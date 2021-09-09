Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 10

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 10.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 52, 572, 286.0, 7
Richardson, Bellevue West, 30, 373, 186.5, 8
Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 41, 346, 173.0, 4
Porter, Omaha North, 46, 237, 118.5, 1
Genatone, North Platte, 17, 234, 117.0, 4
Jones, Papio South, 48, 234, 117.0, 3
Huber, Gretna, 30, 198, 99.0, 2
Owen, Norfolk, 29, 197, 98.5, 3
Brown, Creighton Prep, 35, 195, 97.5, 2
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 43-69-1, 568, 284.0, 6
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 23-40-2, 367, 183.5, 4
Quaintance, Millard North, 21-34-3, 360, 180.0, 4
Flores, Gretna, 41-54-2, 356, 178.0, 1
Fritton, Lincoln SW, 26-44-3, 313, 156.5, 3
Sintek, Fremont, 24-35-1, 291, 145.5, 2
Fredenburg, North Star, 33-69-4, 431, 143.7, 3
Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 20-42-0, 280, 140.0, 4
R. Miller, Kearney, 23-44-x, 266, 133.0, 5
Brown, Omaha Westside, 20-40-1, 261, 130.5, 3
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 18, 204, 102.0, 1
Lloyd, Omaha Central, 6, 186, 93.0, 1
Echternach, Burke, 3, 90, 90.0, 3
Hall, Bellevue West, 7, 169, 84.5, 2
K. Miller, Kearney, 10, 164, 82.0, 4
Williams, Millard West, 10, 163, 81.5, 2
McMorris, Millard North, 10, 159, 79.5, 2
K. Williams, Omaha North, 10, 158, 79.0, 2
Hausmann, Columbus, 11, 153, 76.5, 1
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 11, 146, 73.0, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 8, 0, 0, 48, 24.0
Pederson, Mill. West, 7, 0, 0, 42, 21.0
Genatone, N. Platte, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0
Several averaging 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Fyfe, Grand Island, 5, 43.6, 56
McCashland, Lincoln SE, 5, 39.2, 49
Barton, Bellevue East, 8, 38.5, 40
Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 10, 37.3, 51
Mormino, Omaha Westside, 6, 36.8, x
Sagehorn, Fremont, 11, 34.9, 51
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Genatone, North Platte, 13, 16, 42, 21.0
Foral, Papillion-LV, 15, 10, 40, 20.0
Hubert, Papillion-LV, 14, 8, 36, 18.0
Connelly, Westside, 13, 9, 35, 17.5
Dillon, Lincoln SW, 12, 9, 33, 16.5
Dustin, Pius X, 12, 9, 33, 16.5
Limbach, Fremont, 12, 8, 32, 16.0
Davis, Omaha Central, 10, 11, 31, 15.5
Gress, Millard West, 13, 5, 31, 15.5
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 14, 3, 31, 15.5
Interceptions: 2, Leader, LSW; T. Rezac, OW; Griesen, LE; Miller, K; Chrisman, GI
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 602, 439, 520.5
Millard West, 656, 201, 428.5
Millard North, 467, 360, 413.5
Omaha Central, 466, 284, 375.0
North Platte, 685, 45, 365.0
Millard South, 415, 283, 349.0
Papillion-LV South, 402, 280, 341.0
Omaha Burke, 303, 367, 335.0
Gretna, 289, 356, 322.5
Lincoln Southeast, 462, 162, 312.0
No report: Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista (partial stats for Millard South, computer issues)
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 64, 708, 354.0, 10
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 51, 451, 225.5, 7
Kracl, Crete, 62, 395, 197.5, 5
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 37, 288, 144.0, 2
Mains, Elkhorn North, 32, 276, 138.0, 3
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 42, 249, 124.5, 3
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 28, 244, 122.0, 1
Archer, Omaha Skutt, 24, 243, 121.5, 1
Nelson, Beatrice, 31, 225, 112.5, 3
Stull, Scottsbluff, 37, 206, 103.0, 3
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Schwarz, Roncalli, 29-56-1, 442, 221.0, 2
Hartman, GINW, 31-48-2, 439, 219.5, 3
Hausmann, Norris, 24-39-0, 379, 189.5, 4
Bird, Bennington, 24-43-0-372, 186.0, 4
Stull, Scottsbluff, 14-32-0, 268, 134.0, 1
Hunt, Elkhorn, 13-19-2, 246, 123.0, 2
Soukup, Blair, 15-38-2, 236, 118.0, 2
Murray, Waverly, 13-30-2, 227, 113.5, 4
Seevers, York, 19-34-0, 207, 103.5, 1
