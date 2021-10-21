Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 21

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 21.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 200, 1390, 173.8, 13
Richardson, Bellevue West, 138, 1353, 169.1, 23
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 152, 1080, 154.3, 15
Brown, Creighton Prep, 150, 1175, 146.9, 15
Porter, Omaha North, 185, 1139, 142.4, 8
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 147, 1006, 125.8, 21
Moore, Fremont, 159, 1005, 125.6, 14
Nash, Millard South, 94, 893, 111.6, 12
Jones, Papio South, 125, 682, 113.7, 11
Petry, Millard North, 121, 734, 104.9, 5
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 143-212-3, 2807, 350.9, 38
Flores, Gretna, 129-177-3, 1728, 216.1, 18
Johannsen, Bellevue West, 8103-152-4, 1694, 211.8, 19
Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 90-171-4, 1455, 181.9, 13
Sintek, Fremont, 98-150-2, 1310, 163.8, 10
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 93-156-7, 1252, 156.5, 13
Stenger, Millard South, 55-80-0, 1095, 156.4, 11
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 90-146-4, 1225, 153.1, 14
Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 100-182-x, 1105, 138.1, 10
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 48, 974, 121.8, 10
Sellon, Fremont, 30, 663, 94.7, 3
Thomas, Omaha South, 43, 756, 94.5, 6
Helms, Bellevue West, 36, 707, 88.4, 7
K. Williams, Omaha North, 38, 704, 88.0, 9
Sterling, Omaha Benson, 30, 596, 85.1, 4
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 35, 539, 77.0, 9
Mejia, Omaha South, 36, 585, 73.6, 6
Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 24, 558, 69.8, 8
Elliott, Lincoln North Star, 34, 543, 67.9, 8
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 24, 0, 2, 146, 18.3
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 21, 0, 0, 126, 15.8
D. Rezac, Westside, 15, 0, 2, 92, 13.1
Moore, Fremont, 17, 0, 0, 102, 12.8
Brown, Creighton Prep, 16, 0, 0, 96, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
McClannan, Millard South, 14, 41.0, 75
Sobotka, Gretna, 6, 40.0, x
Barton, Bellevue East, 33, 38.3, x
Ruff, Gretna, 8, 37.8, x
Moreno, Lincoln High, 16, 37.7, 47
Sander, Lincoln SW, 23, 37.4, 74
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56
Fyfe, Grand Island, 27, 37.1, 56
Fenton, Creighton Prep, 26, 36.9, 57
Gozo, Lincoln NE, 25, 36.6, 58
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Limbach, Fremont, 59, 23, 141, 17.6
Genatone, North Platte, 35, 70, 140, 17.5
Perry, Lincoln East, 43, 50, 136, 17.0
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 56, 17, 129, 16.1
Seip, Lin. North Star, 59, 11, 129, 16.1
Benning, Westside, 35, 9, 79, 15.8
Tilford, North Platte, 33, 44, 110, 15.6
M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 51, 19, 121, 15.1
Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; Greisen, LE; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE. Several with 3.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 1904, 2363, 533.4
Lincoln East, 651, 2900, 443.9
Millard South, 1839, 1373, 401.5
Elkhorn South, 2261, 924, 398.1
North Platte, 2531, 582, 389.1
Omaha Westside, 1395, 1122, 359.6
Millard North, 1750, 720, 352.9
Gretna, 961, 1755, 339.5
Omaha Creighton Prep, 1739, 958, 337.1
Millard West, 1780, 856, 329.5
No update: Omaha Northwest
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 217, 1976, 247.0, 30
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 214, 1881, 235.1, 29
Madden, Ralston, 124, 1186, 197.7, 12
Kracl, Crete, 125, 880, 176.0, 10
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 157, 1185, 148.1, 19
Mains, Elkhorn North, 148, 1136, 142.0, 10
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 146, 1110, 138.8, 12
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 86, 730, 121.7, 5
Nelson, Beatrice, 141, 832, 118.9, 9
Kroger, Elkhorn, 100, 790, 98.8, 11
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Sukup, Seward, 132-202-4, 1651, 208.4, 14
Hartman, GINW, 96-164-6, 1402, 200.3, 15
Bird, Bennington, 87-130-2, 1440, 180.0, 15
Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7
Hausmann, Norris, 89-136-7, 1250, 178.6, 16
Soukup, Blair, 94-179-10, 1220, 152.5, 11
