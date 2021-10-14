 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 14
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 14.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Pederson, Millard West, 176, 1240, 177.1

Richardson, Bellevue West, 110, 1176, 168.0, 19

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 152, 1080, 154.3, 15

Moore, Fremont, 138, 971, 148.7, 14

Brown, Creighton Prep, 134, 979, 139.9, 14

Porter, Omaha North, 148, 849, 121.3, 6

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 123, 834, 119.1, 19

Nash, Millard South, 86, 823, 117.6, 11

Petry, Millard North, 121, 734, 104.9, 5

Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 147, 727, 103.8, 7

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Walters, Lincoln East, 124-191-3, 2457, 351.0, 33

Flores, Gretna, 114-156-3, 1537, 219.4, 16

Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13

Johannsen, Bellevue West, 84-127-4, 1337, 191.0, 15

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 78-151-4, 1305, 186.4, 11

Chanez, Papillion-LV, 85-144-7, 1184, 169.1, 10

Stenger, Millard South, 55-80-0, 1095, 156.4, 11

Sintek, Fremont, 82-123-2, 1064, 152.0, 8

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 71-123-4, 1019, 145.6, 12

Piernicky, Creighton Prep, 69-131-x, 866, 143.7, 7

R. Miller, Kearney, 69-126-x, 989, 141.3, 12

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 43, 923, 131.9, 10

Thomas, Omaha South, 38, 648, 92.6, 6

K. Miller, Kearney, 24, 534, 89.0, 10

K. Williams, Omaha North, 32, 621, 88.7, 8

Sellon, Fremont, 25, 504, 84.0, 3

Mejia, Omaha South, 31, 543, 77.6, 6

Guyett, Omaha Westside, 35, 539, 77.0, 9

Helms, Bellevue West, 30, 504, 72.0, 4

Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 22, 493, 70.4, 6

Greisen, Lincoln East, 21, 467, 66.7, 7

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 20, 0, 2, 122, 17.4

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 19, 0, 0, 114, 16.3

Moore, Fremont, 17, 0, 0, 102, 14.6

D. Rezac, Westside, 15, 0, 2, 92, 13.1

Brown, Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

McClannan, Millard South, 14, 41.0, 75

Sobotka, Gretna, 6, 40.0, x

Sander, Lincoln SW, 18, 38.5, 74

Barton, Bellevue East, 30, 38.2, x

Fenton, Creighton Prep, 25, 38.0, 57

Ruff, Gretna, 5, 37.6, x

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56

Fyfe, Grand Island, 24, 36.8, 56

Moreno, Lincoln High, 14, 36.8, 47

Smith, Omaha Central, 8, 36.5, 55

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Perry, Lincoln East, 40, 50, 130, 18.6

Limbach, Fremont, 50, 22, 122, 17.4

Seip, Lin. North Star, 57, 7, 121, 17.3

Genatone, North Platte, 30, 58, 118, 16.9

Foral, Papillion-LV, 42, 29, 113, 16.1

Benning, Westside, 35, 9, 79, 15.8

Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 48, 14, 110, 15.7

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 45, 16, 106, 15.1

Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; Martin, LSE. 3, Barton, BE; Greisen, LE; T. Rezac, OW; Moore, Gretna; Pargo, CP; Glassman, Bke; Blaser, Col.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 1676, 1971, 521.0

Lincoln East, 606, 2457, 437.6

Millard South, 1655, 1276, 418.7

Elkhorn South, 1949, 863, 401.7

North Platte, 2266, 515, 397.3

Omaha Westside, 1395, 1122, 359.6

Columbus, 1447, 1034, 354.4

Millard North, 1750, 720, 352.9

Gretna, 879, 1564, 349.0

Millard West, 1604, 799, 343.3

Omaha Creighton Prep, 1410, 868, 325.4

No update: Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 192, 1674, 239.1, 25

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 176, 1618, 231.1, 25

Kracl, Crete, 125, 880, 176.0, 10

Mains, Elkhorn North, 131, 1092, 156.0, 10

Madden, Ralston, 94, 774, 154.8, 9

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 129, 960, 137.1, 10

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 131, 935, 133.6, 17

Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 72, 610, 122.0, 4

Nelson, Beatrice, 141, 832, 118.9, 9

Kroger, Elkhorn, 93, 747, 106.7, 10

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Sukup, Seward, 119-184-4, 1509, 215.6, 13