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bluhm, Bennington, 11, 245, 122.5, 3
Jurgens, Beatrice, 9, 187, 93.5, .2
Petersen, Elkhorn, 5, 173, 86.5, 2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 9, 138, 69.0, 1
Schwartz, Scottsbluff, 5, 124, 62.0, 1
Marsh, Waverly, 6, 119, 59.5, 2
Korte, Grand Island NW, 9, 117, 58.5, 1
Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 7, 117, 58.5, 0
Wahlstrom, Norris, 4, 112, 56.0, 2
Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 112, 56.0, 1
L. Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 2, 111, 55.5, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Mostek, Bennington, 10, 0, 0, 60, 30.0
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 7, 0, 0, 42, 21.0
Kracl, Crete, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Jurgens, Beatrice, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 2, 43.0, x
Vargas, Lexington, 6, 39.7, 54
Murray, Waverly, 11, 38.6, 70
J. Jensen, York, 3, 37.0, 39
Hughes, Bennington, 7, 36.1, 52
O’Brien, Ralston, 7, 36.0, 74
Stone, Norris, 6, 36.0, 43
Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 7, 35.9, 52
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 4, 35.3, 38
McDonald, McCook, 5, 35.2, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Sanders, Alliance, 19, 6, 44, 22.0
Landgren, Norris, 17, 7, 41, 20.5
Kaps, McCook, 15, 5, 35, 17.5
Holtz, Bennington, 11, 12, 34, 17.0
Anthony, McCook, 11, 10, 32, 16.0
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 11, 10, 32, 16.0
Consbruck, Norris, 13, 4, 30, 15.0
Interceptions: 3, Prince, P’mouth. 2, Fitzpatrick, Pmouth; Douglas, Benn.; Tupa, Blair.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 715, 417, 566.0
Scottsbluff, 603, 268, 435.5
Grand Island NW, 231, 558, 394.5
Elkhorn, 542, 246, 394.0
Omaha Skutt, 588, 198, 393.0
Beatrice, 507, 263, 385.0
Plattsmouth, 619, 149, 384.0
Omaha Gross, 658, 80, 369.0
Crete, 525, 185, 355.0
Elkhorn North, 514, 162, 338.0
York, 439, 207, 323.0
No report: Hastings, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 47, 593, 296.5, 6
Wichman, Platteview, 42, 248, 124.0, 1
Rosenbaum, Arlington, 47, 240, 120.0, 4
McDonald, Weep. Water, 34, 235, 117.5, 2
Ludvik, Wahoo, 37, 210, 105.0, 2
Klein, Louisville, 47, 209, 104.5, 2
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Carritt, Mead, 26-45-3, 438, 219.0, 7
Kuhl, Platteview, 36-54-1, 361, 180.5, 5
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 21-32-0, 286, 143.0, 4
Mortimer, W. Water, 13-33-1, 286, 143.0, 6
Hancock, Wahoo, 19-33-2, 262, 131.0, 0
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
A. Carritt, Mead, 12, 222, 111.0, 4
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 10, 175, 87.5, 3
Pickworth, Mead, 7, 154, 77.0, 32
Swanson, Platteview, 12, 135, 67.5, 3
Essary, Weeping Water, 4, 120, 60.0, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Rosenbaum, Arlington, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 3, 1, 5, 26, 13.0
A. Carritt, Mead, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0
Rhodes, W. Water, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Essary, Weeping Water, 1, 61.0, 61
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 4, 41.8, 55
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 2, 41.0, 43
Swahn, Wahoo, 6, 40.2, 48
Bouwman, Ft. Calhoun, 8, 36.9, x
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Toelle, Louisville, 9, 26, 44, 22.0
Lacroix, Mead, 14, 13, 41, 20.5
Turner-Hickey, Conestoga, 12, 13, 37, 18.5
Widler, Conestoga, 14, 9, 37, 18.5
Essary, Weeping Water, 15, 6, 36, 18.0
Ahl, Louisville, 12, 10, 34, 17.0
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 12, 10, 34, 17.0
Wynegar, Elmwood-Murd., 9, 16, 34, 17.0
Interceptions: 3, Essary, WW. 2, Weichert, FC; Wilson, E-M
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 751, 168, 459.5
Platteview, 449, 361, 405.0
Douglas County West, 660, 123, 391.5
Mead, 338, 438, 388.0
Weeping Water, 408, 348, 378.0
Wahoo, 430, 262, 346.0
Ashland-Greenwood, 366, 283, 324.5
No report: Omaha Christian, Omaha Concordia, Yutan.