Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 15

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Richardson, Bellevue West 68 721 180.3 9
Quaintance, Millard North 168 878 146.3 11
Moore, Fremont 171 928 132.6 9
Rezac, Omaha Westside 94 782 130.3 14
Wright, North Platte 123 629 125.8 2
Pederson, Millard West 111 665 110.8 6
Urban, Millard South 93 582 97.0 9
Price, Papillion-LV 144 601 85.9 6
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Walters, Lincoln East 107-194-8 2035 290.7 21
Johannsen, Bell.West 68-97-0 1052 263.0 13
Flores, Gretna 122-170-2 1657 236.7 16
Sintek, Fremont 95-144-2 1467 209.6 17
McGarvie, North Star 81-147-3 1288 184.0 12
Jurgensmeier, G.I. 63-121-6 722 180.5 5
Pirtle, Papillion-LV 55-111-7 822 164.4 6
Payton, Westside 70-106-3 1129 161.3 16
Fitzpatrick, Papio S. 79-136-10 873 145.5 7
Fritton, Lincoln SW 86-145-4 1005 143.6 7
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Johnson, Bellevue West 24 534 133.5 7
Glenn, Lincoln East 12 511 127.8 8
Alexander, Gretna 38 644 107.3 6
Marshall, Gretna 46 744 106.3 9
Bullock, Creighton Prep 36 486 81.0 3
Money, Papillion-LV 15 467 77.8 4
Glause, Fremont 20 468 66.9 9
Hallett, Lincoln North Star 25 401 66.8 6
Horn, Papio South 35 390 65.0 5
Sellon, Fremont 35 447 63.9 5
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Johnson, Bellevue West 11 0 0 66 16.5
Richardson, Bellevue West 9 0 2 56 14.0
Rezac, Westside 14 0 0 84 14.0
Glenn, Lincoln East 8 0 0 48 12.0
Dickerson, Westside 12 0 0 72 10.3
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 19 42.3 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 44 40.6 71
Iburg, Columbus 12 39.3 52
Pearson, Kearney 14 39.7 —
Mangelsen, Norfolk 18 39.3 47
Thompson, Lincoln High 27 38.2 48
Lammel, Millard South 18 37.8 53
Fyfe, Grand Island 10 37.7 51
Foley, Creighton Prep 25 37.2 —
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 16 36.7 43
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Johnson, Papillion-LV 57 21 135 22.5
Conway, Millard West 42 35 119 19.9
Hinrichs, Millard South 40 36 116 19.3
Radicia, Omaha Westside 51 26 128 18.3
Hubert, Papillion-LV 51 14 126 18.0
Foster, Bellevue East 48 28 124 17.6
Limbach, Fremont 43 32 118 16.9
Circle, Papillion-LV South 35 27 97 16.2
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 50 13 113 16.1
Soucek, Gretna 31 23 85 14.2
Interceptions: 5, Bullock, Prep. Several with 3.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 948 1107 513.8
Omaha Westside 1792 1299 441.6
Gretna 867 1847 387.7
Lincoln East 652 2035 383.9
North Platte 1913 227 356.7
Columbus 1480 1012 356.0
Lincoln North Star 894 1583 353.9
Fremont 949 1514 351.9
Papillion-La Vista South 998 1053 341.8
Elkhorn South 1692 684 339.4
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 185 1162 166.0 10
Madden, Ralston 107 920 153.3 11
Scott, Omaha Skutt 44 505 126.3 7
Schawang, Waverly 111 833 119.0 11
Young, Elkhorn 127 819 117.0 9
Larsen, Blair 132 816 116.6 15
Baasch, Grand Island NW 63 454 113.5 6
Garcia, Omaha Gross 139 766 109.4 5
Langan, McCook 73 607 101.2 9
Bird, Bennington 90 673 96.1 9
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 77-150-1 1441 240.2 21
Bird, Bennington 88-142-5 1491 213.0 15
Schwarz, Roncalli 102-198-9 1313 187.6 15
Hausmann, Norris 68-136-3 1264 180.6 20
Rump, Blair 81-124-5 1131 161.6 12
Hartman, GINW 76-125-4 868 144.7 10
Clarke, Alliance 67-114-6 789 131.5 6
Huber, Elkhorn MM 44-89-2 504 126.0 3
