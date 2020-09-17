Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 17

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Moore, Fremont 71 448 149.3 6
Rezac, Omaha Westside 53 430 143.3 8
Wright, North Platte 58 280 140.0 2
Richardson, Bellevue West 5 105 105.0 2
Price, Papillion-La Vista 71 302 100.7 3
Quaintance, Millard North 73 289 96.3 2
Pederson, Millard West 52 278 92.7 5
Contreras, Bellevue West 8 88 88.0 1
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Walters, Lincoln East 47-85-2 1011 337.0 12
Jurgensmeier, Grand Island 27-65-3 406 203.0 3
Flores, Gretna 44-64-0 645 215.0 7
Jones, Millard West 24-45-1 422 211.0 2
McGarvie, Lincoln North Star 46-80-2 790 197.5 8
Johannsen, Bellevue West 10-14-0 186 186.0 3
Sintek, Fremont 31-50-1 520 173.3 6
Pearson, Kearney 19-42-2 301 150.5 2
Collier, Lincoln Northeast 36-74-7 411 137.0 1
Obermeyer, Papillion-La Vista 25-63-3 405 135.0 3
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Glenn, Lincoln East 9 397 132.3 6
Alexander, Gretna 11 246 123.0 3
Marshall, Gretna 19 318 106.0 4
Dickerson, Westside 11 198 66.0 3
Hallett, Lincoln North Star 15 299 74.8 2
Aden, Grand Island 8 148 74.0 0
Johnson, Bellevue West 4 65 65.0 11
Sellon, Fremont 12 188 62.7 1
Money, Papillion-La Vista 5 160 53.3 0
Bullock, Creighton Prep 8 107 53.5 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Rezac, Westside 8 0 0 48 16.0
Glenn, Lincoln East 6 0 0 36 12.0
Pederson, Millard West 6 0 0 36 12.0
Marshall, Gretna 6 0 0 36 12.0
Glause, Fremont 6 0 0 36 12.0
Moore, Fremont 6 0 0 36 12.0
Richardson, Bellevue West 2 0 0 12 12.0
Johnson, Bellevue West 2 0 0 12 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 7 43.7 61
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 19 40.6 60
Iburg, Columbus 5 40.2 50
Jurgensmier, Grand Island 5 40.4 45
Thompson, Lincoln High 13 39.2 45
Mangelsen, Norfolk 8 37.4 47
Lammel, Millard South 8 36.5 42
Foley, Creighton Prep 12 36.0 --
Brehm, Papio South 14 34.9 48
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Hinrichs, Millard South 18 18 54 27.0
Conway, Millard West 21 18 60 20.0
Johnson, Papillion-La Vista 25 8 58 19.3
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 26 5 57 19.0
Adams, Lincoln East 19 14 52 17.3
Radicia, Omaha Westside 21 8 50 16.7
Limbach, Fremont 15 18 48 16.0
Soucek, Gretna 18 11 47 15.7
Zimmer, Bellevue East 13 5 31 15.5
Fisher, Lincoln East 13 5 31 15.5
Closman, Millard North 17 12 46 15.3
Crayton, Lincoln East 20 6 46 15.3
Interceptions: 2, Thompson, Col.; Andrews, MW; Closman, MN; Edwards, Gretna; Bahl, PLVS; Seizys, LE; Bullock, Prep; Johnson, PLV
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Bellevue West 243 234 477.0
Lincoln East 383 1011 464.7
Omaha Westside 809 505 438.0
Lincoln North Star 628 922 387.5
Gretna 358 801 386.3
North Platte 722 43 382.5
Grand Island 330 406 368.0
Fremont 494 545 346.3
Columbus 572 378 317.0
Millard West 511 431 314.0
CLASS B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Madden, Ralston 39 356 178.0 4
Gomez Wilson, McCook 8 168 168.0 1
Meneses, Plattsmouth 72 467 155.7 6
Erwin, York 48 394 131.3 4
Neslon, Beatrice 35 255 127.5 2
LeClair, Bennington 62 358 119.3 4
Melrose, Omaha Skutt 26 333 111.0 6
Larsen, Blair 59 293 97.7 6
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Synek, Hastings 51-107-1 1024 256.0 16
Bird, Bennington 31-60-3 636 212.0 6
Rump, Blair 30-46-1 534 178.0 5
Burroughs, Beatrice 32-56-5 534 178.0 6
Gutschow, Elkhorn 38-67-2 509 169.7 6
Hausmann, Norris 26-54-1 493 164.3 7
Schwarz, Roncalli 40-70-3 487 162.3 8
