, 146.0, 15
Christensen, Yutan, 97, 832, 118.9, 8
McDonald, Weep. Water, 79, 721, 103.0.12
Pokorny, Wahoo, 58, 602, 100.3, 5
Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 107, 681, 97.3, 11
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Kuhl, Platteview, 99-159-3, 1274, 182.0, 10
Carritt, Mead, 72-113-4, 1166, 166.6, 23
Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 54-109-x, 904, 150.7, 12
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 68-108-2, 943, 134.7, 13
Schutt, W. Neumann, 64-116-7, 885, 126.4, 5
Kirchmann, Yutan, 39-76-4, 796, 113.7, 13
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 43, 678, 113.0, 5
Pickworth, Mead, 30, 566, 80.9, 12
Petersen, Yutan, 22, 511, 73.0, 6
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 29, 431, 71.8, 5
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 29, 502, 71.7, 7
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 32, 464, 66.3, 8
Swanson, Platteview, 37, 459, 65.6, 4
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 20, 0, 20, 140, 23.3
Mortimer, W. Water, 17, 0, 24, 126, 18.0
McDonald, W. Water, 13, 0, 16, 94, 13.4
Pickworth, Mead, 11, 0, 10, 76, 12.7
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 16, 39.4, 59
Elgert, Yutan, 17, 38.1, 50
Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 9, 37.8, x
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 36.8, 60
Swahn, Wahoo, 20, 35.1, 65
Price, Mead, 11, 35.6, 48
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Lacroix, Mead, 40, 46, 126, 18.0
Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0
Barry, Wahoo Neumann, 40, 29, 109, 15.6
Interceptions: 8, Daniell, Yutan. 5, Wilson, E-M; Washburn, A-G. 4, Wohlers, DCW. 3, Essary, WW; Spears, Shepard, A-G; Klein, Louis; Pickworth, Mead
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 1816, 923, 456.5
Weeping Water, 2126, 633, 394.1
Platteview, 1408, 1285, 384.7
Fort Calhoun, 1609, 895, 357.7
Ashland-Greenwood, 1436, 948, 350.6
Wahoo, 1443, 598, 340.2
No report: Boys Town, Louisville, Omaha Christian.