Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 21

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 21.
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Porter, Omaha North, 90, 866, 216.5, 10
Brown, Creighton Prep, 117, 756, 151.2, 9
Antonio, South Sioux, 52, 409, 136.3, 10
Newell, Lincoln SW, 81, 524, 131.0, 7
Jones, Papio South, 84, 593, 118.6, 9
Weber, Gretna, 55, 457, 114.2, 5
Roblee, North Platte, 77, 455, 113.8, 4
Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 53, 341, 113.6, 4
Cunnings, Fremont, 79, 557, 111.4, 5
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 67, 417, 104.3, 9
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Tolbert, Omaha South, 49-92-4, 1083, 361.0, 12
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 109-172-6, 1578, 315.6, 15
Ternus, Norfolk, 70-108-3, 861, 215.2, 7
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 39-63-0, 799, 199.8, 2
Beckman, Kearney, 46-71-3, 791, 197.8, 8
Helms, South Sioux, 56-93-5, 783, 195.8, 8
Worthley, Lincoln East, 56-93-3, 744, 186.0, 5
Flores, Gretna, 72-96-2, 717, 179.2, 8
Rezac, Westside, 48-76-1, 633, 158.2, 5
Fritton, Lincoln SW, 40-61-2, 628, 157.0, 1
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Thomas, Omaha South, 27, 571, 190.3, 8
Sheard, Omaha South, 16, 447, 149.0, 5
McMorris, Bellevue West, 33, 638, 127.6, 6
Baptista, Lincoln SW, 19, 372, 124.0, 0
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 14, 362, 90.5, 4
Hall, Bellevue West, 26, 457, 91.4, 5
Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 17, 343, 85.8, 3
Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4
Licking, Norfolk, 24, 300, 75.0, 2
Williams, Millard West, 11, 300, 75.0, 3
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Antonio, South Sioux, 10, 0, 0, 60, 20.0
Thomas, Omaha South, 8, 0, 2, 50, 16.7
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 11, 0, 0, 66, 16.5
Porter, Omaha North, 10, 0, 0, 60, 15.0
Sheard, Omaha South, 7, 0, 2, 44, 14.7
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6, 44.0, 69
Mormino, Westside, 15, 41.2, 63
Forney, Columbus, 20, 39.7, 54
Evans, Grand Island, 15, 37.6, 54
Kingston, Elkhorn South, 13, 37.1, 45
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45
Mazur, Papillion-LV, 10, 36.7, 53
Murphy, Millard West, 18, 36.7, --
Tilford, North Platte, 8, 36.0, 60
Ball, Lincoln North Star, 10, 35.6, 50
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 27, 38, 92, 23.0
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 26, 13, 65, 21.7
Evans, Lincoln SW, 17, 37, 71, 17.8
M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 27, 14, 68, 17.0
Bullion, Bellevue West, 31, 16, 78, 15.6
Marsh, Grand Island, 17, 27, 61, 15.3
Tilford, North Platte, 15, 30, 60, 15.0
Interceptions: 4, Czyz, Fre. 3, Harris, LNE, Hamilton, SSC, Nelson, Burke, Runge, Gretna, Gress, MW
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 615, 1720, 467.0
Omaha South, 506, 1163, 417.3
Omaha North, 1038, 583, 405.3
Millard North, 1061, 534, 398.8
Lincoln Southwest, 819, 684, 375.8
Omaha Westside, 762, 633, 348.8
South Sioux City, 615, 779, 348.5
Fremont, 1007, 725, 346.4
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 50, 648, 162.0, 8
Schenck, Elkhorn, 118, 626, 156.5, 7
Colvert, Bennington, 66, 559, 139.8, 7
Nelson, Beatrice, 103, 466, 155.3, 4
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 76, 528, 132.0, 7
TeBrink, Crete, 87, 502, 125.5, 4
Walker, Plattsmouth, 39, 285, 95.0, 5
Stull, Scottsbluff, 63, 364, 91.0, 4
Gartner, Gering, 67, 353, 88.2, 5
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Payne, GINW, 98-165-2, 1069, 267.3, 4
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 45-96-2, 729, 182.3, 4
Bird, Bennington, 53-90-2, 721, 180.3, 10
Soukup, Blair, 40-65-4, 488, 162.7, 6
