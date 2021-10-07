 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Oct. 7.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Pederson, Millard West, 159, 1156, 192.7, 12

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 135, 980, 163.3, 13

Richardson, Bellevue West, 93, 953, 158.8, 16

Moore, Fremont, 114, 902, 150.3, 14

Brown, Creighton Prep, 122, 738, 123.0, 9

Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 139, 689, 114.8, 6

Genatone, North Platte, 60, 683, 113.8, 10

Porter, Omaha North, 131, 661, 110.2, 4

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 88, 649, 108.2, 16

Nash, Millard South, 73, 654, 109.0, 9

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Walters, Lincoln East, 108-162-1, 2045, 340.8, 28

Flores, Gretna, 95-128-2, 1306, 217.7, 14

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 71-139-4, 1190, 198.3, 10

Tolbert, Omaha South, 64-127-3, 1083, 180.5, 7

Chanez, Papillion-LV, 76-128-6, 1070, 178.3, 6

Johannsen, Bellevue West, 69-108-4, 1041, 173.5, 12

Stenger, Millard South, 52-74-0, 1001, 166.8, 0

R. Miller, Kearney, 63-116-x, 966, 161.0, 10

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 68-118-4, 984, 164.0, 12

Sintek, Fremont, 67-95-2, 930, 155.0, 7

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 39, 814, 135.7, 9

Sellon, Fremont, 24, 479, 95.8, 3

K. Williams, Omaha North, 28, 561, 93.5, 8

Thomas, Omaha South, 34, 537, 89.5, 5

K. Miller, Kearney, 20, 434, 86.8, 8

Majia, Omaha South, 24, 476, 79.3, 5

Baptista, Lincoln SW, 27, 437, 72.8, 3

Guyett, Omaha Westside, 29, 420, 70.0, 6

Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 19, 410, 68.3, 5

Hausmann, Columbus, 26, 407, 67.8, 7

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 17, 0, 2, 104, 17.3

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0

Moore, Fremont, 16, 0, 0, 96, 16.0

Rezac, Westside, 13, 0, 2, 80, 13.2

Pederson, Mill. West, 12, 0, 0, 72, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobotka, Gretna, 6, 40.0, x

McClannan, Millard South, 10, 39.9, 50

Sander, Lincoln SW, 15, 38.8, 74

Fenton, Creighton Prep, 22, 38.0, 57

Gozo, Lincoln Northeast, 20, 37.5, 58

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56

Mormino, Omaha Westside, 14, 36.4, x

Moreno, Lincoln High, 13, 36.0, 43

Walker, Papillion-LV, 17, 35,7, 46

Murphy, Millard West, 26, 35.7, x

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Genatone, North Platte, 29, 51, 109, 18.2

Benning, Westside, 32, 8, 72, 18.0

Seip, Lin. North Star, 57, 7, 121, 17.3

Limbach, Fremont, 39, 21, 99, 16.5

Perry, Lincoln East, 33, 32, 98, 16.3

Connelly, Westside, 22, 16, 60, 15.0

Foral, Papillion-LV, 33, 25, 91, 15.2

Hubert, Papillion-LV, 37, 17, 91, 15.2

Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 39, 11, 89, 14.8

Wilson, Millard South, 34, 20, 88, 14.7

Interceptions: 4, Ames, BW; 3, Barton, BE; Greisen, LE; T. Rezac, OW; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 1366, 1594, 493.3

Lincoln East, 511, 2045, 426.0

Millard South, 1356, 1113, 411.5

Elkhorn South, 1614, 807, 403.5

North Platte, 1825, 440, 377.5

Gretna, 859, 1333, 365.3

Omaha Westside, 1208, 923, 355.2

Millard West, 1470, 616, 347.7

Lincoln High, 892, 1190, 347.0

Millard North, 1438, 643, 346.8

No update: Bellevue East, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 166, 1482, 247.0, 21

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 151, 1385, 230.8, 24

Kracl, Crete, 125, 880, 176.0, 10

Mains, Elkhorn North, 123, 1040, 173.3, 10

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 110, 855, 142.5, 8

Madden, Ralston, 64, 558, 139.5, 7

Collazo, Aurora, 108, 762, 127.0, 12

Nelson, Beatrice, 124, 753, 125.5, 9

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 100, 730, 121.7, 12

Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 52, 477, 119.3, 2

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Hartman, GINW, 70-124-4, 1096, 219.2, 12

Sukup, Seward, 102-153-3, 1270, 211.7, 11

Hausmann, Norris, 70-111-6, 948, 189.6, 12

Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7

Bird, Bennington, 64-100-1, 1024, 170.7, 11

Soukup, Blair, 67-132-8, 802, 133.7, 5

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 67-153-11, 779, 129.7, 4

Knust, Aurora, 69-118-4, 729, 121.5, 9

Becker, Omaha Skutt, 23-58-x, 476, 119.0, 2

Stull, Scottsbluff, 39-74-2, 697, 116.2, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bluhm, Bennington, 22, 495, 99.0, 5

