FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 28.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Porter, Omaha North, 102, 941, 188.2, 13

Brown, Creighton Prep, 125, 861, 143.5, 11

Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 84, 593, 118.6, 9

Weber, Gretna, 67, 591, 118.2, 8

Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 89, 583, 116.6, 9

Roblee, North Platte, 99, 569, 113.8, 4

Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 53, 341, 113.6, 4

Chrisman, Grand Island, 59, 562, 112.4, 8

Antonio, South Sioux City, 66, 453, 108.2, 10

Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 75, 506, 101.2, 8

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Tolbert, Omaha South, 59-120-7, 1263, 3158, 13

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 122-190-6, 1767, 294.5, 19

Worthley, Lincoln East, 75-121-4, 1022, 204.4, 8

Circo, Omaha North, 31-47-0, 606, 202.0, 7

Beckman, Kearney, 57-89-3, 973, 194.6, 11

Flores, Gretna, 83-118-2, 959, 191.8, 12

Ternus, Norfolk, 78-121-7, 926, 185.2, 7

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 41-65-0, 867, 173.4, 9

Helms, South Sioux City, 57-100-6, 791, 158.2, 8

Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 62-92-2, 736, 147.2, 8

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 35, 672, 168.0, 9

Sheard, Omaha South, 22, 649, 168.0, 6

McMorris, Bellevue West, 39, 733, 122.2, 8

Hall, Bellevue West, 33, 539, 89.8, 7

Jordan, Bellevue West, 22, 338, 84.5, 4

Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 418, 83.6, 2

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 20, 367, 73.4, 3

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 14, 362, 72.4, 4

Williams, Millard West, 12, 341, 68.2, 4

Licking, Norfolk, 26, 321, 64.2, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 15, 0, 0, 90, 18.0

Porter, Omaha North, 13, 0, 0, 78, 15.6

Antonio, South Sioux, 10, 0, 0, 60, 15.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 9, 0, 2, 56, 14.0

Sheard, Omaha South, 8, 0, 2, 50, 12.5

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 8, 42.0, 69

Mormino, Westside, 15, 41.2, 63

Forney, Columbus, 26, 40.2, 55

Evans, Grand Island, 16, 38.1, 54

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 14, 37.4, 45

Avalos, Fremont, 13, 37.4, 52

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 8, 36.9, 45

Mazur, Papillion-La Vista, 11, 36.7, 53

Murphy, Millard West, 20, 36.5, —

Tilford, North Platte, 8, 36.0, 60

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 33, 42, 108, 21.6

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 33, 20, 86, 21.5

Evans, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 37, 71, 17.8

M. Chandler, Bellevue East, 32, 18, 82, 16.4

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln Northeast, 27, 25, 79, 15.8

Alfaro, Fremont, 37, 21, 95, 15.8

Blaser, Columbus, 22, 50, 94, 15.7

Tapia, Omaha South, 25, 12, 62, 15.4

Tilford, North Platte, 20, 35, 75, 15.0

Interceptions: 4, Czyz, Fremont. 3, Harris, Lincoln Northeast; Hamilton, South Sioux City; Nelson, Omaha Burke; Runge, Gretna; Gress, Millard West

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 59, 776, 155.2, 10

Schenck, Elkhorn, 143, 773, 154.6, 9

Colvert, Bennington, 87, 650, 130.0, 9

Nelson, Beatrice, 129, 584, 146.0, 6

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 104, 680, 136.0, 9

TeBrink, Crete, 103, 556, 111.2, 6

Stull, Scottsbluff, 84, 500, 100.0, 5

Walker, Plattsmouth, 39, 285, 95.0, 5

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, Grand Island Northwest, 125-201-6, 1378, 275.6, 7

Bird, Bennington, 77-126-2, 1006, 201.2, 14

Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 61-133-4, 909, 181.8, 4

Soukup, Blair, 47-82-4, 639, 159.8, 8

Knott, Seward, 70-106-x, 782, 156.4, 9

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 45-77-1, 776, 155.2, 10

Seevers, York, 56-102-1, 700, 140.0, 3

Jackson, Waverly, 69-106-0, 727, 145.5, 3

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Conner, Bennington, 29, 406, 81.2, 6

Halpin, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 22, 392, 78.4, 0

Korte, Grand Island Northwest, 28, 344, 68.8, 3

Aldridge, Lincoln Northwest, 5, 188, 62.7, 0

Lemkau, Grand Island Northwest, 28, 304, 60.8, 1

Unger, Blair, 12, 225, 56.2, 4

Timmerman, Beatrice, 10, 217, 54.3,

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 15, 265, 53.0, 3

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Colvert, Bennington, 12, 0, 0, 72, 14.4

Walker, Plattsmouth, 6, 0, 0, 36, 12.0

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 10, 0, 0, 60, 12.0

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 9, 0, 2, 56, 11.6

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Streit, Omaha Gross, 4, 43.0, 71

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 12, 41.8, —

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 132, 38.5, 52

Moline, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10, 37.4, 55

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 10, 37.4, —

Rodriguez, Blair, 7, 37.3, 51

Hughes, Bennington, 18, 37.1, 57

Espino, Hastings, 19, 37.1, 54

Atwood, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 36.5, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Robbins, Gering, 37, 21, 95, 19.0

Erickson, York, 23, 41, 87, 17.4

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 24, 38, 86, 17.2

Espino, Hastings, 22, 5, 49, 16.3

Beals, Gering, 23, 13, 59, 14.8

Lauridsen, Bennington, 24, 26, 74, 14.8

Interceptions: 3, Baessler, Blair. Douglas, Bennington. 2, Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Ivey, York; Brummund, Omaha Skutt; Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X; Lauridsen, Bennington; Skrobecki, Waverly; Gartner, Gering; Radicia, Elkhorn North; Carpenter, Lexington

OMAHA AREA 

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 61, 761, 190.3, 15

Olson, Omaha Christian, 65, 482, 120.5, 8

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 42, 397, 99.3, 7

Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 41, 469, 93.8, 10

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 37, 440, 88.0, 8

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 54-97-3, 1135, 227.0, 15

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 42-80-1, 750, 187.5, 7

Kuhl, Platteview, 49-91-1, 693, 138.6, 11

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 55-86-0, 638, 127.6, 7

Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 33-75-4, 616, 123.2, 8

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 385, 96.2, 5

M. Schinzel, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 15, 294, 58.8, 4

Stewart, Platteview, 22, 274, 54.8, 3

Heller, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 263, 52.6, 5

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 13, 206, 51.5, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 15, 0, 2, 90, 23.0

Olson, Omaha Christian, 9, 0, 4, 58, 14.5

Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 0, 0, 50, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 7, 42.0, 53

Elgert, Yutan, 7, 40.4, 43

Alexander, Platteview, 12, 39.0, 59

Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 37.1, 55

Shepherd, Omaha Concordia, 6, 36.5, 40

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Widler, Conestoga, 32, 24, 88, 17.6

Plowman, Conestoga, 26, 30, 82, 16.4

Totilas, Conestoga, 24, 25, 73, 14.6

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 17, 57, 14.3

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 32, 54, 13.5

Interceptions: 4, Van Slyke, Wahoo Neumann. 3, Sassaman, Wahoo Neumann. 2, Chytil, Worthy, Omaha Roncalli; Stice, Omaha Concordia; Wohlers, Douglas County West; Fox, Wahoo; Bouwman, Fort Calhoun; Barry, Wahoo Neumann

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers has his say on the NFL's greatest ever coach

