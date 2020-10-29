Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 29

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Richardson, Bellevue West 98 886 177.2 12
Quaintance, Millard North 192 1064 133.0 14
Wright, North Platte 184 898 128.3 3
Rezac, Omaha Westside 103 863 123.3 13
Moore, Fremont 197 1012 112.4 12
Pederson, Millard West 129 865 108.1 10
Price, Papillion-LV 196 933 103.7 9
Urban, Millard South 97 678 96.9 11
Stessman, Creighton Prep 101 605 86.4 --
Cox, Millard North 120 586 83.7 4
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Johannsen, Bell. West 91-128-2 1464 292.8 17
Walters, Lincoln East 115-211-8 2142 267.8 23
Flores, Gretna 122-170-2 1657 236.7 16
Sintek, Fremont 117-184-3 1860 206.7 20
Jurgensmeier, G.I. 63-121-6 722 180.5 5
McGarvie, North Star 112-211-7 1560 173.3 14
Pirtle, Papillion-LV 64-127-10 901 150.2 6
Payton, Westside 75-116-3 1197 149.6 17
Pearson, Kearney 70-120-x 951 135.9 10
Fritton, Lincoln SW 107-187-4 1164 129.3 8
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Johnson, Bellevue West 37 789 157.8 8
Alexander, Gretna 38 644 107.3 6
Marshall, Gretna 46 744 106.3 9
Glenn, Lincoln East 12 511 102.2 8
Bullock, Creighton Prep 41 547 78.1 5
Money, Papillion-LV 17 525 75.0 4
Sellon, Fremont 45 650 72.2 6
Horn, Papio South 41 546 68.3 7
Glause, Fremont 25 566 62.9 9
Elliott, Lincoln North Star 31 563 62.6 8
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Johnson, Bellevue West 13 0 0 78 15.6
Richardson, Bellevue West 12 0 2 74 14.8
Rezac, Westside 15 0 0 90 12.9
Glenn, Lincoln East 8 0 0 48 12.0
Quintance, Millard North 14 0 0 84 10.5
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 19 42.3 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 44 40.6 71
Mangelsen, Norfolk 29 39.1 64
Thompson, Lincoln High 35 38.2 48
Pearson, Kearney 19 38.1 --
Iburg, Columbus 16 37.8 52
Lammel, Millard South 18 37.8 53
Foley, Creighton Prep 28 37.3 --
Fyfe, Grand Island 12 36.8 51
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 16 36.7 43
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Johnson, Papillion-LV 64 28 156 22.3
Foster, Bellevue East 75 37 187 20.8
Conway, Millard West 52 51 155 19.4
Radicia, Omaha Westside 59 31 149 18.6
Limbach, Fremont 57 40 152 17.0
Hinrichs, Millard South 41 39 121 17.3
Hubert, Papillion-LV 61 23 145 16.1
Circle, Papillion-LV South 39 35 113 16.1
McDonnell, Bellevue West 29 20 78 15.6
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 59 18 136 15.1
Interceptions: 5, Bullock, Prep. 4, Lilienkamp, BW; Thompson, Van Dyke, Col.; Andrews, MW.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 1161 1519 536.0
Omaha Westside 2021 1391 426.5
Gretna 867 1847 387.7
Lincoln East 897 2142 379.9
Millard South 1624 827 350.1
Columbus 1859 1228 343.0
Elkhorn South 1959 785 343.0
Millard North 2314 414 341.0
North Platte 2432 266 337.3
Grand Island 1281 1379 332.5
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 222 1397 174.6 17
Madden, Ralston 121 981 140.1 11
Larsen, Blair 156 1075 119.4 21
Schawang, Waverly 143 1029 114.3 13
Young, Elkhorn 160 1022 113.6 14
Scott, Omaha Skutt 62 648 108.0 8
Garcia, Omaha Gross 176 964 107.1 7
Kracl, Crete 134 701 100.1 5
Langan, McCook 96 787 98.4 12
Galindo, Scottsbluff 126 768 96.0 14
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 103-180-6 1921 240.1 25
