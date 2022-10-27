 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 26

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the Nebraska state football playoffs and look at volleyball rankings entering district play.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 26.

CLASS A

RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD

Porter, Omaha North/158/1356/150.7/20

Brown, Creighton Prep/158/1131/141.4/14

Newell, Lincoln Southwest/188/1214/134.9/16

Roblee, North Platte/210/1135/126.1/12

Ballard, Elkhorn South/118/1132/125.8/27

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast/144/1088/120.9/16

Prestito, Papillion-La Vista/141/1069/118.8/9

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South/146/972/121.5/16

Antonio, South Sioux City/91/654/109.0/12

Tilford, North Platte/105/926/102.9/11

Weber, Gretna/98/720/102.9/8

PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West/190-301-6/2755/306.1/31

Tolbert, Omaha South/123-238-2/2250/281.2/23

Flores, Gretna/173-261-3/2203/244.8/26

Beckman, Kearney/110-170-3/1996/221.8

Kozeal, Millard South/88-136-1/1165/194.2/41

Worthley, Lincoln East/119-194-5/1669/185.4/14

Ternus, Norfolk/113-177-7/1270/181.4/9

Rezac, Omaha Westside/103-157-2/1460/162.2/12

Circo, Omaha North/72-122-8/1131/161.6/15

Whaley, Omaha Burke/97-170-7/1062/151.7/5

RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD

Thomas, Omaha South/67/1233/154.1/16

Sheard, Omaha South/50/1105/138.1/9

McMorris, Bellevue West/65/1087/120.8/12

Hall, Bellevue West/50/840/93.3/10

Lloyd, Omaha Westside/38/714/79.3/5

Schnell, Gretna/38/574/71.8/5

Williams, Millard West/23/623/69.2/8

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest/36/621/69.0/5

Rueling, Kearney/33/620/68.9/8

Licking, Norfolk/46/524/65.5/4

SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South/33/0/0/198/22.0

Porter, Omaha North/21/0/0/126/14.0

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast/20/0/0/120/13.3

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South/17/0/2/104/13.0

Thomas, Omaha South/17/0/2/104/13.0

PUNTING/No./Avg./Long

Forney, Columbus/39/40.5/55

Mormino, Westside/25/49.2/63

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan/24/39.2/70

Evans, Grand Island/26/38.0/64

Murphy, Millard West/32/37.7/--

McClannan, Millard South/17/37.1/76

McCashland, Lincoln Southwest/25/37.1/55

Kingston, Elkhorn South/20/36.9/58

Mazur, Papillion-La Vista/20/36.8/53

Tilford, North Platte/14/36.6/60

TACKLES/UT/AT/TT/Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Newsome, Omaha Benson/58/72/188/20.9

Rickley, Omaha Bryan/57/41/155/19.4

Mas. Chandler, Bellevue East/63/31/157/17.4

Blaser, Columbus/36/81/153/17.0

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast/46/51/143/15.9

Interceptions: 7 Marsh, GI; 5, Czyz, Fre. 4, Rickley, Bry.; Wilcoxson, Gret.; Davis, Benson

TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.

Bellevue West/1151/3127/475.3

Gretna/1513/2247/417.8

Millard South/1498/2259/417.4

Omaha Westside/1968/1541/389.9

Omaha South/992/2484/386.2

Lincoln Southwest/2000/1435/381.7

Elkhorn South/2177/1166/371.4

Omaha North/1741/1493/359.3

North Platte/2802/368/352.2

Millard North/2499/658/350.8

CLASS B

RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross/117/1287/160.8/14

Boyle, Scottsbluff/184/1428/158.7/21

Schenck, Elkhorn/212/1402/155.8/17

Nelson, Beatrice/242/1223/152.9/10

Colvert, Bennington/133/1044/116.0/15

Bohy, Lincoln Pius X/183/1014/112.7/13

TeBrink, Crete/130/718/102.6/7

Gartner, Gering/155/873/97.0/8

PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest/203-311-8/2335/259.4/18

Brewster, Mt. Michael/114-241-10/1718/190.9/8

Bird, Bennington/120-194-2/1649/183.2/25

Basilevac, Elkhorn North/100-188-7/1523/169.2/17

Soukup, Blair/109-184-6/1350/168.8/15

Seevers, York/99-167-2/1203/150.4/9

Knott, Seward/95-154-x/1167/145.9/8

Jackson, Waverly/102-159-0/1130/141.2/7

Duncan, Omaha Gross/66-105-2/1166/145.8/13

Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X/73-140-8/823/102.9/2

RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest/47/673/74.8/3

Halpin, Mt. Michael/35/650/72.2/4

Conner, Bennington/42/628/69.8/9

Korte, Grand Island Northwest/53/625/69.4/7

Unger, Blair/28/458/57.2/6

Loftin, Elkhorn North/32/507/56.3/5

Carpenter, Lexington/25/414/51.8/4

Williams, Bennington/33/462/51.3/8

SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.

