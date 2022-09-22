 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 21

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 21.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 90, 866, 216.5, 10

Brown, Creighton Prep, 117, 756, 151.2, 9

Antonio, South Sioux, 52, 409, 136.3, 10

Newell, Lincoln SW, 81, 524, 131.0, 7

Jones, Papio South, 84, 593, 118.6, 9

Weber, Gretna, 55, 457, 114.2, 5

Roblee, North Platte, 77, 455, 113.8, 4

Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 53, 341, 113.6, 4

Cunnings, Fremont, 79, 557, 111.4, 5

People are also reading…

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 67, 417, 104.3, 9

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Tolbert, Omaha South, 49-92-4, 1083, 361.0, 12

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 109-172-6, 1578, 315.6, 15

Ternus, Norfolk, 70-108-3, 861, 215.2, 7

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 39-63-0, 799, 199.8, 2

Beckman, Kearney, 46-71-3, 791, 197.8, 8

Helms, South Sioux, 56-93-5, 783, 195.8, 8

Worthley, Lincoln East, 56-93-3, 744, 186.0, 5

Flores, Gretna, 72-96-2, 717, 179.2, 8

Rezac, Westside, 48-76-1, 633, 158.2, 5

Fritton, Lincoln SW, 40-61-2, 628, 157.0, 1

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 27, 571, 190.3, 8

Sheard, Omaha South, 16, 447, 149.0, 5

McMorris, Bellevue West, 33, 638, 127.6, 6

Baptista, Lincoln SW, 19, 372, 124.0, 0

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 14, 362, 90.5, 4

Hall, Bellevue West, 26, 457, 91.4, 5

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 17, 343, 85.8, 3

Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4

Licking, Norfolk, 24, 300, 75.0, 2

Williams, Millard West, 11, 300, 75.0, 3

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Antonio, South Sioux, 10, 0, 0, 60, 20.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 8, 0, 2, 50, 16.7

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 11, 0, 0, 66, 16.5

Porter, Omaha North, 10, 0, 0, 60, 15.0

Sheard, Omaha South, 7, 0, 2, 44, 14.7

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6, 44.0, 69

Mormino, Westside, 15, 41.2, 63

Forney, Columbus, 20, 39.7, 54

Evans, Grand Island, 15, 37.6, 54

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 13, 37.1, 45

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45

Mazur, Papillion-LV, 10, 36.7, 53

Murphy, Millard West, 18, 36.7, --

Tilford, North Platte, 8, 36.0, 60

Ball, Lincoln North Star, 10, 35.6, 50

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 27, 38, 92, 23.0

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 26, 13, 65, 21.7

Evans, Lincoln SW, 17, 37, 71, 17.8

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 27, 14, 68, 17.0

Bullion, Bellevue West, 31, 16, 78, 15.6

Marsh, Grand Island, 17, 27, 61, 15.3

Tilford, North Platte, 15, 30, 60, 15.0

Interceptions: 4, Czyz, Fre. 3, Harris, LNE, Hamilton, SSC, Nelson, Burke, Runge, Gretna, Gress, MW

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 615, 1720, 467.0

Omaha South, 506, 1163, 417.3

Omaha North, 1038, 583, 405.3

Millard North, 1061, 534, 398.8

Gretna, 785, 724, 377.3

Lincoln Southwest, 819, 684, 375.8

Omaha Westside, 762, 633, 348.8

South Sioux City, 615, 779, 348.5

Fremont, 1007, 725, 346.4

Kearney, 579, 791, 342.5

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 50, 648, 162.0, 8

Schenck, Elkhorn, 118, 626, 156.5, 7

Colvert, Bennington, 66, 559, 139.8, 7

Nelson, Beatrice, 103, 466, 155.3, 4

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 76, 528, 132.0, 7

TeBrink, Crete, 87, 502, 125.5, 4

Walker, Plattsmouth, 39, 285, 95.0, 5

Stull, Scottsbluff, 63, 364, 91.0, 4

Gartner, Gering, 67, 353, 88.2, 5

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, GINW, 98-165-2, 1069, 267.3, 4

