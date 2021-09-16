Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 17

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 17.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 72, 631, 210.3, 7
Richardson, Bellevue West, 55, 570, 190.0, 10
Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 70, 491, 163.7, 4
Sheard, Omaha South, 42, 281, 140.5, 5
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 41, 340, 113.3, 6
Porter, Omaha North, 66, 334, 111.3, 1
Zurcher, Bellevue East, 36, 318, 106.0, 3
Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 58, 339, 113.0, 3
Moore, Fremont, 41, 322, 107.3, 5
Nash, Millard South, 27, 315, 105.0, 4
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 55-89-1, 819, 273.0, 11
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 45-68-6, 663, 221.0, 6
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 13-25-2, 427, 213.5, 5
Flores, Gretna, 54-75-2, 569, 189.7, 2
Brown, Omaha Westside, 38-68-2, 520, 173.3, 5
R. Miller, Kearney, 35-59-x, 507, 169.0, 6
Tolbert, Omaha South, 28-58-4, 502, 167.3, 4
Fritton, Lincoln SW, 39-67-2, 485, 161.7, 4
Stenger, Millard South, NA, 447, 149.0, 7
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 32-58-4, 450, 150.0, 6
Sintek, Fremont, 32-45-1, 415, 138.3, 4
Piernicky, Creighton Prep, 31-73-1, 378, 126.0, 3
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 21, 325, 108.3, 4
Erikson, Lincoln East, 21, 316, 105.3, 3
K. Williams, Omaha North, 16, 300, 100.0, 2
Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 4, 200, 100.0, 3
K. Miller, Kearney, 13, 271, 90.7, 6
Thomas, Omaha South, 12, 254, 84.7, 3
Baptista, Lincoln SW, 15, 241, 80.3, 1
Mejia, Omaha South, 12, 237, 79.0, 2
Elliott, North Star, 18, 296, 74.0, 5
Sellon, Fremont, 8, 145, 72.5, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 10, 0, 0, 60, 20.0
Sheard, Omaha South, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Pederson, Mill. West, 7, 0, 0, 42, 14.0
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Sheard, Omaha South, 5, 0, 6, 36, 12.0
K. Miller, Kearney, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Moore, Fremont, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Genatone, N. Platte, 6, 0, 0, 30, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sander, Lincoln SW, 5, 44.4, 74
Fyfe, Grand Island, 5, 43.6, 56
Gonzalez, Omaha Bryan, 5, 41.2, 59
McClannan, Millard South, 7, 39.1, 50
Barton, Bellevue East, 10, 38.8, 40
Smith, Omaha Central, 7, 38.6, 55
Mormino, Omaha Westside, 10, 38.0, x
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 9, 37.9, 56
McCashland, Lincoln SE, 9, 36.9, 49
Murphy, Millard West, 14, 36.8, x
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Genatone, North Platte, 16, 24, 56, 18.7
Foral, Papillion-LV, 19, 16, 54, 18.0
Connelly, Westside, 13, 9, 35, 17.5
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 22, 6, 50, 16.7
Hubert, Papillion-LV, 19, 11, 49, 16.3
Chandler, Bellevue East, 20, 8, 48, 16.0
Tilford, North Platte, 19, 10, 48, 16.0
Davis, Omaha Central, 17, 13, 47, 15.7
Seip, Lin. North Star, 29, 4, 62, 15.5
Cubrich, Westside, 20, 6, 46, 15.3
Huber, Gretna, 16, 14, 46, 15.3
Interceptions: 2, Leader, Consbruck, LSW; T. Rezac, OW; Griesen, LE; Miller, K; Chrisman, GI; Barton, BE; Pargo, CP
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 802, 766, 522.7
Omaha South, 539, 580, 373.0
Millard South, 640, 429, 372.7
Papillion-LV South, 681, 396, 359.0
Elkhorn South, 696, 378, 358.0
Lincoln East, 209, 819, 342.7
Millard West, 770, 244, 338.0
Gretna, 445, 569, 338.0
North Platte, 895, 97, 330.7
Millard North, 631, 360, 330.3
No report: Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 105, 884, 294.7, 13
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 75, 698, 232.7, 11
Kracl, Crete, 88, 585, 195.0, 8
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 46, 446, 148.7, 2
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 62, 442, 147.3, 4
Mains, Elkhorn North, 51, 426, 142.0, 4
Madde, Ralston, 40, 374, 124.7, 6
Archer, Omaha Skutt, 24, 243, 121.5, 1
Stull, Scottsbluff, 48, 338, 112.7, 5
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 25, 222, 110.0, 6
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Schwarz, Roncalli, 45-84-2, 624, 208.0, 4
