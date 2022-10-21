 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 19

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 19.

* * *

Class A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 140, 1254, 156.8, 20

Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 158, 1131, 141.4, 14

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 163, 1100, 137.5, 16

Roblee, North Platte, 178, 984, 123.0, 11

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 107, 969, 121.1, 25

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 117, 836, 119.4, 15

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 127, 912, 114.0, 13

Antonio, South Sioux City, 91, 654, 109.0, 12

Chrisman, Grand Island, 103, 868, 108.5, 12

Weber, Gretna, 98, 727, 103.9, 8

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 171-272-6, 2398, 299.8, 26

Tolbert, Omaha South, 105-208-11, 1972, 281.7, 19

Kozeal, Millard South, 87-141-2, 1192, 238.4, 11

Flores, Gretna, 142-214-3, 1822, 227.8, 23

Worthley, Lincoln East, 107-173-5, 1569, 196.1, 14

Ternus, Norfolk, 113-177-7, 1270, 181.4, 9

Circo, Omaha North, 66-106-6, 1033, 172.2, 14

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 95-146-2, 1321, 165.1, 11

Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 103-153-4, 1238, 154.8, 13

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 57, 1040, 148.6, 14

Sheard, Omaha South, 43, 1033, 147.6, 7

McMorris, Bellevue West, 57, 948, 118.5, 11

Trotter, Millard South, 20, 379, 94.8, 4

Hall, Bellevue West, 47, 701, 87.6, 8

Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 35, 636, 79.5, 5

Williams, Millard West, 22, 604, 75.5, 8

Coleman, Lincoln East, 29, 435, 72.5, 6

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 29, 500, 71.4, 2

Schnell, Gretna, 31, 487, 69.6, 4

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 31, 0, 0, 186, 23.2

Porter, Omaha North, 21, 0, 0, 126, 15.8

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 16, 0, 2, 98, 14.0

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 17, 0, 0, 102, 12.8

Thomas, Omaha South, 14, 0, 2, 86, 12.3

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 18, 40.7, 70

Forney, Columbus, 34, 40.6, 55

Mormino, Westside, 23, 39.9, 63

Evans, Grand Island, 26, 38.0, 64

Murphy, Millard West, 32, 37.7, —

McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 37.1, 55

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45

Avalos, Fremont, 25, 36.5, 52

McClannan, Millard South, 21, 36.3, 76

Ball, Lincoln North Star, 26, 36.3, 50

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 51, 63, 165, 20.6

Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8

Mas. Chandler, Bellevue East, 54, 27, 135, 16.9

Blaser, Columbus, 32, 69, 133, 16.6

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 47, 35, 129, 16.1

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 41, 45, 127, 15.9

Interceptions: 6, Marsh, Grand Island. 5, Czyz, Fremont. 4, Rickley, Omaha Bryan.

Class B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 95, 1178, 168.3, 14

Schenck, Elkhorn, 205, 1310, 163.8, 15

Nelson, Beatrice, 214, 1041, 148.7, 9

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 172, 1182, 147.8, 18

Colvert, Bennington, 120, 866, 108.2, 13

TeBrink, Crete, 130, 718, 102.6, 7

Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 152, 815, 101.9, 10

Gartner, Gering, 139, 787, 98.4, 7

Stull, Scottsbluff, 125, 733, 91.6, 8

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 184-277-8, 2149, 268.6, 16

Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 105-219-8, 1548, 193.5, 7

Bird, Bennington, 110-178-2, 1428, 178.5, 21

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 89-159-7, 1364, 170.5, 13

Soukup, Blair, 90-154-4, 1164, 166.3, 14

Seevers, York, 85-143-2, 1050, 150.0, 7

Jackson, Waverly, 102-159-0, 1130, 141.2, 7

Knott, Seward, 84-138-x, 975, 139.2, 7

Duncan, Omaha Gross, 53-90-2, 883, 126.1, 10

Howard, Gering, 63-116-8, 803, 100.4, 5

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 42, 631, 78.9, 3

Conner, Bennington, 39, 556, 69.5, 8

Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 31, 532, 66.5, 0

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 42, 510, 63.8, 5

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 28, 445, 55.6, 4

Carpenter, Lexington, 21, 345, 49.3, 3

Unger, Blair, 23, 345, 49.3, 5

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 18, 0, 4, 112, 14.0

Colvert, Bennington, 18, 0, 0, 108, 13.5

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9

Schenck, Elkhorn, 15, 0, 0, 90, 11.3

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 23, 41.5, —

Streit, Omaha Gross, 10, 40.6, 73

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 21, 36.1, 58

Espino, Hastings, 36, 37.7, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 22, 38.5, —

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 19, 36.4, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Hill, Seward, 24, 52, 100, 20.0

Robbins, Gering, 56, 35, 147, 18.4

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 36, 52, 126, 15.8

Erickson, York, 30, 51, 111, 15.8

Espino, Hastings, 44, 6, 94, 15.7

Interceptions: 5, Carpenter, Lexington. 4, Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Omaha area 

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 132, 1512, 189.0, 26

McDonald, Weeping Water, 79, 835, 119.3, 17

Krajicek, Yutan, 116, 850, 106.2, 12

Widler, Conestoga, 109, 772, 96.5, 12

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 58, 722, 90.2, 14

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 83-153-3, 1576, 197.3, 20

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 80-148-4, 1290, 161.2, 11

Kuhl, Platteview, 99-169-2, 1275, 159.4, 15

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 58-95-2, 1142, 142.8, 12

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 97-144-3, 1120, 140.0, 12

J. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56-127-6, 945, 135.0, 13

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 33, 658, 82.2, 8

M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 26, 423, 60.4, 6

Stewart, Platteview, 40, 483, 60.4, 5

Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 445, 55.6, 4

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 438, 54.8, 5

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 0, 14, 176, 22.0

McDonald, Weeping Water, 18, 0, 0, 110, 15.7

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 14, 0, 24, 108, 13.5

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 15, 0, 0, 90, 11.2

Krajicek, Yutan, 13, 0, 2, 80, 10.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53

Elgert, Yutan, 11, 38.5, 43

Alexander, Platteview, 18, 36.8, 59

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

Fox, Wahoo, 30, 35.2, 48

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 32, 71, 135, 17.9

Plowman, Conestoga, 48, 38, 134, 16.8

Widler, Conestoga, 50, 31, 131, 16.4

LaCroix, Mead, 35, 44, 114, 14.3

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 38, 36, 112, 14.0

Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Essary, Weeping Water; Ryan, Omaha Roncalli.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

