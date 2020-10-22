Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 22

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Richardson, Bell. West 98 886 177.2 12
Quaintance, Mill. North 185 950 135.7 12
Rezac, Om. Westside 103 863 123.3 13
Wright, North Platte 183 740 123.3 3
Moore, Fremont 177 932 116.5 10
Pederson, Millard West 111 665 110.8 6
Price, Papillion-LV 171 802 100.3 8
Urban, Millard South 97 678 96.9 11
Stessman, Creigh. Prep 101 605 86.4 —
Cox, Millard North 105 504 84.0 3
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Johannsen, Bell.W. 91-128-2 1,464 292.8 17
Walters, Lin. East 115-211-8 2,142 267.8 23
Flores, Gretna 122-170-2 1,657 236.7 16
Sintek, Fremont 104-165-3 1,601 200.1 17
Jurgensmeier, GI. 63-121-6 722 180.5 5
McGarvie, N. Star 96-181-6 1,411 176.4 12
Pirtle, Papilo 64-127-10 901 150.2 6
Payton, Westside 75-116-3 1,197 149.6 17
Pearson, Kearney 60-112-x 853 142.2 7
Fritton, Lin. SW 101-174-4 1,131 141.4 8
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Johnson, Bellevue West 37 789 157.8 8
Glenn, Lincoln East 12 511 127.8 8
Alexander, Gretna 38 644 107.3 6
Marshall, Gretna 46 744 106.3 9
Bullock, Creighton Prep 41 547 78.1 5
Money, Papillion-LV 15 467 77.8 4
Sellon, Fremont 38 533 66.6 5
Miller, Kearney 20 390 65.0 3
Glause, Fremont 23 507 63.4 9
Elliott, Lincoln North Star 26 483 60.4 6
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Johnson, Bellevue West 13 0 0 78 15.6
Richardson, Bell. West 12 0 2 74 14.8
Rezac, Westside 15 0 0 90 12.9
Glenn, Lincoln East 8 0 0 48 12.0
Quaintance, Mill. North 12 0 0 72 10.3
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 19 42.3 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 44 40.6 71
Mangelsen, Norfolk 24 39.4 64
Thompson, Lincoln High 35 38.2 48
Pearson, Kearney 19 38.1 —
Iburg, Columbus 16 37.8 52
Lammel, Millard South 18 37.8 53
Foley, Om. Creighton Prep 28 37.3 —
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 16 36.7 43
Fyfe, Grand Island 11 36.6 51
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Johnson, Papillion-LV 57 21 135 22.5
Conway, Millard West 49 48 146 20.9
Foster, Bellevue East 60 31 151 18.9
Radicia, Omaha Westside 59 31 149 18.6
Limbach, Fremont 53 36 142 17.8
Hinrichs, Millard South 41 39 121 17.3
Hubert, Papillion-LV 59 20 138 17.3
Circle, Papillion-LV South 39 35 113 16.1
McDonnell, Bellevue West 29 20 78 15.6
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 51 15 117 14.6
Interceptions: 5, Bullock, Creighton Prep. 4, Lilienkamp, Bellevue West; Thompson, Columbus.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 1,161 1,519 536.0
Omaha Westside 2,021 1,391 426.5
Gretna 867 1,847 387.7
Lincoln East 897 2,142 379.9
Columbus 1,718 1,228 368.3
Millard South 1,624 827 350.1
Lincoln North Star 985 1,717 337.8
North Platte 2,111 229 334.3
Papillion-La Vista South 1,186 1,151 333.9
Grand Island 1,026 1,259 326.4
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 222 1,397 174.6 17
Madden, Ralston 121 981 140.1 11
Scott, Omaha Skutt 53 643 128.6 8
Schawang, Waverly 125 950 118.8 13
Young, Elkhorn 141 944 118.0 13
Garcia, Omaha Gross 157 903 112.9 6
Larsen, Blair 143 879 109.9 17
Langan, McCook 84 655 93.6 10
Kracl, Crete 110 571 95.2 4
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 77-150-1 1,441 240.2 21
