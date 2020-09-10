Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 10

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Wright, North Platte 58 280 140.0 2
Rezac, Omaha Westside 27 274 137.0 5
Price, Papillion-La Vista 57 273 136.5 3
Moore, Fremont 49 263 131.5 2
Pederson, Millard West 43 258 129.0 5
Richardson, Bellevue West 5 105 105.0 2
Quaintance, Millard North 48 197 98.5 2
Contreras, Bellevue West 8 88 88.0 1
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Walters, Lincoln East 34-69-2 728 364.0 8
Jurgensmeier, G.I. 15-36-1 269 269.0 2
Collier, Lincoln NE 32-60-5 381 191.5 1
Johannsen, Bell. W. 10-14-0 186 186.0 3
Sintek, Fremont 25-41-1 367 183.5 4
Lott-Busby, Lin. High 8-18-2 171 171.0 2
Payton, Westside 21-32-0 322 161.0 3
Flores, Gretna 25-39-0 320 160.0 4
McGarvie, North Star 30-57-2 478 159.3 4
Jones, Millard West 8-21-0 159 159.0 1
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Aden, Grand Island 6 130 130.0 0
Glenn, Lincoln East 5 259 129.5 4
Alexander, Gretna 11 246 123.0 3
Staab, Lincoln Pius X 4 123 123.0 1
Sellon, Fremont 11 179 89.5 1
Dickerson, Westside 9 173 86.5 3
Van Meter, Lincoln East 8 158 79.0 2
Hallett, Lin. North Star 10 225 75.0 1
Hoke, Lincoln Northeast 9 145 72.5 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Pederson, Millard West 5 0 0 30 15.0
Rezac, Westside 5 0 0 30 15.0
Dickerson, Westside 4 0 0 24 12.0
Glenn, Lincoln East 4 0 0 24 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 6 43.7 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 13 40.9 60
Thompson, Lincoln High 6 40.5 45
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 5 40.4 45
Iburg, Columbus 5 40.2 50
Mangelsen, Norfolk 8 37.4 47
Lammel, Millard South 3 36.0 42
Rien, Lincoln East 6 35.7 --
Brehm, Papio South 12 35.0 48
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
2 pts. for unassisted tackles, 1 pt. for assists
Hinrichs, Millard South 13 12 38 38.0
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 21 4 46 23.0
Crayton, Lincoln East 17 5 39 19.5
Conway, Millard West 14 9 37 18.5
Soucek, Gretna 14 9 37 18.5
Sides, Papio South 14 6 34 17.0
Foral, Papio-La Vista 13 5 31 15.5
Fisher, Lincoln East 13 5 31 15.5
Adams, Lincoln East 9 12 30 15.0
Leader, Lincoln Southwest 9 12 30 15.0
Interceptions: 2, Thompson, Col.; Andrews, MW; Closman, MN; Edwards, Gretna; Bahl, PLVS; Seizys, LE.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bellevue West 243 234 477.0
Lincoln East 204 736 466.0
Omaha Westside 540 387 463.5
Grand Island 185 269 454.0
North Platte 722 43 382.5
Lincoln North Star 519 609 376.3
Fremont 304 392 348.0
Papillion-La Vista 366 296 331.0
Gretna 229 413 320.0
Columbus 353 257 305.0
No report: Bellevue East, Kearney, Omaha Creighton Prep.