Bird, Bennington 108-178-6 1830 203.3 19
Schwarz, Roncalli 131-251-9 1739 193.2 18
Hausmann, Norris 95-192-4 1557 173.0 22
Hartman, GINW 115-185-7 1371 171.4 15
Rump, Blair 94-139-5 1332 148.0 13
Huber, Elkhorn MM 44-89-2 504 126.0 3
Gutschow, Elkhorn 71-118-4 1106 122.9 10
Burroughs, Beatrice 47-89-8 722 120.3 8
Hill, Scottsbluff 66-121-8 980 108.9 4
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Shoemaker, Hastings 41 670 83.8 8
Kalvelage, Hastings 18 545 68.1 8
Orr, Omaha Roncalli 48 608 67.6 9
Schmaderer, Bennington 36 588 65.3 4
Bluhm, Bennington 21 553 61.4 8
Carnie, Norris 32 518 57.6 8
Janky, Grand Island NW 33 441 55.1 2
Galindo, Scottsbluff 21 484 53.8 3
Osterhaus, Blair 26 478 53.1 8
Anderson, Grand Island NW 28 398 49.8 7
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Larsen, Blair 23 0 0 138 15.3
Meneses, Plattsmouth 17 0 0 102 12.8
Galindo, Scottsbluff 17 0 2 106 11.6
Schawang, Waverly 16 0 0 96 10.7
Young, Elkhorn 15 0 2 92 10.2
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Gragert, Elkhorn 19 43.9 71
Eggert, Plattsmouth 36 41.1 64
Kalvelage, Hastings 20 41.0 59
Capece, Omaha Gross 26 39.0 61
Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 25 38.4 60
Osterhaus, Blair 19 37.6 74
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 27 37.4 63
Hughes, Bennington 21 35.2 51
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Kennedy, Grand Island NW 41 83 165 20.6
Meyer, Norris 32 64 128 16.0
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 36 54 126 15.8
Djidjoho, Elkhorn MM 34 53 121 15.1
LeClair, Bennington 42 51 135 15.0
Interceptions: 5, Tatum, Ral. 4, Jurgens, Rodriguez, Beat.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 2098 1830 436.4
Blair 2331 1490 424.6
Hastings 1049 1960 376.1
Grand Island Northwest 1468 1441 363.6
Omaha Skutt 2682 590 363.6
McCook 2292 558 356.3
Elkhorn 2076 1125 355.7
Beatrice 1951 1229 353.3
Waverly 2356 574 325.6
Plattsmouth 1888 596 310.5
No report: Alliance, Aurora, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Schuster, Ashland-GW 128 1129 161.3 17
Ludvik, Wahoo 148 1258 157.3 12
D. Dierks, Fort Calhoun 97 679 84.9 6
Egr, Yutan 120 697 87.1 7
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Miller, Arlington 105-177-8 1107 138.4 7
Pugsley, Br. Talbot 51-108-5 885 126.4 14
Cada, Wahoo Neumann 46-99-6 830 103.8 7
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW 25-40-0 412 103.0 6
Nelson, Wahoo 46-88-2 805 100.6 11
Timm, Yutan 33-64-2 724 90.5 14
Hallberg, Ft. Calhoun 76-147-11 721 90.1 4
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 23 503 62.9 7
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 23 379 54.1 8
Alli, Brownell Talbot 86 327 54.5 3
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 36 516 64.5 3
Mahrt, Yutan 13 406 50.8 7
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Schuster, Ashland 17 0 2 104 14.9
Ludvik, Wahoo 14 0 0 84 10.5
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 12 39.8 53
Bergstrom, Omaha Christian 14 36.4 55
Rosenbaum, Arlington 10 35.5 --
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 45 50 140 20.0
Miller, Arlington 43 38 124 15.5
Interceptions: 7, Daniell, Yutan; 4, Fairbanks, WN; 3, Juedes, AG.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Wahoo 1811 706 359.6
Yutan 2036 727 345.4
No report: Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water (Note: Yutan stats missing Wahoo Neumann game from Oct. 16).
