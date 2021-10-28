 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 28
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 28

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 28.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Pederson, Millard West, 200, 1390, 173.8, 13

Richardson, Bellevue West, 153, 1537, 170.8, 27

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 160, 1183, 145.4, 17

Porter, Omaha North, 193, 1275, 141.7, 11

Brown, Creighton Prep, 154, 1201, 133.4, 15

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 147, 1006, 125.8, 21

Nash, Millard South, 116, 1100, 122.2, 13

Moore, Fremont, 177, 1070, 118.9, 15

Jones, Papio South, 138, 830, 118.6, 11

Petry, Millard North, 142, 884, 110.5, 5

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Walters, Lincoln East, 159-239-4, 2951, 327.9, 39

Flores, Gretna, 148-205-3, 1964, 218.2, 20

Johannsen, Bellevue West, 115-173-4, 1888, 209.8, 22

Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13

Sintek, Fremont, 113-180-3, 1627, 180.8, 12

Chanez, Papillion-LV, 116-186-7, 1560, 173.3, 14

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 95-182-5, 1542, 171.3, 13

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 104-173-5, 1442, 160.2, 15

Stenger, Millard South, 55-80-0, 1095, 156.4, 11

Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 100-182-2, 1105, 138.1, 10

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 50, 999, 111.0, 10

Sellon, Fremont, 38, 827, 103.4, 3

Thomas, Omaha South, 51, 825, 91.7, 7

Helms, Bellevue West, 38, 743, 82.6, 8

K. Williams, Omaha North, 40, 733, 81.4, 10

Sterling, Omaha Benson, 36, 627, 78.4, 4

Guyett, Omaha Westside, 37, 579, 72.4, 10

Mejia, Omaha South, 44, 645, 71.7, 6

Elliott, Lincoln North Star, 36, 592, 65.8, 9

K. Miller, Kearney, 26, 570, 63.3, 11

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 28, 0, 2, 170, 18.9

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 21, 0, 0, 126, 15.8

D. Rezac, Westside, 17, 0, 2, 104, 13.0

Moore, Fremont, 19, 0, 0, 114, 12.7

Brown, Prep, 16, 0, 0, 96, 10.7

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

McClannan, Millard South, 18, 41.4, 75

Barton, Bellevue East, 38, 38.0, x

Moreno, Lincoln High, 16, 37.7, 47

Sobotka, Gretna, 7, 37.4, x

Fyfe, Grand Island, 27, 37.1, 56

Fenton, Creighton Prep, 27, 37.0, 57

Sander, Lincoln SW, 25, 36.9, 74

Mormino, Westside, 14, 36.4, x

Ruff, Gretna, 10, 36.2, x

Gozo, Lincoln NE, 30, 36.0, 58

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Limbach, Fremont, 76, 28, 180, 20.0

Genatone, North Platte, 35, 70, 140, 17.5

Ma. Chandler, Bellevue East, 62, 27, 151, 16.8

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 43, 25, 111, 15.9

Perry, Lincoln East, 45, 52, 142, 15.8

Tilford, North Platte, 36, 52, 124, 15.5

Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 60, 19, 139, 15.4

Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; Greisen, LE; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE; Pargo, CP; Claser, Col.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 2077, 2570, 516.3

Lincoln East, 665, 3044, 412.1

Millard South, 2182, 1457, 404.3

Elkhorn South, 2429, 1085, 390.4

North Platte, 2808, 582, 376.7

Millard North, 2209, 734, 367.9

Omaha Westside, 1582, 1201, 347.9

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2048, 1012, 340.0

Gretna, 1056, 1991, 338.6

Millard West, 2047, 954, 333.4

No update: Omaha Northwest

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 234, 2230, 247.8, 33

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 233, 2017, 224.1, 30

Kracl, Crete, 152, 1069, 178.2, 13

Madden, Ralston, 150, 1291, 162.1, 12

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 181, 1459, 162.1, 22

Young, South Sioux, 183, 1174, 146.8, 11

Mains, Elkhorn North, 148, 1136, 142.0, 10

Collazo, Aurora, 151, 1202, 133.6, 18

Nelson, Beatrice, 154, 1057, 132.1, 13

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 155, 1185, 131.7, 12

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Sukup, Seward, 143-223-6, 1773, 197.0, 15

Bird, Bennington, 95-143-2, 1709, 189.9, 19

Hartman, GINW, 107-182-6, 1509, 189.6, 18

Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7

Hausmann, Norris, 102-180-7, 1418, 177.3, 19

McGill, Roncalli, 63-124-8, 1205, 150.6, 12

Soukup, Blair, 98-189-11, 1290, 143.3, 11

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 106-226-13, 1210, 134.4, 8

Becker, Omaha Skutt, 47-113-x, 800, 133.3, 5

Schmeckpeper, Crete, 79-138-5, 1039, 117.7, 3

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bluhm, Bennington, 35, 821, 102.6, 10

