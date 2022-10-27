Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 26

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 26.
RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD
Porter, Omaha North/158/1356/150.7/20
Brown, Creighton Prep/158/1131/141.4/14
Newell, Lincoln Southwest/188/1214/134.9/16
Roblee, North Platte/210/1135/126.1/12
Ballard, Elkhorn South/118/1132/125.8/27
Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast/144/1088/120.9/16
Prestito, Papillion-La Vista/141/1069/118.8/9
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South/146/972/121.5/16
Antonio, South Sioux City/91/654/109.0/12
Tilford, North Platte/105/926/102.9/11
Weber, Gretna/98/720/102.9/8
PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD
Kaelin, Bellevue West/190-301-6/2755/306.1/31
Tolbert, Omaha South/123-238-2/2250/281.2/23
Flores, Gretna/173-261-3/2203/244.8/26
Beckman, Kearney/110-170-3/1996/221.8
Kozeal, Millard South/88-136-1/1165/194.2/41
Worthley, Lincoln East/119-194-5/1669/185.4/14
Ternus, Norfolk/113-177-7/1270/181.4/9
Rezac, Omaha Westside/103-157-2/1460/162.2/12
Circo, Omaha North/72-122-8/1131/161.6/15
Whaley, Omaha Burke/97-170-7/1062/151.7/5
RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD
Thomas, Omaha South/67/1233/154.1/16
Sheard, Omaha South/50/1105/138.1/9
McMorris, Bellevue West/65/1087/120.8/12
Hall, Bellevue West/50/840/93.3/10
Lloyd, Omaha Westside/38/714/79.3/5
Schnell, Gretna/38/574/71.8/5
Williams, Millard West/23/623/69.2/8
Baptista, Lincoln Southwest/36/621/69.0/5
Rueling, Kearney/33/620/68.9/8
Licking, Norfolk/46/524/65.5/4
SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.
Ballard, Elkhorn South/33/0/0/198/22.0
Porter, Omaha North/21/0/0/126/14.0
Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast/20/0/0/120/13.3
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South/17/0/2/104/13.0
Thomas, Omaha South/17/0/2/104/13.0
Forney, Columbus/39/40.5/55
Mormino, Westside/25/49.2/63
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan/24/39.2/70
Evans, Grand Island/26/38.0/64
Murphy, Millard West/32/37.7/--
McClannan, Millard South/17/37.1/76
McCashland, Lincoln Southwest/25/37.1/55
Kingston, Elkhorn South/20/36.9/58
Mazur, Papillion-La Vista/20/36.8/53
Tilford, North Platte/14/36.6/60
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Newsome, Omaha Benson/58/72/188/20.9
Rickley, Omaha Bryan/57/41/155/19.4
Mas. Chandler, Bellevue East/63/31/157/17.4
Blaser, Columbus/36/81/153/17.0
Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast/46/51/143/15.9
Interceptions: 7 Marsh, GI; 5, Czyz, Fre. 4, Rickley, Bry.; Wilcoxson, Gret.; Davis, Benson
TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.
Bellevue West/1151/3127/475.3
Millard South/1498/2259/417.4
Omaha Westside/1968/1541/389.9
Omaha South/992/2484/386.2
Lincoln Southwest/2000/1435/381.7
Elkhorn South/2177/1166/371.4
Omaha North/1741/1493/359.3
North Platte/2802/368/352.2
Millard North/2499/658/350.8
RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD
Garcia, Omaha Gross/117/1287/160.8/14
Boyle, Scottsbluff/184/1428/158.7/21
Schenck, Elkhorn/212/1402/155.8/17
Nelson, Beatrice/242/1223/152.9/10
Colvert, Bennington/133/1044/116.0/15
Bohy, Lincoln Pius X/183/1014/112.7/13
TeBrink, Crete/130/718/102.6/7
Gartner, Gering/155/873/97.0/8
PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD
Payne, Grand Island Northwest/203-311-8/2335/259.4/18
Brewster, Mt. Michael/114-241-10/1718/190.9/8
Bird, Bennington/120-194-2/1649/183.2/25
Basilevac, Elkhorn North/100-188-7/1523/169.2/17
Soukup, Blair/109-184-6/1350/168.8/15
Seevers, York/99-167-2/1203/150.4/9
Knott, Seward/95-154-x/1167/145.9/8
Jackson, Waverly/102-159-0/1130/141.2/7
Duncan, Omaha Gross/66-105-2/1166/145.8/13
Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X/73-140-8/823/102.9/2
RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD
Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest/47/673/74.8/3
Halpin, Mt. Michael/35/650/72.2/4
Conner, Bennington/42/628/69.8/9
Korte, Grand Island Northwest/53/625/69.4/7
Unger, Blair/28/458/57.2/6
Loftin, Elkhorn North/32/507/56.3/5
Carpenter, Lexington/25/414/51.8/4
Williams, Bennington/33/462/51.3/8
SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.