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 8103-211-12, 1170, 146.3, 8
McGill, Roncalli, 52-104-7, 961, 137.3, 9
Becker, Omaha Skutt, 34-80-x, 616, 123.2, 4
Burroughs, Beatrice, 54-99-7, 920, 115.0, 8
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 39, 794, 99.3, 11
Bluhm, Bennington, 32, 674, 96.3, 7
Carpenter, Lexington, 30, 532, 66.5, 4
Jurgens, Beatrice, 24, 490, 61.3, 5
Harring, Grand Island NW, 26, 386, 55.1, 6
Marsh, Waverly, 25, 433, 54.1, 6
Wendt, Blair, 22, 311, 51.8, 2
Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 29, 407, 50.9, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Mostek, Bennington, 30, 0, 0, 180, 22.5
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 29, 0, 0, 174, 21.8
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 19, 0, 2, 116, 14.5
Madden, Ralston, 13, 0, 2, 80, , 13.3
Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Hood, Norris, 7, 38.7, 60
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 19, 38.4, 56
Soukup, Blair, 5, 38.0, 51
J. Jensen, York, 26, 37.1, x
Vargas, Lexington, 30, 36.8, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 18, 36.8, 52
O’Brien, Ralston, 21, 36.0, 40
Stone, Norris, 13, 35.9, 51
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
M. Jensen, York, 34, 92, 160, 20.0
Sanders, Alliance, 57, 32, 146, 18.3
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3
Anthony, McCook, 46, 29, 121, 17.3
Awiszus, Gering, 34, 27, 95, 15.8
Ruth, Seward, 27, 64, 118, 14.8
Interceptions: 6, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 4, Prince, P’mouth; Naylor, Carpenter, Lex; Skrobecki, Wav.; Sukup, Sew.; Holtz, Benn.;
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 2463, 1485, 493.5
Scottsbluff, 2603, 826, 428.6
Grand Island NW, 1595, 1608, 400.4
Plattsmouth, 2336, 843, 397.4
Omaha Gross, 1948, 1132, 385.0
Omaha Roncalli, 1040, 1903, 367.9
Omaha Skutt, 1942, 982, 365.5
Seward, 1175, 1706, 360.1
Elkhorn North, 1878, 869, 343.4
Crete, 1870, 865, 341.9
No report: Aurora, Hastings, South Sioux City
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 139, 1497, 213.9, 18
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 141, 1292, 161.5, 19
Covington, Boys Town, 139, 1051, 131.4, 15
Christensen, Yutan, 112, 897, 112.1, 8
Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 121, 836, 104.5, 12
McDonald, Weep. Water, 95, 804, 100.5, 12
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Mathsen, Concordia, 90-144-11, 1087, 181.2, 11
Carritt, Mead, 86-139-5, 1400, 175.0, 26
Kuhl, Platteview, 110-180-3, 1354, 169.3, 11
Fletcher, Elm.-Murd., 60-118-6, 1068, 152.6, 15
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 78-124-3, 1092, 136.5, 15
Schutt, W. Neumann, 74-136-8, 1016, 127.0, 6
Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 76-141-8, 984, 123.0, 9
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 43, 678, 113.0, 5
Pickworth, Mead, 39, 678, 84.8, 13
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 32, 558, 69.8, 7
Petersen, Yutan, 24, 533, 69.1, 7
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 32, 475, 67.9, 6
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 35, 499, 62.4, 8
Swanson, Platteview, 41, 489, 61.1, 5
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 25, 0, 18, 168, 24.0
Mortimer, W. Water, 21, 0, 34, 160, 20.0
McDonald, W. Water, 14, 0, 16, 100, 12.5
Pickworth, Mead, 14, 0, 14, 98, 12.3
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 8, 39.5, 56
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 16, 39.4, 59
Elgert, Yutan, 22, 38.3, 50
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 17, 37.1, 60
Swahn, Wahoo, 22, 36.0, 65
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Ballard, Boys Town, 96, 53, 245, 30.6
Lacroix, Mead, 44, 55, 143, 17.9
Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0
Mortimer, W. Water, 35, 57, 127, 15.9
Krajicek, Yutan, 49, 23, 121, 15.1
Barry, Wahoo Neumann, 44, 32, 120, 15.0
Interceptions: 8, Daniell, Yutan. 7, Washburn, A-G. 5, Wilson, E-M; Wohlers, DCW; Essary, WW.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Weeping Water, 2522, 764, 410.8
Elmwood-Murdock, 2059, 1087, 393.3
Fort Calhoun, 1898, 1055, 369.1
Platteview, 1515, 1365, 360.0
Ashland-Greenwood, 1702, 1097, 349.9
No report: Omaha Christian.