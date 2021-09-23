Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 23

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 23.
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Pederson, Millard West, 106, 857, 214.3, 9
Richardson, Bellevue West, 71, 661, 165.3, 10
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 90, 606, 151.5, 8
Sheard, Omaha South, 42, 281, 140.5, 5
Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 97, 528, 132.0, 4
Nash, Millard South, 46, 494, 123.5, 7
Moore, Fremont, 76, 479, 119.8, 7
Genatone, North Platte, 35, 478, 119.5, 7
Jones, Papio South, 62, 312, 104.0, 4
Porter, Omaha North, 79, 411, 102.8, 1
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 70-113-1, 1235, 308.0, 17
Flores, Gretna, 72-101-2, 847, 211.8, 5
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 53-83-3, 773, 193.3, 7
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 39-81-3, 752, 188.0, 7
R. Miller, Kearney, 44-79-x, 658, 164.5, 8
Johannsen, Bellevue West, 43-69-3, 648, 162.0, 8
Stenger, Millard South, 33-47-0, 622, 155.5, 8
Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 51-97-2, 613, 153.3, 7
Sintek, Fremont, 51-73-2, 611, 152.8, 4
Brown, Omaha Westside, 45-86-2, 601, 150.3, 6
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 25, 475, 118.8, 5
K. Miller, Kearney, 17, 369, 92.3, 7
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 24, 367, 91.8, 5
Money, Papillion-LV, 2, 178, 89.0, 2
K. Williams, Omaha North, 19, 336, 84.0, 3
Leiden, Creighton Prep, 15, 252, 84.0, 2
Sellon, Fremont, 16, 248, 82.7, 1
Elliott, North Star, 23, 400, 80.0, 6
Mejia, Omaha South, 16, 307, 74.8, 3
Baptista, Lincoln SW, 19, 286, 71.5, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Sheard, Omaha South, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Richardson, Bellevue West, 11, 0, 0, 66, 16.5
Pederson, Mill. West, 9, 0, 0, 54, 13.8
Genatone, N. Platte, 8, 0, 2, 50, 12.5
Rezac, Westside, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0
Moore, Fremont, 8, 0, 0, 48, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Gozo, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 41.1, 58
McClannan, Millard South, 8, 40.4, 50
Sander, Lincoln SW, 12, 39.6, 74
Barton, Bellevue East, 11, 38.9, 40
Smith, Omaha Central, 7, 38.6, 55
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56
Fyfe, Grand Island, 16, 36.6, 56
Murphy, Millard West, 18, 36.4, x
Mormino, Omaha Westside, 13, 36.4, x
Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 23, 35.2, 51
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Benning, Westside, 20, 4, 44, 22.0
Genatone, North Platte, 21, 31, 73, 18.3
Connelly, Westside, 13, 9, 35, 17.5
Foral, Papillion-LV, 24, 21, 69, 17.3
Limbach, Fremont, 26, 16, 68, 17.0
Seip, Lin. North Star, 40, 4, 84, 16.8
Hubert, Papillion-LV, 25, 14, 64, 16.0
Tilford, North Platte, 19, 10, 48, 16.0
Chandler, Bellevue East, 26, 10, 62, 15.5
Wilson, Millard South, 25, 12, 62, 15.5
Interceptions: 3, Barton, BE. Several with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 934, 1086, 505.0
Millard South, 1043, 669, 435.5
Lincoln East, 348, 1235, 395.8
Millard West, 1110, 347, 364.3
North Platte, 1231, 211, 360.5
Elkhorn South, 888, 551, 359.8
Papillion-LV South, 785, 613, 349.5
Omaha South, 696, 678, 343.5
Gretna, 487, 847, 333.5
Millard North, 893, 421, 328.5
No report: Omaha Northwest
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 132, 1076, 269.0, 15
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 95, 1024, 256.0, 16
Kracl, Crete, 118, 866, 216.5, 10
Mains, Elkhorn North, 74, 643, 160.8, 6
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 78, 630, 157.5, 5
Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 46, 446, 148.7, 2
Madden, Ralston, 40, 374, 124.7, 6
Archer, Omaha Skutt, 24, 243, 121.5, 1
Collazo, Aurora, 52, 343, 114.3, 3
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 69, 432, 108.0, 7
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Hartman, GINW, 58-96-3, 835, 208.8, 8
Bird, Bennington, 48-75-1, 778, 194.5, 8