Schwarz, Roncalli 121-232-9 1,626 203.3 17
Bird, Bennington 94-157-6 1,592 199.0 16
Hausmann, Norris 82-164-3 1,264 178.4 22
Rump, Blair 91-134-5 1,276 159.5 13
Huber, Elkhorn MM 44-89-2 504 126.0 3
Burroughs, Beatrice 47-89-8 722 120.3 8
Gutschow, Elkhorn 63-105-4 952 119.0 10
Hill, Scottsbluff 60-111-8 841 105.1 4
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Shoemaker, Hastings 33 467 77.8 7
Kalvelage, Hastings 14 445 74.2 7
Orr, Omaha Roncalli 45 582 72.8 9
Schmaderer, Bennington 31 498 62.3 3
Bluhm, Bennington 18 460 57.5 6
Carnie, Norris 28 460 57.5 8
Osterhaus, Blair 25 448 56.0 8
Tupa, Blair 29 401 50.1 3
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Larsen, Blair 19 0 0 114 14.3
Meneses, Plattsmouth 17 0 0 102 12.8
Schawang, Waverly 16 0 0 96 12.0
Galindo, Scottsbluff 15 0 2 92 11.5
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Gragert, Elkhorn 18 44.2 71
Kalvelage, Hastings 16 41.5 —
Eggert, Plattsmouth 36 41.1 64
Capece, Omaha Gross 23 40.7 61
Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 24 38.5 60
Hughes, Bennington 16 38.4 51
Osterhaus, Blair 19 37.6 74
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 30 36.6 63
Stone, Norris 9 36.3 45
Bartholomew, York 20 35.3 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Kennedy, Grand Island NW 39 74 152 21.7
LeClair, Bennington 41 49 131 16.4
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 36 54 126 15.8
Meyer, Norris 25 59 109 15.6
Weidner, Hastings 30 2 62 15.5
Djidjoho, Elkhorn MM 34 53 121 15.1
Interceptions: 5, Tatum, Ralston. Several with 3.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 1,858 1,592 431.3
Blair 1,840 1,405 405.6
Omaha Skutt 2,381 573 369.3
Hastings 715 1,477 365.3
Elkhorn 1,863 971 354.3
McCook 1,870 497 338.1
Beatrice 1,563 1,094 332.1
Waverly 2,141 466 327.3
Norris 1,090 1,492 322.8
Plattsmouth 1,888 596 310.5
No report: Alliance, Aurora, Grand Island, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Schuster, Ashland-GW 128 1,129 161.3 17
Ludvik, Wahoo 134 1,030 147.1 9
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 108 893 111.6 11
D. Dierks, Fort Calhoun 97 679 84.9 6
Egr, Yutan 106 634 90.6 7
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Miller, Arlington 105-177-8 1,107 138.4 7
Pugsley, Br. Talbot 51-108-5 885 126.4 14
Fletcher, Elm.-M. . 51-107-6 1,007 125.9 11
Jacobsen, Ash.-GW 25-40-0 412 103.0 6
Cada, Neumann 42-90-4 672 96.0 6
Nelson, Wahoo 51-73-2 724 90.5 9
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 36 516 64.5 3
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 23 503 62.9 7
Arent, Elmwood-Murdock 19 461 57.6 5
Alli, Brownell Talbot 86 327 54.5 3
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 23 379 54.1 8
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Schuster, Ashland 17 0 2 104 14.9
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 12 39.8 53
Bergstrom, Omaha Christian 14 36.4 55
Rosenbaum, Arlington 10 35.5 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 52 80 184 23.0
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 45 50 140 20.0
Miller, Arlington 43 38 124 15.5
Interceptions: 4, Fairbanks, Wahoo Neumann. 3, Juedes, Ashland-Greenwood.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 2,227 840 383.4
Elmwood-Murdock 2,005 1,007 376.5
Wahoo 1,811 706 359.6
No report: Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water, Yutan.
