Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 19

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 19.
Class A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Porter, Omaha North, 140, 1254, 156.8, 20
Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 158, 1131, 141.4, 14
Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 163, 1100, 137.5, 16
Roblee, North Platte, 178, 984, 123.0, 11
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 107, 969, 121.1, 25
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 117, 836, 119.4, 15
Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 127, 912, 114.0, 13
Antonio, South Sioux City, 91, 654, 109.0, 12
Chrisman, Grand Island, 103, 868, 108.5, 12
Weber, Gretna, 98, 727, 103.9, 8
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 171-272-6, 2398, 299.8, 26
Tolbert, Omaha South, 105-208-11, 1972, 281.7, 19
Kozeal, Millard South, 87-141-2, 1192, 238.4, 11
Flores, Gretna, 142-214-3, 1822, 227.8, 23
Worthley, Lincoln East, 107-173-5, 1569, 196.1, 14
Ternus, Norfolk, 113-177-7, 1270, 181.4, 9
Circo, Omaha North, 66-106-6, 1033, 172.2, 14
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 95-146-2, 1321, 165.1, 11
Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 103-153-4, 1238, 154.8, 13
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Thomas, Omaha South, 57, 1040, 148.6, 14
Sheard, Omaha South, 43, 1033, 147.6, 7
McMorris, Bellevue West, 57, 948, 118.5, 11
Trotter, Millard South, 20, 379, 94.8, 4
Hall, Bellevue West, 47, 701, 87.6, 8
Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4
Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 35, 636, 79.5, 5
Williams, Millard West, 22, 604, 75.5, 8
Coleman, Lincoln East, 29, 435, 72.5, 6
Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 29, 500, 71.4, 2
Schnell, Gretna, 31, 487, 69.6, 4
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 31, 0, 0, 186, 23.2
Porter, Omaha North, 21, 0, 0, 126, 15.8
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 16, 0, 2, 98, 14.0
Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 17, 0, 0, 102, 12.8
Thomas, Omaha South, 14, 0, 2, 86, 12.3
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 18, 40.7, 70
Forney, Columbus, 34, 40.6, 55
Mormino, Westside, 23, 39.9, 63
Evans, Grand Island, 26, 38.0, 64
Murphy, Millard West, 32, 37.7, —
McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 37.1, 55
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45
Avalos, Fremont, 25, 36.5, 52
McClannan, Millard South, 21, 36.3, 76
Ball, Lincoln North Star, 26, 36.3, 50
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 51, 63, 165, 20.6
Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8
Mas. Chandler, Bellevue East, 54, 27, 135, 16.9
Blaser, Columbus, 32, 69, 133, 16.6
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 47, 35, 129, 16.1
Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 41, 45, 127, 15.9
Interceptions: 6, Marsh, Grand Island. 5, Czyz, Fremont. 4, Rickley, Omaha Bryan.
Class B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 95, 1178, 168.3, 14
Schenck, Elkhorn, 205, 1310, 163.8, 15
Nelson, Beatrice, 214, 1041, 148.7, 9
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 172, 1182, 147.8, 18
Colvert, Bennington, 120, 866, 108.2, 13
TeBrink, Crete, 130, 718, 102.6, 7
Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 152, 815, 101.9, 10
Gartner, Gering, 139, 787, 98.4, 7
Stull, Scottsbluff, 125, 733, 91.6, 8
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 184-277-8, 2149, 268.6, 16
Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 105-219-8, 1548, 193.5, 7
Bird, Bennington, 110-178-2, 1428, 178.5, 21
Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 89-159-7, 1364, 170.5, 13
Soukup, Blair, 90-154-4, 1164, 166.3, 14
Seevers, York, 85-143-2, 1050, 150.0, 7
Jackson, Waverly, 102-159-0, 1130, 141.2, 7
Knott, Seward, 84-138-x, 975, 139.2, 7
Duncan, Omaha Gross, 53-90-2, 883, 126.1, 10
Howard, Gering, 63-116-8, 803, 100.4, 5
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 42, 631, 78.9, 3
Conner, Bennington, 39, 556, 69.5, 8
Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 31, 532, 66.5, 0
Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 42, 510, 63.8, 5
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 28, 445, 55.6, 4
Carpenter, Lexington, 21, 345, 49.3, 3
Unger, Blair, 23, 345, 49.3, 5
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 18, 0, 4, 112, 14.0
Colvert, Bennington, 18, 0, 0, 108, 13.5
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 15, 0, 0, 90, 12.9
Schenck, Elkhorn, 15, 0, 0, 90, 11.3
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 23, 41.5, —
Streit, Omaha Gross, 10, 40.6, 73
Adkins, Plattsmouth, 21, 36.1, 58
Espino, Hastings, 36, 37.7, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 22, 38.5, —
Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 19, 36.4, 54
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Hill, Seward, 24, 52, 100, 20.0
Robbins, Gering, 56, 35, 147, 18.4
Mobley, Scottsbluff, 36, 52, 126, 15.8
Erickson, York, 30, 51, 111, 15.8
Espino, Hastings, 44, 6, 94, 15.7
Interceptions: 5, Carpenter, Lexington. 4, Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Omaha area
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 132, 1512, 189.0, 26
McDonald, Weeping Water, 79, 835, 119.3, 17
Krajicek, Yutan, 116, 850, 106.2, 12
Widler, Conestoga, 109, 772, 96.5, 12
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 58, 722, 90.2, 14
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 83-153-3, 1576, 197.3, 20
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 80-148-4, 1290, 161.2, 11
Kuhl, Platteview, 99-169-2, 1275, 159.4, 15
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 58-95-2, 1142, 142.8, 12
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 97-144-3, 1120, 140.0, 12
J. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 56-127-6, 945, 135.0, 13
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 33, 658, 82.2, 8
M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 26, 423, 60.4, 6
Stewart, Platteview, 40, 483, 60.4, 5
Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 445, 55.6, 4
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 23, 438, 54.8, 5
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 0, 14, 176, 22.0
McDonald, Weeping Water, 18, 0, 0, 110, 15.7
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 14, 0, 24, 108, 13.5
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 15, 0, 0, 90, 11.2
Krajicek, Yutan, 13, 0, 2, 80, 10.0
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53
Elgert, Yutan, 11, 38.5, 43
Alexander, Platteview, 18, 36.8, 59
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 32, 71, 135, 17.9
Plowman, Conestoga, 48, 38, 134, 16.8
Widler, Conestoga, 50, 31, 131, 16.4
LaCroix, Mead, 35, 44, 114, 14.3
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 38, 36, 112, 14.0
Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Essary, Weeping Water; Ryan, Omaha Roncalli.