Carpenter, Lexington, 22, 466, 77.7, 3

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 28, 421, 70.7, 8

Jurgens, Beatrice, 17, 389, 64.8, 4

Staehr, Aurora, 24, 382, 63.7, 3

Marsh, Waverly, 20, 332, 55.3, 5

Harring, Grand Island NW, 18, 275, 55.0, 4

Wendt, Blair, 13, 217, 54.3, 1

Tupa, Blair, 19, 268, 53.6, 2

Dreher, Hastings, 20, 313, 52.2, 3

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 24, 0, 0, 144, 24.0

Mostek, Bennington, 21, 0, 0, 126, 21.0

Collazo, Aurora, 16, 0, 4, 100, 16.7

Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 12, 0, 2, 74, 12.3

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 45.8, x

Teunissen, Omaha Gross, 6, 40.0, x

J. Jensen, York, 20, 37.5, x

Stone, Norris, 9, 37.7, 51

Murray, Waverly, 14, 37.1, 70

O’Brien, Ralston, 20, 36.8, 40

Hood, Norris, 6, 36.7, 60

Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 17, 36.7, 56

Vargas, Lexington, 22, 36.2, 54

Hughes, Bennington, 16, 36.1, 52

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Sanders, Alliance, 48, 23, 119, 19.8

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 45, 25, 115, 19.2

M. Jensen, York, 22, 64, 108, 18.0

Anthony, McCook, 42, 24, 108, 18.0

Ruth, Seward, 20, 52, 92, 15.3

Gilbert, Omaha Gross, 31, 14, 76, 15.2

Interceptions: 4, Prince, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth; Skrobecki, Wav. 3, Hinton, P’mouth; Naylor, Lex

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 1863, 1069, 488.7

Scottsbluff, 1801, 750, 425.0

Grand Island NW, 1245, 1302, 424.5

Plattsmouth, 1819, 630, 408.2

Aurora, 1513, 872, 397.5

Crete, 1658, 714, 395.3

Omaha Gross, 1537, 714, 375.2

Seward, 961, 1289, 375.0

Elkhorn North, 1615, 541, 359.3

Omaha Skutt, 1341, 720, 343.5

No report: South Sioux City.

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 117, 1178, 235.6, 17

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 107, 910, 151.7, 12

McDonald, Weep. Water, 74, 703, 117.2, 11

Covington, Boys Town, 102, 700, 116.7, 10

Grafelman, Br. Talbot, 41, 343, 114.3, 8

Pokorny, Wahoo, 58, 602, 100.3, 5

Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 99, 600, 100.0, 2

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kuhl, Platteview, 88-137-3, 1145, 190.8, 10

Carritt, Mead, 69-109-4, 1050, 175.0, 20

Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 46-96-x, 749, 149.8, 10

D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 59-94-0, 818, 136.3, 9

Schutt, W. Neumann, 53-91-5, 736, 122.7, 5

Kirchmann, Yutan, 35-70-4, 747, 124.5, 11

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 33, 533, 106.6, 3

Pickworth, Mead, 29, 500, 83.3, 11

Petersen, Yutan, 19, 478, 79.7, 5

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 26, 443, 73.8, 6

Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 25, 358, 71.6, 3

Swanson, Platteview, 33, 422, 70.3, 4

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 30, 421, 70.2, 8

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 17, 0, 14, 116, 23.2

Mortimer, W. Water, 14, 0, 22, 106, 17.7

McDonald, W. Water, 11, 0, 12, 78, 13.0

Pickworth, Mead, 11, 0, 10, 76, 12.7

Ahl, Louisville, 8, 0, 20, 68, 11.3

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 6, 2, 24, 66, 11.0

Rhodes, W. Water, 9, 0, 12, 66, 11.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobota, Ashland-GW, 13, 42.6, 59

Elgert, Yutan, 17, 38.1, 50

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 15, 37.3, 60

Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 8, 37.3, x

Swahn, Wahoo, 13, 35.9, 65

Price, Mead, 11, 35.6, 48

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Ballard, Boys Town, 86, 48, 220, 36.7

Lacroix, Mead, 37, 41, 115, 19.2

Toelle, Louisville, 27, 45, 99, 16.5

Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 28, 37, 93, 15.5

Barry, Wahoo Neumann, 34, 21, 89, 14.8

Interceptions: 8, Daniell, Yutan. 5, Wilson, E-M. 4, Wohlers, DCW. 3, Essary, WW; Washburn, Spears, A-G; Klein, Louis.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 1626, 749, 475.0

Weeping Water, 1933, 568, 416.8

Platteview, 1072, 1156, 371.3

Ashland-Greenwood, 1295, 823, 353.0

Fort Calhoun, 1394, 711, 350.8

Wahoo, 1443, 598, 340.2

No report: Omaha Christian.

 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