Hartman, GINW, 47-69-2, 594, 198.0, 5
Bird, Bennington, 34-57-x, 545, 181.7, 5
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 37-92-5, 505, 168.3, 2
Soukup, Blair, 33-69-4, 473, 158.3, 3
Stull, Scottsbluff, 21-49-2, 371, 123.7, 1
Whyrick, Hastings, 49-85-2, 491, 122.8, 3
Murray, Waverly, 13-30-2, 227, 113.5, 4
Hunt, Elkhorn, 19-33-2, 325, 108.3, 3
West Lexington, 15-27-2, 315, 105.0, 2
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bluhm, Bennington, 14, 332, 110.7, 3
Carpenter, Lexington, 12, 250, 83.3, 2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 16, 229, 76.3, 2
Jurgens, Beatrice, 11, 207, 69.0, 2
Marsh, Waverly, 13, 199, 66.3, 2
Korte, Grand Island NW, 15, 196, 65.3, 1
Wendt, Blair, 11, 187, 62.3, 1
Dreher, Hastings, 17, 243, 60.9, 2
Tupa, Blair, 13, 181, 60.3, 2
Mondi, Mount Michael, 12, 174, 58.0, 0
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Mostek, Bennington, 13, 0, 0, 78, 26.0
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 11, 0, 0, 66, 22.0
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 0, 2, 38, 19.0
Kracl, Crete, 9, 0, 0, 54, 18.0
Madden, Ralston, 6, 0, 2, 38, 12.7
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 2, 44.0, x
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 8, 40.0, 56
Murray, Waverly, 11, 38.6, 70
Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 6, 38.0, 50
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 6, 36.5, 38
O’Brien, Ralston, 8, 36.5, 74
Vargas, Lexington, 9, 36.4, 54
Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 7, 35.9, 52
Hughes, Bennington, 10, 35.8, 52
McDonald, McCook, 10, 35.5, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Sanders, Alliance, 27, 9, 63, 21.0
Jensen, York, 8, 32, 48, 16.0
Holtz, Bennington, 18, 11, 47, 15.7
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 17, 12, 46, 15.3
Zeibig, Crete, 22, 3, 45, 15.0
Interceptions: 3, Prince, P’mouth. 2, Fitzpatrick, Pmouth; Douglas, Holtz, Benn.; Tupa, Blair; Frerichs, Hast.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 917, 590, 502.3
Plattsmouth, 913, 345, 419.3
Grand Island NW, 518, 728, 415.3
Omaha Skutt, 916, 325, 413.7
Omaha Gross, 895, 257, 384.0
Scottsbluff, 770, 371, 380.3
Crete, 847, 217, 354.7
Elkhorn North, 786, 243, 343.0
Omaha Roncalli, 384, 636, 340.0
Elkhorn, 700, 325, 341.7
No report: Norris, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 74, 763, 254.3, 11
McDonald, Weep. Water, 53, 475, 158.3, 2
Klein, Louisville, 58, 342, 114.0, 4
Dierks, Ft. Calhoun, 41, 302, 110.7, 3
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 59, 320, 106.7, 2
Jensen, DC West, 48, 296, 98.7, 3
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Carritt, Mead, 44-71-3, 607, 203.3, 12
Kuhl, Platteview, 45-70-2, 522, 174.5, 5
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 35-52-0, 469, 156.3, 5
Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 26-57-x, 446, 148.7, 6
Hancock, Wahoo, 33-50-3, 415, 138.3, 2
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
A. Carritt, Mead, 15, 254, 84.7, 6
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 16, 247, 82.3, 2
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 15, 241, 80.3, 3
Pickworth, Mead, 16, 230, 76.7, 5
Swanson, Platteview, 17, 223, 74.3, 3
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 11, 0, 10, 76, 25.3
McDonald, W. Water, 7, 0, 4, 46, 15.3
A. Carritt, Mead, 6, 0, 6, 42, 14.0
Pickworth, Mead, 5, 0, 6, 36, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 6, 41.7, 55
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 2, 41.0, 43
Swahn, Wahoo, 8, 37.4, 48
Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 5, 35.6, x
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Toelle, Louisville, 16, 30, 62, 21.7
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 20, 15, 55, 18.3
Lacroix, Mead, 18, 17, 53, 17.7
Wynegar, Elmwood-Murd., 13, 26, 52, 17.3
Ahl, Louisville, 12, 10, 34, 17.0
Barry, Wahoo Neumann, 21, 9, 51, 17.0
Interceptions: 4, Wilson, E-M. 3, Essary, WW; Washburn, A-G. Several with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 978, 446, 474.7
Weeping Water, 816, 407, 407.7
Mead, 481, 607, 362.7
Ashland-Greenwood, 659, 466, 375.0
Platteview, 550, 522, 357.3
Wahoo, 607, 401, 336.0
No report: Omaha Christian, Omaha Concordia.