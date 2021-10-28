Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 28

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 28.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 200, 1390, 173.8, 13
Richardson, Bellevue West, 153, 1537, 170.8, 27
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 160, 1183, 145.4, 17
Porter, Omaha North, 193, 1275, 141.7, 11
Brown, Creighton Prep, 154, 1201, 133.4, 15
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 147, 1006, 125.8, 21
Nash, Millard South, 116, 1100, 122.2, 13
Moore, Fremont, 177, 1070, 118.9, 15
Jones, Papio South, 138, 830, 118.6, 11
Petry, Millard North, 142, 884, 110.5, 5
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 159-239-4, 2951, 327.9, 39
Flores, Gretna, 148-205-3, 1964, 218.2, 20
Johannsen, Bellevue West, 115-173-4, 1888, 209.8, 22
Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13
Sintek, Fremont, 113-180-3, 1627, 180.8, 12
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 116-186-7, 1560, 173.3, 14
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 95-182-5, 1542, 171.3, 13
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 104-173-5, 1442, 160.2, 15
Stenger, Millard South, 55-80-0, 1095, 156.4, 11
Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 100-182-2, 1105, 138.1, 10
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 50, 999, 111.0, 10
Sellon, Fremont, 38, 827, 103.4, 3
Thomas, Omaha South, 51, 825, 91.7, 7
Helms, Bellevue West, 38, 743, 82.6, 8
K. Williams, Omaha North, 40, 733, 81.4, 10
Sterling, Omaha Benson, 36, 627, 78.4, 4
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 37, 579, 72.4, 10
Mejia, Omaha South, 44, 645, 71.7, 6
Elliott, Lincoln North Star, 36, 592, 65.8, 9
K. Miller, Kearney, 26, 570, 63.3, 11
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 28, 0, 2, 170, 18.9
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 21, 0, 0, 126, 15.8
D. Rezac, Westside, 17, 0, 2, 104, 13.0
Moore, Fremont, 19, 0, 0, 114, 12.7
Brown, Prep, 16, 0, 0, 96, 10.7
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
McClannan, Millard South, 18, 41.4, 75
Barton, Bellevue East, 38, 38.0, x
Moreno, Lincoln High, 16, 37.7, 47
Sobotka, Gretna, 7, 37.4, x
Fyfe, Grand Island, 27, 37.1, 56
Fenton, Creighton Prep, 27, 37.0, 57
Sander, Lincoln SW, 25, 36.9, 74
Mormino, Westside, 14, 36.4, x
Ruff, Gretna, 10, 36.2, x
Gozo, Lincoln NE, 30, 36.0, 58
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Limbach, Fremont, 76, 28, 180, 20.0
Genatone, North Platte, 35, 70, 140, 17.5
Ma. Chandler, Bellevue East, 62, 27, 151, 16.8
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 43, 25, 111, 15.9
Perry, Lincoln East, 45, 52, 142, 15.8
Tilford, North Platte, 36, 52, 124, 15.5
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 60, 19, 139, 15.4
Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; Greisen, LE; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE; Pargo, CP; Claser, Col.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 2077, 2570, 516.3
Lincoln East, 665, 3044, 412.1
Millard South, 2182, 1457, 404.3
Elkhorn South, 2429, 1085, 390.4
North Platte, 2808, 582, 376.7
Millard North, 2209, 734, 367.9
Omaha Westside, 1582, 1201, 347.9
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2048, 1012, 340.0
Gretna, 1056, 1991, 338.6
Millard West, 2047, 954, 333.4
No update: Omaha Northwest
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 234, 2230, 247.8, 33
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 233, 2017, 224.1, 30
Kracl, Crete, 152, 1069, 178.2, 13
Madden, Ralston, 150, 1291, 162.1, 12
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 181, 1459, 162.1, 22
Young, South Sioux, 183, 1174, 146.8, 11
Mains, Elkhorn North, 148, 1136, 142.0, 10
Collazo, Aurora, 151, 1202, 133.6, 18
Nelson, Beatrice, 154, 1057, 132.1, 13
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 155, 1185, 131.7, 12
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Sukup, Seward, 143-223-6, 1773, 197.0, 15
Bird, Bennington, 95-143-2, 1709, 189.9, 19
Hartman, GINW, 107-182-6, 1509, 189.6, 18
Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7
Hausmann, Norris, 102-180-7, 1418, 177.3, 19
McGill, Roncalli, 63-124-8, 1205, 150.6, 12
Soukup, Blair, 98-189-11, 1290, 143.3, 11