Hartman, GINW, 83-141-4, 1238, 206.3, 13

Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7

Hausmann, Norris, 79-120-6, 1074, 179.0, 14

Bird, Bennington, 75-116-1, 1193, 170.4, 13

Soukup, Blair, 80-157-9, 1061, 151.6, 8

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 81-175-12, 952, 136.0, 6

Becker, Omaha Skutt, 23-58-x, 476, 119.0, 2

Stull, Scottsbluff, 42-82-4, 744, 106.3, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bluhm, Bennington, 28, 603, 100.5, 6

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 31, 522, 74.6, 10

Carpenter, Lexington, 24, 460, 65.7, 3

Jurgens, Beatrice, 20, 452, 64.6, 5

Marsh, Waverly, 23, 411, 58.7, 6

Wendt, Blair, 17, 285, 57.0, 2

Harring, Grand Island NW, 23, 336, 56.0, 4

Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 364, 52.0, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 25, 0, 0, 150, 21.4

Mostek, Bennington, 25, 0, 0, 150, 21.4

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 17, 0, 2, 104, 14.9

Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 45.8, x

Teunissen, Omaha Gross, 10, 41.5, 50

Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 17, 39.1, 56

Hood, Norris, 7, 38.7, 60

Soukup, Blair, 5, 38.0, 51

Stone, Norris, 9, 37.7, 51

J. Jensen, York, 24, 37.5, x

Vargas, Lexington, 26, 36.9, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 17, 36.8, 52

O’Brien, Ralston, 21, 36.0, 40

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Sanders, Alliance, 52, 27, 141, 20.1

M. Jensen, York, 27, 78, 132, 18.9

Anthony, McCook, 46, 29, 121, 17.3

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3

Interceptions: 5, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 4, Prince, P’mouth; Naylor, Lex; Skrobecki, Wav. 3, Hinton, P’mouth; Consbruck, Norris; Holtz, Benn.; Rose, Wav.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 2114, 1238, 478.9

Scottsbluff, 2280, 797, 439.6

Grand Island NW, 1461, 1444, 415.0

Plattsmouth, 2062, 729, 399.3

Seward, 1085, 1564, 378.4

Omaha Skutt, 1738, 842, 368.6

Omaha Gross, 1684, 892, 368.0

Crete, 1729, 798, 361.0

Elkhorn North, 1767, 720, 355.3

Omaha Roncalli, 1005, 1351, 336.6

No report: Aurora, Hastings, South Sioux City

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 135, 1349, 224.8, 20

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 111, 1022, 146.0, 15

Christensen, Yutan, 97, 832, 118.9, 8

McDonald, Weep. Water, 79, 721, 103.0.12

Pokorny, Wahoo, 58, 602, 100.3, 5

Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 107, 681, 97.3, 11

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kuhl, Platteview, 99-159-3, 1274, 182.0, 10

Carritt, Mead, 72-113-4, 1166, 166.6, 23

Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 54-109-x, 904, 150.7, 12

D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 68-108-2, 943, 134.7, 13

Schutt, W. Neumann, 64-116-7, 885, 126.4, 5

Kirchmann, Yutan, 39-76-4, 796, 113.7, 13

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 43, 678, 113.0, 5

Pickworth, Mead, 30, 566, 80.9, 12

Petersen, Yutan, 22, 511, 73.0, 6

Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 29, 431, 71.8, 5

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 29, 502, 71.7, 7

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 32, 464, 66.3, 8

Swanson, Platteview, 37, 459, 65.6, 4

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 20, 0, 20, 140, 23.3

Mortimer, W. Water, 17, 0, 24, 126, 18.0

McDonald, W. Water, 13, 0, 16, 94, 13.4

Pickworth, Mead, 11, 0, 10, 76, 12.7

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobota, Ashland-GW, 16, 39.4, 59

Elgert, Yutan, 17, 38.1, 50

Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 9, 37.8, x

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 36.8, 60

Swahn, Wahoo, 20, 35.1, 65

Price, Mead, 11, 35.6, 48

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Lacroix, Mead, 40, 46, 126, 18.0

Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0

Barry, Wahoo Neumann, 40, 29, 109, 15.6

Interceptions: 8, Daniell, Yutan. 5, Wilson, E-M; Washburn, A-G. 4, Wohlers, DCW. 3, Essary, WW; Spears, Shepard, A-G; Klein, Louis; Pickworth, Mead

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 1816, 923, 456.5

Weeping Water, 2126, 633, 394.1

Platteview, 1408, 1285, 384.7

Fort Calhoun, 1609, 895, 357.7

Ashland-Greenwood, 1436, 948, 350.6

Wahoo, 1443, 598, 340.2

No report: Boys Town, Louisville, Omaha Christian.

 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