Sukup, Seward, 63-88, 1, 775, 193.8, 8
Hausmann, Norris, 54-82-4, 734, 183.5, 9
Schwarz, Roncalli, 55-110-4, 701, 175.3, 4
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 51-119-7, 639, 159.8, 3
Soukup, Blair, 42-86-4, 606, 151.5, 4
Whyrick, Hastings, 56-100-2, 613, 122.6, 4
Becker, Omaha Skutt, 23-58-x76, 119.0, 2
Burroughs, Beatrice, 26-47-3, 464, 116.0, 5
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bluhm, Bennington, 21, 481, 120.3, 5
Carpenter, Lexington, 17, 388, 97.0, 3
Jurgens, Beatrice, 14, 329, 82.3, 4
Piskorski, Seward, 15, 231, 77.0, 1
Marsh, Waverly, 16, 297, 74.3, 4
Dreher, Hastings, 20, 313, 62.6, 3
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 19, 245, 61.3, 2
Fenoglio, Roncalli, 14, 217, 54.3, 1
Wendt, Blair, 13, 217, 54.3, 1
Korte, Grand Island NW, 16, 212, 53.0, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 16, 0, 0, 96, 24.0
Mostek, Bennington, 15, 0, 0, 90, 22.5
Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 16.5
Madden, Ralston, 6, 0, 2, 38, 12.7
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 0, 2, 38, 12.7
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 45.8, x
Hood, Norris, 3, 41.0, 60
Teunissen, Omaha Gross, 3, 40.0, x
Murray, Waverly, 11, 38.6, 70
Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 6, 38.0, 50
Stone, Norris, 9, 37.7, 51
Vargas, Lexington, 12, 37.3, 54
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 812, 37.2, 56
O’Brien, Ralston, 13, 36.8, 74
Martin, Waverly, 8, 35.8, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Sanders, Alliance, 35, 13, 83, 21.8
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 27, 17, 71, 17.8
M. Jensen, York, 12, 43, 67, 16.7
Tupa, Blair, 20, 21, 61, 15.3
Interceptions: 4, Prince, P’mouth. 3, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. Several with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 1302, 823, 531.3
Plattsmouth, 1317, 493, 452.5
Crete, 1365, 304, 417.3
Grand Island NW, 683, 969, 413.0
Scottsbluff, 1130, 488, 404.5
Seward, 854, 762, 404.0
Omaha Skutt, 1042, 496, 384.5
Omaha Gross, 1122, 326, 362.0
Elkhorn North, 1069, 354, 355.8
Elkhorn, 984, 369, 337.3
No report: South Sioux City.
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 100, 1052, 263.0, 16
McDonald, Weep. Water, 62, 565, 141.3, 7
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 74, 546, 136.5, 7
Klein, Louisville, 75, 476, 119.0, 5
Ahl, Louisville, 39, 475, 118.8, 8
Dierks, Ft. Calhoun, 62, 413, 103.3, 5
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Carritt, Mead, 54-88-4, 745, 186.3, 12
Kuhl, Platteview, 53-81-2, 617, 157.5, 6
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 41-61-0, 518, 139.5, 6
Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 31-72-x, 499, 124.8, 7
Hancock, Wahoo, 38-64-6, 477, 119.3, 3
Mortimer, W. Water, 23-56-2, 431, 107.8, 8
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
A. Carritt, Mead, 18, 304, 76.0, 7
Pickworth, Mead, 20, 304, 76.0, 5
Swanson, Platteview, 21, 290, 72.5, 4
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 17, 260, 65.3, 3
Coleman, Elmwood-Murd., 17, 248, 62.0, 2
Petersen, Yutan, 9, 233, 58.3, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 16, 0, 14, 110, 27.5
Mortimer, W. Water, 9, 0, 16, 70, 17.5
A. Carritt, Mead, 7, 0, 6, 48, 12.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 9, 46.3, 59
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 2, 41.0, 43
Swahn, Wahoo, 9, 39.3, 48
Elgert, Yutan, 13, 37.0, 50
Gregurich, DC West, 3, 36.7, 41
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Toelle, Louisville, 20, 36, 76, 19.0
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 25, 24, 74, 18.5
Lacroix, Mead, 25, 21, 71, 17.8
Wynegar, Elmwood-Murd., 15, 32, 62, 15.5
Interceptions: 7, Daniell, Yutan. 5, Wilson, E-M. 3, Essary, WW; Washburn, A-G. Several with 2.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Elmwood-Murdock, 1426, 499, 481.3
Weeping Water, 1247, 493, 435.0
Louisville, 1269, 265, 383.5
Platteview, 817, 617, 358.5
Ashland-Greenwood, 861, 515, 344.0
Wahoo Neumann, 851, 474, 331.3
Wahoo, 833, 477, 327.5
No report: Omaha Christian, Omaha Concordia.