Boyle, Scottsbluff/21/0/4/130/14.4

Colvert, Bennington/20/0/0/120/13.3

Schenck, Elkhorn/17/0/0/102/10.3

Garcia, Omaha Gross/15/0/0/90/10.0

PUNTING/No./Avg./Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt/23/41.5/--

Loftin, Elkhorn North/26/39.4/--

Streit, Omaha Gross/11/38.8/73

Espino, Hastings/36/37.7/54

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest/23/36.8/54

Hughes, Bennington/21/36.5/57

Adkins, Plattsmouth/23/36.1/58

TACKLES/UT/AT/TT/Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Hill, Seward/24/52/100/20.0

Robbins, Gering/56/35/147/18.4

Espino, Hastings/44/6/94/15.7

Erickson, York/33/59/125/15.6

Mobley, Scottsbluff/40/56/136/15.1

Beals, Gering/45/30/120/15.0

Interceptions: 5, Carpenter, Lex. 4, Benson, EMM; Beck, Benn.

TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.

Grand Island Northwest/1252/2396/405.3

Omaha Gross/2036/1166/400.3

Elkhorn/2849/607/384.0

Bennington/1616/1748/373.8

Scottsbluff/2637/631/363.1

Elkhorn North/1679/1523/355.8

Seward/1477/1345/352.8

Waverly/1430/1162/324.0

York/1256/654/318.3

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING/Att./Yards/Avg./TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/151/1704/189.3/27

McDonald, Weeping Water/88/939/117.4/17

Krajicek, Yutan/137/1005/111.7/15

Booth, Wahoo Neumann/64/922/102.4/18

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/95/887/98.6/17

Widler, Conestoga/109/772/96.5/12

Ehrlich, Wahoo/113/757/94.6/10

PASSING/C-A-I/Yds./Avg./TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli/87-159-3/1712/190.2/23

Welchert, Fort Calhoun/96-169-5/1515/168.3/13

Kuhl, Platteview/114-187-2/1352/150.2/15

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/64-109-2/1340/148.9/14

J. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot/56-127-6/945/135.0/13

Jacobsen, Ashland-GW/103-152-3/1194/132.7/13

RECEIVING/No./Yds./Avg./TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun/43/801/89.9/10

Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock/26/546/60.7/5

M. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot/26/423/60.4/6

Stewart, Platteview/40/483/53.7/5

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock/24/480/53.3/5

Heller, Omaha Roncalli/22/480/53.3/9

SCORING/TD/FG/PAT/Pts./Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/29/0/14/188/20.9

McDonald, Weeping Water/19/0/2/116/14.5

Rhodes, Weeping Water/16/0/28/124/13.8

Booth, Wahoo Neumann/20/0/0/120/13.3

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock/18/0/0/108/12.0

PUNTING/No./Avg./Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann/7/42.0/53

Elgert, Yutan/11/38.5/43

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood/9/37.1/55

Alexander, Platteview/23/35.2/59

TACKLES/UT/AT/TT/Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Plowman, Conestoga/48/38/134/16.8

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock/35/80/150/16.7

Widler, Conestoga/50/31/131/16.4

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock/50/40/140/15.6

Rhodes, Weeping Water/39/60/138/15.3

LaCroix, Mead/39/50/128/14.23

Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, WN; Arensberg, Yutan; Rhodes, WW. 4, Essary, WW; Ryan, Chytil, Ronc.

TEAM OFFENSE/Rush/Pass/Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock/2924/1124/449.8

Wahoo Neumann/2502/739/360.1

Omaha Roncalli/1267/1766/337.0

Weeping Water/2126/884/334.4

Ashland-Greenwood/1663/1340/333.7

Yutan/2386/573/328.8

Platteview/1365/1484/316.6​