Boyle, Scottsbluff/21/0/4/130/14.4
Colvert, Bennington/20/0/0/120/13.3
Schenck, Elkhorn/17/0/0/102/10.3
Garcia, Omaha Gross/15/0/0/90/10.0
Holtam, Omaha Skutt/23/41.5/--
Loftin, Elkhorn North/26/39.4/--
Streit, Omaha Gross/11/38.8/73
Espino, Hastings/36/37.7/54
Atwood, Grand Island Northwest/23/36.8/54
Hughes, Bennington/21/36.5/57
Adkins, Plattsmouth/23/36.1/58
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Hill, Seward/24/52/100/20.0
Robbins, Gering/56/35/147/18.4
Espino, Hastings/44/6/94/15.7
Erickson, York/33/59/125/15.6
Mobley, Scottsbluff/40/56/136/15.1
Beals, Gering/45/30/120/15.0
Interceptions: 5, Carpenter, Lex. 4, Benson, EMM; Beck, Benn.
TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.
Grand Island Northwest/1252/2396/405.3
Omaha Gross/2036/1166/400.3
Bennington/1616/1748/373.8
Scottsbluff/2637/631/363.1
Elkhorn North/1679/1523/355.8
RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/151/1704/189.3/27
McDonald, Weeping Water/88/939/117.4/17
Krajicek, Yutan/137/1005/111.7/15
Booth, Wahoo Neumann/64/922/102.4/18
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/95/887/98.6/17
Widler, Conestoga/109/772/96.5/12
Ehrlich, Wahoo/113/757/94.6/10
PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli/87-159-3/1712/190.2/23
Welchert, Fort Calhoun/96-169-5/1515/168.3/13
Kuhl, Platteview/114-187-2/1352/150.2/15
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/64-109-2/1340/148.9/14
J. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot/56-127-6/945/135.0/13
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW/103-152-3/1194/132.7/13
RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun/43/801/89.9/10
Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock/26/546/60.7/5
M. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot/26/423/60.4/6
Stewart, Platteview/40/483/53.7/5
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock/24/480/53.3/5
Heller, Omaha Roncalli/22/480/53.3/9
SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/29/0/14/188/20.9
McDonald, Weeping Water/19/0/2/116/14.5
Rhodes, Weeping Water/16/0/28/124/13.8
Booth, Wahoo Neumann/20/0/0/120/13.3
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/18/0/0/108/12.0
Booth, Wahoo Neumann/7/42.0/53
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood/9/37.1/55
Alexander, Platteview/23/35.2/59
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Plowman, Conestoga/48/38/134/16.8
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/35/80/150/16.7
Widler, Conestoga/50/31/131/16.4
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock/50/40/140/15.6
Rhodes, Weeping Water/39/60/138/15.3
LaCroix, Mead/39/50/128/14.23
Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, WN; Arensberg, Yutan; Rhodes, WW. 4, Essary, WW; Ryan, Chytil, Ronc.
TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock/2924/1124/449.8
Wahoo Neumann/2502/739/360.1
Omaha Roncalli/1267/1766/337.0
Weeping Water/2126/884/334.4
Ashland-Greenwood/1663/1340/333.7
Platteview/1365/1484/316.6
