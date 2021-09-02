 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 3
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 3

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 3.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Pederson, Millard West, 35, 248, 248.0, 3

Nash, Millard South, 7, 187, 187.0, 3

Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 21, 174, 174.0, 2

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 9, 162, 162.0, 3

Owen, Norfolk, 15, 157, 157.0, 3

Bullion, Omaha Central, 25, 147, 147.0, 4

Richardson, Bellevue West, 21, 146, 146.0, 4

Jones, Papio South, 22, 138, 138.0, 2

Davis, Omaha Central, 10, 131, 131.0, 2

Page, Omaha Central, 12, 127, 127.0, 0

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 8-15-1, 316, 316.0, 1

Walters, Lincoln East, 27-41-0, 259, 259.0, 2

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 12-23-0, 229, 229.0, 1

Skradis, Elkhorn South, 9-17-0, 198, 198.0

R. Miller, Kearney, 13-22-x, 177, 177.0, 2

Sintek, Fremont, 13-17-0, 171, 171.0, 0

Johannsen, Bell. West, 8-16-1, 142, 142.0, 2

Flores, Gretna, 21-29-2, 138, 138.0, 0

Fitzpatrick, Papio South, 10-18-0, 130, 130.0, 2

Fritton, Lincoln SW, 10-17-1, 127, 127.0, 1

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 13, 156, 156.0, 1

Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 2, 146, 146.0, 2

Hall, Bellevue West, 4, 131, 131.0, 2

K. Miller, Kearney, 7, 119, 119.0, 2

Sellon, Fremont, 7, 105, 105.0, 1

Starks, Omaha Burke, 5, 98, 98.0, 1

Echternach, Burke, 3, 90, 90.0, 3

Lloyd, Omaha Central, 2, 86, 86.0, 0

Williams, Millard West, 5, 73, 73.0, 0

Quelette, Papio South, 4, 70, 70.0, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 4, 0, 0, 24, 24.0

Moore, Fremont, 4, 0, 0, 24, 24.0

Bullion, Central, 4, 0, 0, 24, 24.0

Owen, Norfolk, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0

Genatone, N. Platte, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0

Nash, Millard South, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0

Pederson, Mill. West, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Fyfe, Grand Island, 1, 56.0, 56

McCashland, Lincoln SE, 2, 49.0, 49

Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 5, 40.8, 51

Fenton, Creighton Prep, 6, 36.7, 47

Friesen, Lincoln East, 4, 36.0, 60

Jessup, Lincoln SW, 6, 35.0, 55

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Genatone, North Platte, 10, 7, 27, 27.0

Parrott, Omaha Burke, 10, 3, 23, 23.0

Connelly, Westside, 9, 4, 22, 22.0

Tilford, North Platte, 9, 3, 21, 21.0

Blaser, Columbus, 6, 8, 20, 20.0

Hubert, Papillion-LV, 7, 4, 18, 18.0

Dustin, Pius X, 7, 4, 18, 18.0

Strozier, Lincoln High, 4, 9, 17, 17.0

Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 6, 5, 17, 17.0

Foral, Papillion-LV, 5, 6, 16, 16.0

Fyfe, Grand Island, 4, 8, 16, 16.0

Interceptions: 2, Leader, LSW; T. Rezac, OW.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Omaha Central, 428, 106, 534.0

Bellevue West, 238, 262, 500.0

Millard South, 310, 147, 457.0

Lincoln High, 97, 316, 413.0

Elkhorn South, 213, 198, 411.0

North Platte, 342, 45, 387.0

Kearney, 181, 177, 358.0

Millard West, 253, 104, 357.0

Grand Island, 202, 125, 327.0

Omaha Burke, 76, 229, 305.0

Lincoln Southeast, 216, 89, 305.0

No report: Bellevue East, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista.

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 25, 355, 355.0, 5

Kracl, Crete, 31, 219, 219.0, 3

Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 18, 182, 182.0, 1

Mains, Elkhorn North, 19, 166, 166.0, 2

Brown, Alliance, 11, 155, 155.0, 2

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 31, 151, 151.0, 2

Stull, Scottsbluff, 24, 149, 149.0, 1

Murray, Waverly, 20, 132, 132.0, 0

Nelson, Beatrice, 15, 120, 120.0, 2

Jensen, York, 17, 116, 116.0, 1

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Schwarz, Roncalli, 16-33-1, 203, 203.0, 2