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 106-226-13, 1210, 134.4, 8
Becker, Omaha Skutt, 47-113-x, 800, 133.3, 5
Schmeckpeper, Crete, 79-138-5, 1039, 117.7, 3
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bluhm, Bennington, 35, 821, 102.6, 10
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 42, 839, 93.2, 11
Carpenter, Lexington, 31, 547, 60.8, 4
Jurgens, Beatrice, 28, 524, 58.2, 5
Staehr, Aurora, 35, 502, 55.8, 4
Marsh, Waverly, 26, 482, 53.6, 6
Hackbart, Seward, 33, 452, 50.2, 9
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Mostek, Bennington, 33, 0, 0, 198, 22.0
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 30, 0, 0, 180, 20.0
Collazo, Aurora, 23, 0, 4, 142, 15.8
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 22, 0, 2, 134, 14.9
Kracl, Crete, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Hood, Norris, 7, 38.7, 60
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 23, 38.3, 56
Stone, Norris, 22, 37.4, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 21, 36.5, 52
Vargas, Lexington, 34, 36.2, 54
O’Brien, Ralston, 21, 36.0, 40
Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 22, 35.8, x
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
M. Jensen, York, 37, 99, 173, 19.2
Sanders, Alliance, 61, 34, 156, 17.3
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3
Anthony, McCook, 53, 31, 137, 15.2
Awiszus, Gering, 36, 33, 105, 15.0
Ruth, Seward, 27, 64, 118, 14.8
Interceptions: 6, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 5, Prince, P’mouth; Carpenter, Lex. 4, Naylor, Lex; Skrobecki, Wav.; Sukup, Sew.; Holtz, Andersen, Benn.; Hinton, P’mouth.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 2790, 1754, 506.0
Scottsbluff, 3057, 922, 442.1
Grand Island NW, 1918, 1781, 411.0
Aurora, 2281, 1314, 399.4
Plattsmouth, 2577, 996, 397.0
Omaha Gross, 2033, 1265, 366.4
Omaha Roncalli, 1148, 2147, 366.1
Omaha Skutt, 2038, 1166, 356.0
Crete, 2118, 1078, 355.1
Beatrice, 2076, 988, 340.4
No report: Hastings.
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 155, 1626, 203.3, 19
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 165, 1492, 165.8, 23
Covington, Boys Town, 154, 1259, 139.9, 19
Klein, Louisville, 151, 1121, 124.6, 13
Christensen, Yutan, 138, 1088, 120.9, 8
Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 135, 946, 105.1, 14
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Carritt, Mead, 100-166-5, 1606, 178.3, 29
Mathsen, Concordia, 131-239-16, 1543, 171.4, 12
Kuhl, Platteview, 113-192-4, 1376, 152.9, 11
Fletcher, Elm.-Murd., 64-131-6, 1150, 143.8, 18
Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 94-166-8, 1228, 136.4, 12
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 86-143-4, 1179, 131.0, 15
Schutt, W. Neumann, 81-144-8, 1113, 123.7, 6
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 55, 827, 91.9, 6
Pickworth, Mead, 44, 806, 89.6, 14
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 45, 650, 72.2, 10
Petersen, Yutan, 31, 637, 70.8, 8
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 35, 603, 67.0, 7
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 33, 521, 65.1, 7
Swanson, Platteview, 43, 499, 55.4, 5
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 27, 0, 22, 184, 23.0
Mortimer, W. Water, 25, 0, 38, 188, 20.9
Pickworth, Mead, 15, 0, 16, 106, 11.8
McDonald, W. Water, 14, 0, 18, 102, 11.3
Dierks, Ft. Calhoun, 15, 0, 10, 100, 11.1
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 16, 39.4, 59
Elgert, Yutan, 22, 38.3, 50
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 18, 36.5, 60
Swahn, Wahoo, 26, 35.9, 65
Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 34.8, 56
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Ballard, Boys Town, 99, 59, 257, 28.6
Mortimer, W. Water, 50, 67, 167, 18.6
Lacroix, Mead, 53, 57, 163, 18.1
Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0
Krajicek, Yutan, 55, 26, 136, 15.1
Interceptions: 9, Daniell, Yutan. 7, Washburn, A-G; Essary, WW. 6, Wohlers, DCW. 5, Wilson, E-M; Pickworth, Lihs, Mead.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 2243, 1162, 425.6
Weeping Water, 2799, 897, 410.7
Fort Calhoun, 2100, 1299, 377.7
Ashland-Greenwood, 1955, 1184, 348.8
Platteview, 1674, 1387, 340.1
Mead, 1345, 1658, 333.7
Boys Town, 2160, 765, 325.0
Louisville, 2322, 567, 321.0
No report: Omaha Christian.