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 45-96-2, 729, 182.3, 4

Bird, Bennington, 53-90-2, 721, 180.3, 10

Soukup, Blair, 40-65-4, 488, 162.7, 6

Seevers, York, 50-86-1, 632, 158.0, 3

Jackson, Waverly, 54-81-0, 603, 150.8, 2

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 37-64-1, 581, 145.3, 8

Howard, Gering, 33-66-4, 518, 129.5, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Halpin, Mt. Michael, 16, 325, 81.8, 3

Conner, Bennington, 19, 254, 63.5, 3

Aldridge, Lincoln NW, 5, 188, 62.7, 0

Wiegert, GINW, 14, 231, 57.8, 0

Ivey, York, 15, 213, 53.3, 1

Harms, Waverly, 14, 203, 50.8, 1

Williams, Bennington, 10, 161, 53.7, 2

Korte, Grand Island NW, 20, 215, 53.0, 2

Brown, Blair, 11, 153, 51.0, 3

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Colvert, Bennington, 10, 0, 0, 60, 15.0

Gartner, Gering, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0

Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 7, 0, 2, 44, 11.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Streit, Omaha Gross, 3, 43.0, --

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 12, 41.8, --

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 12, 38.8, 52

Moline, Mt. Michael, 14, 38.4, 55

Rodriguez, Blair, 4, 38.3, 51

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 8, 37.8, --

Espino, Hastings, 19, 37.1, 54

Gaudreault, Gering, 11, 35.8, 52

Atwood, GINW, 7, 35.7, 47

Hughes, Bennington, 14, 35.1, 53

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Erickson, York, 20, 36, 76, 19.0

Robbins, Gering, 27, 15, 69, 17.3

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 19, 30, 68, 17.0

Espino, Hastings, 22, 5, 49, 16.3

Beals, Gering, 23, 13, 59, 14.8

Lauridsen, Bennington, 20, 18, 58, 14.5

Interceptions: 2, Benson, EMM, Ivey, York, Brummund, Skutt, Andreasen, LPX, Lauridsen, Benn., Skrobecki, Wav., Gartner, Ger.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Blair, 686, 490, 392.0

Bennington, 801, 758, 389.8

Grand Island Northwest, 481, 1077, 389.5

Omaha Gross, 1015, 415, 357.5

Scottsbluff, 1078, 341, 354.8

Waverly, 727, 623, 340.5

Elkhorn, 1082, 204, 321.5

OMAHA AREA 

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 61, 761, 190.2, 15

Sassaman, Neumann, 35, 455, 113.8, 9

Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8

Fletcher, Elm-Murdock, 42, 397, 99.3, 7

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 40-72-2, 905, 226.3, 13

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 42-80-1, 750, 187.5, 7

Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 45-75-0, 528, 132.0, 5

Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 20-49-2, 482, 120.5, 7

Kuhl, Platteview, 33-73-1, 458, 114.5, 6

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murd., 23-41-2, 426, 106.5, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 385, 96.2, 5

M. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 9, 239, 59.8, 4

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 9, 236, 59.0, 3

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 13, 206, 51.5, 2

Stewart, Platteview, 16, 203, 50.8, 2

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 10, 183, 45.8, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Mur., 15, 0, 2, 90, 23.0

Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 14.5

Sassaman, Neumann, 9, 0, 0, 54, 13.5

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53

Alexander, Platteview, 12, 39.0, 59

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

Shepherd, Omaha Concordia, 6, 36.5, 40

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Widler, Conestoga, 24, 16, 64, 16.0

Totilas, Conestoga, 23, 17, 53, 15.8

Plowman, Conestoga, 20, 19, 59, 14.8

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 17, 57, 14.3

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 32, 54, 13.5

Interceptions: 4, Van Slyke, WN, 3, Sassaman, WN, 2, Chytil, Worthy, Roncalli, Stice, Conc., Wohlers, DCW, Fox, Wahoo, Bouwman, FC, Barry, WN

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 1517, 434, 487.8

Omaha Roncalli, 604, 931, 383.8

Ashland-Greenwood, 751, 572, 330.8

Platteview, 741, 513, 313.5

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert