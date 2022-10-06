Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 6

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 6.
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Porter, Omaha North, 107, 1021, 170.2, 16
Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 132, 959, 137.0, 13
Antonio, South Sioux City, 90, 649, 129.8, 12
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 99, 737, 122.8, 13
Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 122, 707, 117.8, 11
Roblee, North Platte, 131, 689, 114.8, 5
Weber, Gretna, 87, 672, 112.0, 8
Chrisman, Grand Island, 71, 650, 108.3, 9
Tilford, North Platte, 72, 648, 108.0.7
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 82, 621, 103.5, 17
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 152-240-6, 2092, 298.9, 22
Tolbert, Omaha South, 69-148-9, 1427, 285.4, 14
Kozeal, Millard South, 59-91-0, 754, 251.3, 8
Flores, Gretna, 107-158-3, 1352, 225.3, 15
Worthley, Lincoln East, 91-143-4, 1237, 206.2, 10
Beckman, Kearney, 73-113-3, 1213, 202.2, 14
Ternus, Norfolk, 78-121-7, 926, 185.2, 7
Circo, Omaha North, 37-56-0, 686, 171.5, 9
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 52-79-1, 1008, 168.0, 9
Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 55-87-4, 869, 144.8, 4
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Sheard, Omaha South, 27, 770, 154.0, 7
Thomas, Omaha South, 38, 707, 141.4, 9
McMorris, Bellevue West, 52, 880, 125.7, 9
Hall, Bellevue West, 41, 598, 85.4, 8
Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4
Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 28, 478, 79.7, 2
Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 20, 367, 73.4, 3
Williams, Millard West, 13, 414, 69.0, 5
Licking, Norfolk, 33, 398, 66.3, 3
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 17, 396, 61.0, 4
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 21, 0, 0, 126, 21.0
Porter, Omaha North, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0
Antonio, South Sioux City, 12, 0, 2, 74, 14.4
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0
Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 14, 0, 0, 84, 12.0
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 10, 45.9, 70
Mormino, Omaha Westside, 15, 41.2, 63
Forney, Columbus, 26, 40.2, 55
Evans, Grand Island, 20, 39.5, 64
Kingston, Elkhorn South, 14, 37.4, 45
Avalos, Fremont, 18, 36.9, 52
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45
McCashland, Lincoln Southwest, 20, 36.8, 55
Murphy, Millard West, 24, 35.9, --
Mazur, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 35.6, 53
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 35, 48, 118, 19.7
Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 38, 28, 104, 17.3
M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 41, 22, 104, 17.3
Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 32, 32, 96, 16.0
Blaser, Columbus, 22, 50, 94, 15.7
Alfaro, Fremont, 42, 23, 107, 15.3
Tapia, Omaha South, 29, 17, 75, 15.0
Interceptions: 4, Czyz, Fremont; Rickley, Bry. 3, Harris, Lincoln Northeast; Hamilton, South Sioux City; Nelson, Omaha Burke; Marks, Omaha Northwest; Runge, Gretna; Gress, Millard West
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Schenck, Elkhorn, 160, 966, 161.0, 11
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 77, 963, 160.5, 11
Nelson, Beatrice, 170, 765, 153.0, 7
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 126, 806, 134.3, 11
Colvert, Bennington, 95, 718, 119.7, 10
TeBrink, Crete, 103, 556, 111.2, 6
Gartner, Gering, 111, 592, 98.7, 6
Stull, Scottsbluff, 107, 590, 98.3, 7
Walker, Plattsmouth, 39, 285, 95.0, 5
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 135-234-6, 1746, 291.0, 10
Bird, Bennington, 88-143-2, 1174, 195.7, 17
Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 71-148-4, 1072, 178.7, 5
Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 64-115-3, 1063, 177.2, 11
Seevers, York, 71-122-1, 872, 145.3, 6
Jackson, Waverly, 85-131-0, 869, 144.8, 3
Soukup, Blair, 56-101-4, 718, 143.6, 9
Duncan, Omaha Gross, 41-84-2, 704, 117.3, 10
Howard, Gering, 52-95-6, 700, 116.7, 5
Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X, 58-113-7, 662, 110.3, 2
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 35, 505, 84.2, 2
Conner, Bennington, 32, 485, 80.8, 7
Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 24, 421, 70.2, 0
Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 33, 377, 62.8, 3
Aldridge, Lincoln Northwest, 5, 188, 62.7, 0
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 20, 351, 58.5, 4
Carpenter, Lexington, 20, 349, 58.2, 3
Timmerman, Beatrice, 17, 284, 56.8, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Colvert, Bennington, 13, 0, 0, 78, 13.0
Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 11, 0, 4, 70, 11.7
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 11, 0, 0, 66, 11.0
Schenck, Elkhorn, 11, 0, 0, 66, 11.0
Streit, Omaha Gross, 5, 44.4, 71
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 18, 40.1, --
Adkins, Plattsmouth, 13, 38.5, 52
Espino, Hastings, 30, 37.6, 54
Hughes, Bennington, 19, 37.3, 57
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 16, 36.6, --
Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 36.5, 54
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Espino, Hastings, 36, 5, 77, 19.3
Mobley, Scottsbluff, 32, 41, 105, 17.5
Robbins, Gering, 39, 27, 105, 17.5
Erickson, York, 25, 43, 93, 15.5
Kohl, Hastings, 40, 11, 91, 15.2
Beals, Gering, 30, 15, 75, 15.0
Interceptions: 3, Baessler, Blair; Douglas, Bennington; Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Gartner, Gering; Carpenter, Lexington; Herring, Omaha Gross
OMAHA AREA
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 78, 942, 188.2, 17
Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8
Krajicek, Yutan, 88, 634, 105.7, 8
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 42, 397, 99.3, 7
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 56, 527, 87.8, 9
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 67-119-3, 1354, 225.7, 18
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 60-113-3, 999, 166.5, 8
Kuhl, Platteview, 70-129-1, 869, 144.8, 12
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 35-57-2, 650, 130.0, 6
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 55-86-0, 638, 127.6, 7
Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 37-84-4, 591, 118.2, 8
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 24, 493, 82.2, 6
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 299, 59.8, 3
M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 17, 290, 58.0, 3
Stewart, Platteview, 29, 329, 54.8, 3
Heller, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 328, 54.7, 8
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 17, 0, 104, 20.8
Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 14.5
Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 0, 0, 60, 10.0
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53
Elgert, Yutan, 9, 38.6, 43
Alexander, Platteview, 16, 37.2, 59
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Widler, Conestoga, 40, 25, 105, 17.5
Plowman, Conestoga, 32, 30, 94, 15.7
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 25, 73, 14.6
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 24, 38, 86, 14.3
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 13, 42, 68, 13.8
Interceptions: 5, Van Slyke, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 4, Rhodes, Weeping Water. 3, Essary, Weeping Water.
