FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 14

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 14.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 60, 598, 199.3, 6

Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 92, 606, 151.5, 7

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 57, 403, 134.4, 5

Cunnings, Fremont, 66, 501, 125.3, 5

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 59, 369, 123.0, 5

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 68, 442, 110.5, 7

Tilford, North Platte, 43, 350, 116.7, 4

Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 53, 341, 113.6, 4

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 42, 314, 104.7, 3

Babahanov, Lincoln High, 48, 307, 102.3, 5

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 83-132-5, 1236, 309.0, 13

Tolbert, Omaha South, 26-45-2, 586, 293.0, 6

Ternus, Norfolk, 62-89-1, 793, 264.3, 6

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 27-46-0, 605, 201.7, 6

Worthley, Lincoln East, 48-97-3, 564, 188.0, 1

Flores, Gretna, 57-72-2, 558, 186.0, 5

Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 30-42-1, 557, 185.7, 1

Cunnings, Fremont, 48-78-4, 660, 165.0, 5

Baxter, Lincoln Southeast, 41-59-2, 478, 159.3, 5

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 37-58-1, 471, 157.0, 5

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 14, 289, 144.5, 4

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 19, 372, 124.0, 0

McMorris, Bellevue West, 25, 467, 116.8, 5

Sheard, Omaha South, 9, 228, 114.0, 0

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 12, 319, 106.3, 3

Hall, Bellevue West, 21, 404, 101.0, 5

Licking, Norfolk, 21, 287, 95.7, 2

Jordan, Bellevue West, 17, 253, 84.3, 3

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 14, 243, 81.0, 3

Williams, Millard West, 8, 240, 80.0, 2

Ziemer, Bellevue East, 8, 160, 80.0, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 7, 0, 0, 42, 14.0

Sheard, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6, 44.0, 69

Mormino, Omaha Westside, 10, 40.9, 63

Korney, Columbus, 14, 40.1, 54

Cumpston, Kearney, 9, 39.5, 50

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 5, 39.2, 45

Evans, Grand Island, 11, 39.1, 43

Moo, Omaha Northwest, 4, 39.0, 48

Schram, Millard West, 6, 39.0, 0

Ball, Lincoln North Star, 6, 37.3, 50

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 13, 37.1, 45

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 26, 25, 77, 25.7

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 26, 13, 65, 21.7

Tilford, North Platte, 15, 30, 60, 20.0

Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 12, 30, 54, 18.0

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 18, 16, 52, 17.3

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 21, 8, 50, 16.7

Bullion, Bellevue West, 24, 16, 64, 16.0

Marsh, Grand Island, 12, 22, 46, 15.3

Bauman, Lincoln East, 15, 15, 45, 15.0

Interceptions: 4, T. Rezac, Omaha Westside. 3, Nelson, Omaha Burke. 2, Newsome, Omaha Benson; Fox, North Platte; Whitfield, Bellevue West; Cyza, Fremont; Runge, Gretna; Rodriguez, Rickley, Omaha Bryan; Quinnie, Lincoln High; Gress, Millard West

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 37, 549, 183.0, 7

Schenck, Elkhorn, 96, 489, 163.0, 6

Colvert, Bennington, 59, 493, 164.3, 6

Nelson, Beatrice, 103, 466, 155.3, 4

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 56, 456, 152.0, 6

Stull, Scottsbluff, 43, 288, 96.0, 4

Gartner, Gering, 52, 286, 95.3, 4

Baessler, Blair, 17, 187, 93.5, 1

TeBrink, Crete, 62, 275, 91.7, 1

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 70-106-2, 795, 265.0, 5

Bird, Bennington, 45-77-2, 589, 196.3, 7

Jackson, Waverly, 45-68-0, 520, 173.3, 2

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 29-45-0, 502, 167.3, 8

Seevers, York, 37-63-1, 476, 158.3, 2

Soukup, Blair, 21-33-3, 311, 155.5, 5

Howard, Gering, 21-45-2, 330, 110.0, 2

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Wendt, Blair, 3, 85, 85.0, 1

Conner, Bennington, 15, 194, 64.7, 2

Aldridge, Lincoln Northwest, 5, 188, 62.7, 0

Harms, Waverly, 12, 185, 61.7, 1

Wiegert, Grand Island Northwest, 9, 174, 58.0, 0

Williams, Bennington, 10, 161, 53.7, 2

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 14, 159, 53.0, 2

Brown, Blair, 7, 106, 53.0, 2

Phinney, York, 6, 153, 51.0, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Colvert, Bennington, 9, 0, 0, 54, 18.0

Walker, Plattsmouth, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 7, 0, 0, 42, 14.0

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 6, 0, 2, 38, 12.7

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Rodriguez, Blair, 2, 45.5, 51

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 8, 39.4, --

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 10, 38.1, 49

Gaudreault, Gering, 9, 37.8, 52

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 7, 35.7, 47

Espino, Hastings, 13, 35.5, 54

Henning, Beatrice, 7, 34.7, 40

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 16, 22, 54, 18.0

Erickson, York, 15, 21, 51, 17.0

Beals, Gering, 19, 9, 47, 15.7

Robbins, Gering, 19, 7, 45, 15.0

Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, 19, 7, 45, 15.0

Converse, Lexington, 12, 21, 45, 15.0

Espino, Hastings, 13, 4, 30, 15.0

Sears, Blair, 9, 11, 29, 14.5

Interceptions: 2, Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Ivey, York; Brummund, Omaha Skutt; Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X

OMAHA-AREA

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 57, 680, 226.7, 13

Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 29, 360, 120.7, 4

Olson, Omaha Christian, 46, 333, 111.0, 6

Fletcher, Elm-Murdock, 40, 319, 106.3, 3

Upton, Ashland-Greenwood, 55, 302, 100.7, 1

Meairs-Richman, Douglas County West, 40, 299, 99.7, 6

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 33-60-1, 609, 203.0, 7

McGill, Roncalli, 30-60-2, 592, 197.3, 10

Kuhl, Platteview, 25-51-0, 397, 132.3, 5

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 20-38-2, 369, 123.0, 2

Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 13-34, 358, 119.3, 5

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 33-59, 356, 118.7, 3

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 385, 128.3, 5

M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7, 198, 66.0, 4

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 11, 169, 56.3, 2

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 9, 165, 55.0, 1

Stewart, Platteview, 11, 154, 51.3, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 13, 0, 2, 80, 26.7

Meairs-Richman, Douglas County West, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0

Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 4, 41.8, 49

Alexander, Platteview, 6, 38.7, 55

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6, 35.2, 55

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 19, 16, 54, 18.0

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 27, 49, 16.3

Interceptions: 3, Sassaman, Van Slyke, Wahoo Neumann; 2, Chytil, Worthy, Omaha Roncalli; Stice, Omaha Concordia’ Wohlers, Douglas County West; Fox, Wahoo; Bouwman, Fort Calhoun

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

