FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 6

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 6.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 107, 1021, 170.2, 16

Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 132, 959, 137.0, 13

Antonio, South Sioux City, 90, 649, 129.8, 12

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 99, 737, 122.8, 13

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 122, 707, 117.8, 11

Roblee, North Platte, 131, 689, 114.8, 5

Weber, Gretna, 87, 672, 112.0, 8

Chrisman, Grand Island, 71, 650, 108.3, 9

Tilford, North Platte, 72, 648, 108.0.7

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 82, 621, 103.5, 17

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 152-240-6, 2092, 298.9, 22

Tolbert, Omaha South, 69-148-9, 1427, 285.4, 14

Kozeal, Millard South, 59-91-0, 754, 251.3, 8

Flores, Gretna, 107-158-3, 1352, 225.3, 15

Worthley, Lincoln East, 91-143-4, 1237, 206.2, 10

Beckman, Kearney, 73-113-3, 1213, 202.2, 14

Ternus, Norfolk, 78-121-7, 926, 185.2, 7

Circo, Omaha North, 37-56-0, 686, 171.5, 9

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 52-79-1, 1008, 168.0, 9

Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 55-87-4, 869, 144.8, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Sheard, Omaha South, 27, 770, 154.0, 7

Thomas, Omaha South, 38, 707, 141.4, 9

McMorris, Bellevue West, 52, 880, 125.7, 9

Hall, Bellevue West, 41, 598, 85.4, 8

Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 28, 478, 79.7, 2

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 20, 367, 73.4, 3

Williams, Millard West, 13, 414, 69.0, 5

Licking, Norfolk, 33, 398, 66.3, 3

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 17, 396, 61.0, 4

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 21, 0, 0, 126, 21.0

Porter, Omaha North, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0

Antonio, South Sioux City, 12, 0, 2, 74, 14.4

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0

Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 10, 45.9, 70

Mormino, Omaha Westside, 15, 41.2, 63

Forney, Columbus, 26, 40.2, 55

Evans, Grand Island, 20, 39.5, 64

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 14, 37.4, 45

Avalos, Fremont, 18, 36.9, 52

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45

McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 20, 36.8, 55

Murphy, Millard West, 24, 35.9, --

Mazur, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 35.6, 53

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 35, 48, 118, 19.7

Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 38, 28, 104, 17.3

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 41, 22, 104, 17.3

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 32, 32, 96, 16.0

Blaser, Columbus, 22, 50, 94, 15.7

Alfaro, Fremont, 42, 23, 107, 15.3

Tapia, Omaha South, 29, 17, 75, 15.0

Interceptions: 4, Czyz, Fremont; Rickley, Bry. 3, Harris, Lincoln Northeast; Hamilton, South Sioux City; Nelson, Omaha Burke; Marks, Omaha Northwest; Runge, Gretna; Gress, Millard West

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Schenck, Elkhorn, 160, 966, 161.0, 11

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 77, 963, 160.5, 11

Nelson, Beatrice, 170, 765, 153.0, 7

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 126, 806, 134.3, 11

Colvert, Bennington, 95, 718, 119.7, 10

TeBrink, Crete, 103, 556, 111.2, 6

Gartner, Gering, 111, 592, 98.7, 6

Stull, Scottsbluff, 107, 590, 98.3, 7

Walker, Plattsmouth, 39, 285, 95.0, 5

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 135-234-6, 1746, 291.0, 10

Bird, Bennington, 88-143-2, 1174, 195.7, 17

Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 71-148-4, 1072, 178.7, 5

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 64-115-3, 1063, 177.2, 11

Seevers, York, 71-122-1, 872, 145.3, 6​

Jackson, Waverly, 85-131-0, 869, 144.8, 3

Soukup, Blair, 56-101-4, 718, 143.6, 9

Duncan, Omaha Gross, 41-84-2, 704, 117.3, 10

Howard, Gering, 52-95-6, 700, 116.7, 5

Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X, 58-113-7, 662, 110.3, 2

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 35, 505, 84.2, 2

Conner, Bennington, 32, 485, 80.8, 7

Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 24, 421, 70.2, 0

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 33, 377, 62.8, 3

Aldridge, Lincoln Northwest, 5, 188, 62.7, 0

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 20, 351, 58.5, 4

Carpenter, Lexington, 20, 349, 58.2, 3

Timmerman, Beatrice, 17, 284, 56.8, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Colvert, Bennington, 13, 0, 0, 78, 13.0

Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 11, 0, 4, 70, 11.7

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 11, 0, 0, 66, 11.0

Schenck, Elkhorn, 11, 0, 0, 66, 11.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Streit, Omaha Gross, 5, 44.4, 71

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 18, 40.1, --

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 13, 38.5, 52

Espino, Hastings, 30, 37.6, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 16, 36.6, --

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 36.5, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Espino, Hastings, 36, 5, 77, 19.3

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 32, 41, 105, 17.5

Robbins, Gering, 39, 27, 105, 17.5

Erickson, York, 25, 43, 93, 15.5

Kohl, Hastings, 40, 11, 91, 15.2

Beals, Gering, 30, 15, 75, 15.0

Interceptions: 3, Baessler, Blair; Douglas, Bennington; Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Gartner, Gering; Carpenter, Lexington; Herring, Omaha Gross

OMAHA AREA

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 78, 942, 188.2, 17

Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8

Krajicek, Yutan, 88, 634, 105.7, 8

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 42, 397, 99.3, 7

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 56, 527, 87.8, 9

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 67-119-3, 1354, 225.7, 18

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 60-113-3, 999, 166.5, 8

Kuhl, Platteview, 70-129-1, 869, 144.8, 12

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 35-57-2, 650, 130.0, 6

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 55-86-0, 638, 127.6, 7

Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 37-84-4, 591, 118.2, 8

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 24, 493, 82.2, 6

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 299, 59.8, 3

M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 17, 290, 58.0, 3

Stewart, Platteview, 29, 329, 54.8, 3

Heller, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 328, 54.7, 8

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 0, 104, 20.8

Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 14.5

Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 0, 0, 60, 10.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53

Elgert, Yutan, 9, 38.6, 43

Alexander, Platteview, 16, 37.2, 59

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Widler, Conestoga, 40, 25, 105, 17.5

Plowman, Conestoga, 32, 30, 94, 15.7

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 25, 73, 14.6

Rhodes, Weeping Water, 24, 38, 86, 14.3

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 13, 42, 68, 13.8

Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Weeping Water. 3, Essary, Weeping Water.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