Huber, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 41-81-2 477 159.0 3
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
O’Brien, Ralston 5 165 82.5 1
Kalvelage, Hastings 9 325 81.3 5
Broderick, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14 239 79.7 1
Bluhm, Bennington 8 238 79.3 4
Orr, Omaha Roncalli 21 232 77.3 5
Christo, Elkhorn 10 146 73.0 1
Osterhaus, Blair 9 217 72.3 3
Nauert, Hastings 9 213 71.0 2
Shoemaker, Hastings 20 283 70.8 5
Carnie, Norris 11 197 65.7 2
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Madden, Ralston 5 0 0 30 15.0
Meneses, Plattsmouth 6 0 0 36 12.0
Larsen, Blair 6 0 0 36 12.0
Melrose, Omaha Skutt 6 0 0 36 12.0
Osterhaus, Blair 3 0 14 32 10.7
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Capece, Omaha Gross 12 44.2 --
Eggert, Plattsmouth 15 42.2 64
Kalvelage, Hastings 11 40.4 --
Hunter, Ralston 2 40.0 58
Gragert, Elkhorn 8 40.0 --
Hodge, Omaha Skutt 12 38.2 --
Hughes, Bennington 7 37.9 51
Osterhaus, Blair 13 37.9 74
Stevens, McCook 11 37.7 --
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
LeClair, Bennington 22 17 61 20.3
Langan, McCook 15 8 38 19.0
Meyer, Norris 13 31 57 19.0
O’Brien, Ralston 12 8 32 16.0
McDonald, Bennington 11 26 48 16.0
Baumgart, Plattsmouth 21 5 47 15.7
Strittmatter, Ralston 11 9 31 15.5
Crnkovich, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 16 14 46 15.3
Interceptions: 4, Tatum, Ral. 2, Osterhaus, Larsen, Blair; Prince, Platts.; Holtz, Benn.; Rodriguez, Beat.; Crnkovich, EMM; Bertucci, Skutt
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Bennington 579 636 405.0
Beatrice 573 603 392.0
Blair 547 569 372.0
Hastings 386 1049 358.8
Omaha Skutt 852 136 329.3
Ralston 416 240 328.0
York 692 264 319.0
Crete 435 197 316.0
Plattsmouth 711 219 310.0
McCook 270 33 303.0
No report: Alliance, Aurora, Grand Island NW, Seward, South Sioux City.
OMAHA-AREA TEAMS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 71 413 137.7 3
Christensen, Yutan 20 268 89.3 2
Mortimer, Weeping Water 38 265 88.3 4
Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood 46 261 87.0 3
Egr, Yutan 48 251 83.7 2
C. Dierks, Fort Calhoun 33 241 80.3 0
PASSING C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 17-24-2 414 138.0 8
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW 16-29-0 271 135.5 4
Cada, Wahoo Neumann 23-39-1 361 120.3 5
Miller, Arlington 29-56-4 287 95.7 2
Mortimer, Weeping Water 20-52-1 281 93.7 5
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 10 253 84.3 5
Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood 6 216 72.0 4
Smith, Weeping Water 6 128 64.0 3
Chini, Conestoga 4 100 50.0 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Mortimer, Weeping Water 4 0 8 32 10.7
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 5 0 0 30 10.0
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood 3 0 0 18 9.0
Smith, Weeping Water 3 0 0 18 9.0
Zimmerman, Ashland-GW 4 0 2 26 8.7
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Thompson, Arlington 3 37.7 --
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 5 36.0 53
Pickworth, Mead 11 35.1 48
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Laughlin, Mead 18 23 59 19.7
Miller, Arlington 20 15 55 18.3
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 16 21 53 17.7
Egr, Yutan 19 10 48 16.0
Mongan, Mead 14 20 48 16.0
Interceptions: 2, Mahrt, Daniell, Yutan.
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 651 395 348.7
Omaha Brownell Talbot 469 513 327.3
Yutan 800 164 321.3
Wahoo 661 251 304.0
Weeping Water 606 288 298.0
Wahoo Neumann 530 361 297.0
No report: Douglas County West, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Concordia
