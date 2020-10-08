Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 7

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Richardson, Bell. West 54 626 208.7 8
Moore, Fremont 150 794 132.3 9
Quaintance, Mill. North 140 655 131.0 8
Rezac, Om. Westside 94 782 130.3 14
Pederson, Mill. West 102 639 127.8 6
Wright, North Platte 123 629 125.8 2
Price, Papio-LV 117 525 105.0 6
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Walters, Lin. East 99-174-6 1,926 321.0 20
Johannsen, Bell. W. 58-80-0 796 265.3 8
Flores, Gretna 105-144-0 1,467 244.5 16
Sintek, Fremont 77-117-1 1,219 203.2 15
McGarvie, Lin. NS 81-147-3 1,288 184.0 12
Jurgensmeier, GI 63-121-6 722 180.5 5
Payton, Westside 60-87-3 944 157.3 13
Fitzpatrick, PLVS 79-136-10 873 145.5 7
Pirtle, Papio 26-51-3 423 141.0 3
Obermeyer, Papio 32-74-3 557 139.3 4
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Glenn, Lincoln East 12 511 127.8 8
Johnson, Bellevue West 20 358 119.3 5
Marshall, Gretna 39 685 114.1 9
Alexander, Gretna 25 559 111.9 6
Bullock, Om. Cre. Prep 32 426 85.2 2
Money, Papio 12 413 82.6 4
Elliott, Lin. North Star 18 390 65.0 6
Horn, Papio South 35 390 65.0 5
Glause, Fremont 18 389 64.8 8
Erickson, Lincoln East 20 387 64.5 4
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Johnson, Bell. West 9 0 0 54 18.0
Richardson, Bell. West 8 0 0 48 16.0
Rezac, Om. Westside 14 0 0 84 14.0
Glenn, Lin. East 8 0 0 48 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 16 43.6 61
Chapelle, Lin. Pius X 39 41.1 64
Iburg, Columbus 6 40.0 50
Pearson, Kearney 14 39.7 —
Lammel, Millard South 18 37.8 53
Mangelsen, Norfolk 11 37.8 47
Thompson, Lincoln High 23 37.5 45
Foley, Om. Cre. Prep 25 37.2 —
Jurgensmier, GI 16 36.7 43
Foster, Bellevue East 19 35.3 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Johnson, Papio 57 21 135 22.5
Conway, Mill. West 37 31 105 21.0
Hinrichs, Mill. South 36 34 104 20.8
Radicia, Om. Westside 45 23 113 17.2
Hubert, Papio 43 14 100 16.7
Circle, Papio South 35 27 97 16.2
Foster, Bell. East 35 26 96 16.0
Castillo, Lin. Pius X 43 7 93 15.5
Soucek, Gretna 27 20 74 14.8
Interceptions: 5, Bullock, Prep. 3, Bahl, Papio South; Thompson, Columbus; Sorensen, Fremont; Thompson, LSE.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bell. West 825 849 558.0
Om. Westside 1,458 1,114 428.7
Lin. East 506 1,926 405.3
Gretna 759 1,658 402.8
Columbus 1,287 847 360.2
Lin. North Star 894 1,583 353.9
North Platte 1,669 94 352.6
Fremont 833 1,266 349.8
Papio South 998 1,053 341.8
Elkhorn South 1,382 616 333.0
Class B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 156 1,140 190.0 13
Madden, Ralston 90 841 168.2 11
Scott, Om. Skutt 32 384 128.0 6
Garcia, Om. Gross 127 697 116.2 5
Baasch, GINW 63 454 113.5 6
Young, Elkhorn 104 638 106.3 6
Schawang, Waverly 76 490 98.0 6
Langan, McCook 65 473 94.6 8
Larsen, Blair 109 566 94.3 9
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 77-150-1 1,441 240.2 21
Bird, Bennington 73-121-4 1,272 212.0 13
Schwarz, Roncalli 92-178-9 1,103 183.8 12
Rump, Blair 72-113-5 1,017 169.5 11
Hausmann, Norris 62-124-3 1,002 167.0 15
Hartman, GINW 76-125-4 868 144.7 10
Huber, Elkhorn MM 44-89-2 504 126.0 3