CLASS B
RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Meneses, Plattsmouth 54 362 181.0 4
Madden, Ralston 39 356 178.0 4
Gomez Wilson, McCook 8 168 168.0 1
Erwin, York 36 331 166.5 4
Neslon, Beatrice 35 255 127.5 2
LeClair, Bennington 39 251 125.5 2
Melrose, Omaha Skutt 19 225 112.5 4
Schawang, Waverly 26 218 109.0 3
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 39-66-x 842 280.7 13
Bird, Bennington 23-45-2 530 265.0 6
Rump, Blair 24-39-1 427 213.5 4
Teunissen, Gross 24-49-3 327 163.5 1
Burroughs, Beatrice 17-26-3 318 159.0 4
Huber, Elkhorn MM 23-49-2 277 138.5 1
Gutschow, Elkhorn 26-47-2 274 137.0 5
Thompson, Elk. MM 9-18-0 127 127.0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Bluhm, Bennington 7 230 115.0 4
Kalvelage, Hastings 8 301 100.3 4
Pethoud, Beatrice 2 93 93.0 1
Osterhaus, Blair 7 168 84.0 2
O’Brien, Ralston 5 165 82.5 1
Nauert, Hastings 9 213 71.0 2
Tupa, Blair 7 128 64.0 2
Christo, Elkhorn MM 6 118 59.0 0
Galindo, Scottsbluff 4 114 57.0 0
Roepke, Elkhorn MM 9 109 54.5 1
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Crandall, Beatrice 2 1 4 19 19.0
Madden, Ralston 5 0 0 30 15.0
Erwin, York 4 0 0 24 12.0
Kalvelage, Hastings 4 0 0 24 12.0
Bluhm, Bennington 4 0 0 24 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Hughes, Bennington 4 45.5 51
Eggert, Plattsmouth 9 45.2 64
Capece, Omaha Gross 11 44.6 --
Kalvelage, Hastings 10 40.4 --
Hunter, Ralston 2 40.0 58
Gragert, Elkhorn 8 40.0 --
Osterhaus, Blair 8 39.2 74
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 11 38.7 --
Stevens, McCook 6 37.5 --
Detwiler, Elkhorn MM 9 37.2 43
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
2 pts. for unassisted tackles, 1 pt. for assists
LeClair, Bennington 17 13 47 23.5
McDonald, Bennington 9 17 35 17.5
Pechar, Omaha Gross 14 5 33 16.5
O’Brien, Ralston 12 8 32 16.0
Balthazor, Scottsbluff 5 6 16 16.0
Strittmatter, Ralston 11 9 31 15.5
Davis, Hastings 19 8 46 15.3
Crnkovich, Elkhorn MM 10 10 30 15.0
Interceptions: 4, Tatum, Ral.; Prince, Platts.; Holtz, Benn.; Rodriguez, Beat.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Bennington 393 530 461.5
Beatrice 483 373 428.0
Blair 343 462 402.5
Hastings 306 856 387.3
York 612 68 345.0
Ralston 416 240 328.0
Waverly 492 136 314.0
Plattsmouth 458 167 312.5
McCook 270 33 303.0
No report: Allliance, Aurora, Grand Island NW, Norris, Omaha Roncalli, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 49 323 161.5 3
Dierks, Fort Calhoun 23 186 93.0 0
Lihs, Mead 14 88 88.0 0
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Pugsley, Brow. Talbot 14-20-2 335 167.5 5
Cada, Neumann 17-30-0 288 144.0 3
Kehrli, DC West 21-45-2 284 142.0 2
Jacobsen, Ashland 16-29-0 271 135.5 4
Miller, Arlington 22-42-4 199 99.5 2
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 9 233 117.5 4
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 5 141 70.5 3
Chini, Conestoga 4 100 50.0 0
Sander, Wahoo Neumann 5 49 49.0 0
Pokorny, Wahoo 3 87 43.5 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 4 0 0 24 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Thompson, Arlington 3 37.7 --
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
2 pts. for unassisted tackles, 1 pt. for assists
Grafelman, Brownell Talbot 12 16 40 20.0
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 10 19 39 19.5
Miller, Arlington 14 9 37 18.5
Berry, Wahoo Neumann 10 10 30 15.0
Interceptions: Several with 1.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 432 296 364.0
Omaha Brownell Talbot 266 398 332.0
Platteview 442 182 312.0
Wahoo 456 166 311.0
No report: Boys Town, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water, Yutan.
Every Super Six since 2006
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!