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 42, 839, 93.2, 11

Carpenter, Lexington, 31, 547, 60.8, 4

Jurgens, Beatrice, 28, 524, 58.2, 5

Staehr, Aurora, 35, 502, 55.8, 4

Marsh, Waverly, 26, 482, 53.6, 6

Hackbart, Seward, 33, 452, 50.2, 9

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Mostek, Bennington, 33, 0, 0, 198, 22.0

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 30, 0, 0, 180, 20.0

Collazo, Aurora, 23, 0, 4, 142, 15.8

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 22, 0, 2, 134, 14.9

Kracl, Crete, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Hood, Norris, 7, 38.7, 60

Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 23, 38.3, 56

Stone, Norris, 22, 37.4, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 21, 36.5, 52

Vargas, Lexington, 34, 36.2, 54

O’Brien, Ralston, 21, 36.0, 40

Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 22, 35.8, x

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

M. Jensen, York, 37, 99, 173, 19.2

Sanders, Alliance, 61, 34, 156, 17.3

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3

Anthony, McCook, 53, 31, 137, 15.2

Awiszus, Gering, 36, 33, 105, 15.0

Ruth, Seward, 27, 64, 118, 14.8

Interceptions: 6, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 5, Prince, P’mouth; Carpenter, Lex. 4, Naylor, Lex; Skrobecki, Wav.; Sukup, Sew.; Holtz, Andersen, Benn.; Hinton, P’mouth.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 2790, 1754, 506.0

Scottsbluff, 3057, 922, 442.1

Grand Island NW, 1918, 1781, 411.0

Aurora, 2281, 1314, 399.4

Plattsmouth, 2577, 996, 397.0

Omaha Gross, 2033, 1265, 366.4

Omaha Roncalli, 1148, 2147, 366.1

Omaha Skutt, 2038, 1166, 356.0

Crete, 2118, 1078, 355.1

Beatrice, 2076, 988, 340.4

No report: Hastings.

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 155, 1626, 203.3, 19

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 165, 1492, 165.8, 23

Covington, Boys Town, 154, 1259, 139.9, 19

Klein, Louisville, 151, 1121, 124.6, 13

Christensen, Yutan, 138, 1088, 120.9, 8

Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 135, 946, 105.1, 14

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Carritt, Mead, 100-166-5, 1606, 178.3, 29

Mathsen, Concordia, 131-239-16, 1543, 171.4, 12

Kuhl, Platteview, 113-192-4, 1376, 152.9, 11

Fletcher, Elm.-Murd., 64-131-6, 1150, 143.8, 18

Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 94-166-8, 1228, 136.4, 12

D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 86-143-4, 1179, 131.0, 15

Schutt, W. Neumann, 81-144-8, 1113, 123.7, 6

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 55, 827, 91.9, 6

Pickworth, Mead, 44, 806, 89.6, 14

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 45, 650, 72.2, 10

Petersen, Yutan, 31, 637, 70.8, 8

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 35, 603, 67.0, 7

Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 33, 521, 65.1, 7

Swanson, Platteview, 43, 499, 55.4, 5

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 27, 0, 22, 184, 23.0

Mortimer, W. Water, 25, 0, 38, 188, 20.9

Pickworth, Mead, 15, 0, 16, 106, 11.8

McDonald, W. Water, 14, 0, 18, 102, 11.3

Dierks, Ft. Calhoun, 15, 0, 10, 100, 11.1

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobota, Ashland-GW, 16, 39.4, 59

Elgert, Yutan, 22, 38.3, 50

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 18, 36.5, 60

Swahn, Wahoo, 26, 35.9, 65

Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 34.8, 56

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Ballard, Boys Town, 99, 59, 257, 28.6

Mortimer, W. Water, 50, 67, 167, 18.6

Lacroix, Mead, 53, 57, 163, 18.1

Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0

Krajicek, Yutan, 55, 26, 136, 15.1

Interceptions: 9, Daniell, Yutan. 7, Washburn, A-G; Essary, WW. 6, Wohlers, DCW. 5, Wilson, E-M; Pickworth, Lihs, Mead.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 2243, 1162, 425.6

Weeping Water, 2799, 897, 410.7

Fort Calhoun, 2100, 1299, 377.7

Ashland-Greenwood, 1955, 1184, 348.8

Platteview, 1674, 1387, 340.1

Mead, 1345, 1658, 333.7

Boys Town, 2160, 765, 325.0

Louisville, 2322, 567, 321.0

No report: Omaha Christian.

 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