Burroughs, Beatrice 47-89-8 722 120.3 8
Gutschow, Elkhorn 56-95-3 815 116.4 8
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Shoemaker, Hastings 33 467 77.8 7
Orr, Omaha Roncalli 41 532 76.0 9
Kalvelage, Hastings 14 445 74.2 7
King, Alliance 26 425 70.8 3
Bluhm, Bennington 18 460 65.7 6
Janky, Grand Island NW 24 358 59.7 1
Carnie, Norris 24 408 58.3 7
Schmaderer, Bennington 26 407 58.1 2
Osterhaus, Blair 23 397 56.7 7
Tupa, Blair 25 345 49.3 3
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Larsen, Blair 17 0 0 102 14.6
Galindo, Scottsbluff 14 0 2 86 12.3
Schawang, Waverly 12 0 0 72 12.0
Madden, Ralston 11 0 0 66 11.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Gragert, Elkhorn 17 43.8 71
Kalvelage, Hastings 16 41.5 —
Eggert, Plattsmouth 28 40.8 64
Janky, Grand Island NW 20 40.5 73
Capece, Omaha Gross 21 40.3 61
Hughes, Bennington 13 39.4 51
Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 18 38.9 60
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 22 38.1 63
Osterhaus, Blair 19 37.6 74
Bartholomew, York 18 35.5 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Kennedy, Grand Island NW 36 63 135 22.5
Acosta, Alliance 43 23 109 21.8
Nagaki, Alliance 36 16 88 17.6
LeClair, Bennington 39 44 122 17.4
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 32 49 113 16.1
Meyer, Norris 20 54 94 15.7
Djidjoho, Elkhorn MM 31 47 109 15.6
Langan, McCook 35 20 90 15.0
Landgren, Norris 24 57 105 15.0
Interceptions: 5, Tatum, Ral. 3, Holtz, Benn.; Rodriguez, Lex.; Crnkovich, EMM; Jurgens, Beat.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 1519 1491 430.0
Blair 1578 1260 403.4
Hastings 715 1477 365.3
Omaha Skutt 2024 511 362.1
Grand Island NW 1217 938 359.2
Elkhorn 1609 834 349.0
McCook 1640 432 345.7
Ralston 1270 686 326.0
Norris 927 1329 322.3
Scottsbluff 1397 815 316.0
No report: Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 114 907 151.2 6
Schuster, Ashland-GW 128 1129 161.3 17
Mortimer, Weeping Water 70 631 105.2 10
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 81 616 102.7 10
D. Dierks, Fort Calhoun 92 657 93.9 6
Egr, Yutan 106 634 90.6 7
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 41-84-4 712 118.5 13
Miller, Arlington 73-136-7 828 118.3 7
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murd. 38-84-5 660 110.0 6
Cada, Wahoo Neumann 37-79-4 579 96.5 5
Carroll, Ashland-GW 28-57-2 379 94.8 4
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 23 379 63.2 8
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 20 462 66.2 7
Alli, Brownell Talbot 16 288 57.6 3
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 31 380 54.3 0
Mahrt, Yutan 12 371 53.0 7
Arent, Elmwood-Murdock 15 301 50.2 3
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Schuster, Ashland 17 0 2 104 14.9
Drake, Elmwood-Murd. 12 0 0 72 12.0
Mortimer, Weeping Water 10 0 0 60 10.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 12 39.8 53
Bergstrom, Omaha Christian 14 36.4 55
Rosenbaum, Arlington 10 35.5 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 34 59 127 21.2
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 39 45 123 20.5
Miller, Arlington 42 34 118 16.9
Egr, Yutan 41 24 106 15.1
Interceptions: 6, Daniell, Yutan; 4, Fairbanks, WN; 3, Quinlan, FCal.; Juedes, AG
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 1511 650 360.2
Weeping Water 1518 555 345.5
Wahoo 1599 455 342.3
Yutan 1662 657 331.3
Elmwood-Murdock 1325 660 330.8
No report: Louisville, Omaha Concordia