Bird, Bennington, 8-19-0, 167, 167.0, 2

Hausmann, Norris, 12-22-0, 158, 158.0, 2

Soukup, Blair, 10-23-2, 155, 155.0, 1

Seevers, York, 12-19-x, 152, 152.0, 1

Schmeckpeper, Crete, 10-17-0, 139, 139.0, 1

Hunt, Elkhorn, 4-6-0, 128, 128.0, 1

Brown, Alliance, 9-16-0, 89, 89.0, 0

Mains, Elkhorn North, 9-21-2, 88, 88.0, 0

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bluhm, Bennington, 3, 156, 156.0, 2

Petersen, Elkhorn, 2, 112, 112.0.1

Tupa, Blair, 6, 103, 103.0, 1

Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 5, 100, 100.0, 0

Snodgrass, York, 3, 68, 68.0, 1

Chica, Crete, 4, 67, 67.0, 1

Wahlstrom, Norris, 2, 64, 64.0, 0

Garrett, Gering, 3, 62, 62.0, 0

Ruelas, Waverly, 4, 57, 57.0, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Mostek, Bennington, 5, 0, 0, 30, 30.0

Kracl, Crete, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0

Several with 12 points

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Murray, Waverly, 4, 45.0, 70

Holcomb, Blair, 4, 39.8, 0

Gaudreault, Gering, 4, 38.3, 1

J. Jensen, York, 2, 38.0, 0

Padilla, Scottsbluff, 2, 37.0, 42

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 4, 35.3, 38

Hosick, McCook, 2, 35.0, 36

Stoner, Norris, 4, 35.0, 43

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Landgren, Noris, 9, 5, 23, 23.0

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 8, 6, 22, 22.0

Sanders, Alliance, 10, 0, 20, 20.0

Holtz, Bennington, 7, 5, 19, 19.0

Papineau, Aurora, 7, 4, 18, 18.0

Jensen, York, 3, 11, 17, 17.0

Kaps, McCook, 7, 2, 16, 16.0

Anthony, McCook, 4, 6, 14, 14.0

Erickson, York, 2, 10, 14, 14.0

Interceptions: 2, Prince, P’mouth.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 348, 212, 560.0

Scottsbluff, 346, 58, 404.0

Crete, 256, 139, 395.0

Elkhorn, 248, 128, 376.0

Beatrice, 271, 70, 341.0

McCook, 276, 46, 322.0

Norris, 161, 158, 319.0

Omaha Gross, 240, 76, 316.0

Waverly, 233, 64, 297.0

Plattsmouth, 232, 57, 289.0

No report: Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Lexington, Omaha Skutt, Ralston, Seward, South Sioux City.

OMAHA-AREA TEAMS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Wichman, Platteview, 22, 207, 207.0, 1

Ludvik, Wahoo, 19, 133, 133.0,

Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 15, 122, 122.0, 1

Mortimer, Weeing Water, 18, 114, 114.0, 1

Rosenbaum, Arlington, 12, 113, 113.0, 1

Carritt, Mead, 11, 111, 111.0, 1

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Carritt, Mead, 11-22-2, 203, 203.0, 4

Kuhl, Platteview, 15-24-1, 159, 159.0, 3

Mortimer, W. Water, 6-16-0, 147, 147.0, 2

D. Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 14-22-1, 149, 149.0, 1

Kaup, Arlington, 9-11-1, 147, 147.0, 3

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Pickworth, Mead, 5, 110, 110.0, 2

A. Carritt, Mead, 5, 100, 100.0, 2

Essary, Weeping Water, 2, 87, 87.0, 1

Kirk, Arlington, 2, 75, 75.0, 1

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 6, 68, 68.0, 1

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 6, 68, 68.0, 2

Stewart, Platteview, 7, 68, 68.0, 0

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Rosenbaum, Arlington, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Z. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Kuhl, Platteview, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Pickworth, Mead, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

A. Carrott, Mead, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Mortimer, W. Water, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Essary, W. Water, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Essary, Weeping Water, 1, 61.0, 61

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 1, 43.0, 43

Swahn, Wahoo, 3, 41.0, x

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Turner-Hickey, Conestoga, 7, 8, 23, 23.0

Widler, Conestoga, 8, 5, 21, 21.0

Mortimeer, Weeping Water, 8, 3, 19, 19.0

Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5, 5, 15, 15.0

Wollberg, Arlington, 7, 0, 14, 14.0

Quinlan, Fort Calhoun, 5, 4, 14, 14.0

Interceptions: Several with 1.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Platteview, 357, 159, 516.0

Mead, 238, 205, 433.0

Weeping Water, 198, 186, 384.0

Fort Calhoun, 224, 109, 333.0

Arlington, 169, 147, 316.0

No report: Douglas County West, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Christian, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water, Yutan.

 