Clarke, Alliance 56-97-6 624 124.8 4
Gutschow, Elkhorn 50-85-2 738 123.0 8
Burroughs, Beatrice 47-89-8 722 120.3 8
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Orr, Om. Roncalli 37 471 78.5 7
Shoemaker, Hastings 33 467 77.8 7
Kalvelage, Hastings 14 445 74.2 7
King, Alliance 22 359 71.8 2
Bluhm, Bennington 16 410 68.3 6
Carnie, Norris 23 361 60.2 6
Osterhaus, Blair 19 359 59.8 6
Janky, GINW 24 358 59.7 1
Schmaderer, Bennington 20 333 55.5 2
Galindo, Scottsbluff 15 318 53.0 3
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Meneses, Plattsmouth 13 0 0 78 13.0
Madden, Ralston 11 0 0 66 13.2
Galindo, Scottsbluff 12 0 2 74 12.3
Scott, Om. Skutt 6 0 0 36 12.0
Schawang, Waverly 12 0 0 72 12.0
Larsen, Blair 11 0 0 66 11.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Capece, Om. Gross 17 41.6 61
Kalvelage, Hastings 16 41.5 —
Gragert, Elkhorn 14 41.5 58
Eggert, Plattsmouth 24 41.3 64
Janky, GINW 20 40.5 73
Hughes, Bennington 12 38.7 51
Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 15 38.5 60
Navarette, Lexington 9 37.9 48
Hodge, Om. Skutt 19 37.7 —
Osterhaus, Blair 19 37.6 74
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Acosta, Alliance 36 18 90 22.5
Nagaki, Alliance 30 12 72 18.0
LeClair, Bennington 36 34 106 17.7
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 31 40 102 17.0
Kennedy, GINW 17 31 65 16.3
Meyer, Norris 20 54 94 15.7
Langan, McCook 28 20 76 15.2
Baumgart, Plattsmouth 23 40 86 14.3
Interceptions: 5, Tatum, Ralston. 3, Holtz, Bennington; Rodriguez, Lexington.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 1,180 1,272 408.7
Blair 1,206 1,104 385.0
Hastings 715 1,477 365.3
GI Northwest 1,217 938 359.2
Om. Skutt 1,717 414 355.2
Elkhorn 1,358 757 352.5
McCook 1,322 318 328.0
Ralston 1,143 491 326.8
Plattsmouth 1,509 416 320.8
Scottsbluff 1,230 663 315.5
No report: Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 101 818 163.6 5
Schuster, Ashland-GW 109 862 143.7 13
Drake, Elm.-Murd. 81 616 102.7 10
Christensen, Yutan 32 462 92.4 5
Egr, Yutan 85 507 84.5 5
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Pugsley, Om. BT 41-84-4 712 118.5 13
Fletcher, Elm.-Murd. 38-84-5 660 110.0 6
Miller, Arlington 63-115-7 646 107.7 5
Cada, Neumann 33-66-4 527 105.4 5
Carroll, Ashland-GW 28-57-2 379 94.8 4
Nelson, Wahoo 33-51-2 458 91.6 7
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 16 397 66.2 6
Vetter, Om. BT 23 379 63.2 8
Alli, Om. BT 16 288 57.6 3
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 28 340 56.7 0
Arent, Elm.-Murd. 15 301 50.2 3
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Schuster, Ashland 13 0 2 80 13.3
Drake, Elm.-Murd. 12 0 0 72 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW 12 39.8 53
Bergstrom, Om. Christian 14 36.4 55
Rosenbaum, Arlington 7 34.4 --
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 for assists)
Drake, Elmwood-Murd. 34 59 127 21.2
Gibbs, Om. BT 39 45 123 20.5
Miller, Arlington 38 28 104 17.3
Egr, Yutan 37 23 97 16.2
Interceptions: 6, Daniell, Yutan. 3, Quinlan, Fort Calhounl; Juedes, Ashland-Greenwood.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 1,511 650 360.2
Wahoo 1,310 440 350.0
Elmwood-Murdock 1,325 660 330.8
Yutan 1,445 517 327.0
No report: Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water