Seevers, York, 50-86-1, 632, 158.0, 3
Jackson, Waverly, 54-81-0, 603, 150.8, 2
Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 37-64-1, 581, 145.3, 8
Howard, Gering, 33-66-4, 518, 129.5, 4
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Halpin, Mt. Michael, 16, 325, 81.8, 3
Conner, Bennington, 19, 254, 63.5, 3
Aldridge, Lincoln NW, 5, 188, 62.7, 0
Wiegert, GINW, 14, 231, 57.8, 0
Ivey, York, 15, 213, 53.3, 1
Harms, Waverly, 14, 203, 50.8, 1
Williams, Bennington, 10, 161, 53.7, 2
Korte, Grand Island NW, 20, 215, 53.0, 2
Brown, Blair, 11, 153, 51.0, 3
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Colvert, Bennington, 10, 0, 0, 60, 15.0
Gartner, Gering, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0
Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 7, 0, 2, 44, 11.0
Streit, Omaha Gross, 3, 43.0, --
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 12, 41.8, --
Adkins, Plattsmouth, 12, 38.8, 52
Moline, Mt. Michael, 14, 38.4, 55
Rodriguez, Blair, 4, 38.3, 51
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 8, 37.8, --
Espino, Hastings, 19, 37.1, 54
Gaudreault, Gering, 11, 35.8, 52
Atwood, GINW, 7, 35.7, 47
Hughes, Bennington, 14, 35.1, 53
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Erickson, York, 20, 36, 76, 19.0
Robbins, Gering, 27, 15, 69, 17.3
Mobley, Scottsbluff, 19, 30, 68, 17.0
Espino, Hastings, 22, 5, 49, 16.3
Beals, Gering, 23, 13, 59, 14.8
Lauridsen, Bennington, 20, 18, 58, 14.5
Interceptions: 2, Benson, EMM, Ivey, York, Brummund, Skutt, Andreasen, LPX, Lauridsen, Benn., Skrobecki, Wav., Gartner, Ger.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 801, 758, 389.8
Grand Island Northwest, 481, 1077, 389.5
Omaha Gross, 1015, 415, 357.5
Scottsbluff, 1078, 341, 354.8
Elkhorn, 1082, 204, 321.5
OMAHA AREA
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 61, 761, 190.2, 15
Sassaman, Neumann, 35, 455, 113.8, 9
Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8
Fletcher, Elm-Murdock, 42, 397, 99.3, 7
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 40-72-2, 905, 226.3, 13
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 42-80-1, 750, 187.5, 7
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 45-75-0, 528, 132.0, 5
Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 20-49-2, 482, 120.5, 7
Kuhl, Platteview, 33-73-1, 458, 114.5, 6
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murd., 23-41-2, 426, 106.5, 4
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 385, 96.2, 5
M. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 9, 239, 59.8, 4
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 9, 236, 59.0, 3
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 13, 206, 51.5, 2
Stewart, Platteview, 16, 203, 50.8, 2
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 10, 183, 45.8, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Mur., 15, 0, 2, 90, 23.0
Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 14.5
Sassaman, Neumann, 9, 0, 0, 54, 13.5
Booth, Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53
Alexander, Platteview, 12, 39.0, 59
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55
Shepherd, Omaha Concordia, 6, 36.5, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Widler, Conestoga, 24, 16, 64, 16.0
Totilas, Conestoga, 23, 17, 53, 15.8
Plowman, Conestoga, 20, 19, 59, 14.8
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 17, 57, 14.3
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 32, 54, 13.5
Interceptions: 4, Van Slyke, WN, 3, Sassaman, WN, 2, Chytil, Worthy, Roncalli, Stice, Conc., Wohlers, DCW, Fox, Wahoo, Bouwman, FC, Barry, WN
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 1517, 434, 487.8
Omaha Roncalli, 604, 931, 383.8
Ashland-Greenwood, 751, 572, 330.8
Platteview, 741, 513, 313.5
