Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 3

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Price, Papillion-La Vista 28 184 184.0 3
Pederson, Millard West 14 136 136.0 3
Wright, North Platte 29 119 119.0 1
Quaintance, Millard North 23 108 108.0 0
Moore, Fremont 23 106 106.0 1
Janas, North Platte 7 100 100.0 0
Pearson, Kearney 26 90 90.0 1
Barnett, Bellevue East 18 88 88.0 0
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Walters, Lincoln East 12-23-0 319 319.0 3
Collier, Lincoln NE 19-36-3 248 248.0 0
Sintek, Fremont 16-23-1 229 229.0 2
Barnett, Bellevue East 12-24-2 192 192.0 1
Obermeyer, Papio-LV 12-26-1 186 186.0 1
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 7-18-1 172 172.0 2
Lott-Busby, Lincoln High 8-18-2 171 171.0 2
Flores, Gretna 16-25-0 169 169.0 2
Urban, Millard South 9-18-0 163 163.0 1
Jones, Millard West 8-21-0 159 159.0 1
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Alexander, Gretna 9 177 177.0 2
Glenn, Lincoln East 3 140 140.0 2
Van Meter, Lincoln East 4 123 123.0 1
Staab, Lincoln Pius X 4 123 123.0 1
Sellon, Fremont 7 114 114.0 0
Zimmer, Bellevue East 4 97 97.0 0
Miller, Kearney 3 97 97.0 0
Dickerson, Omaha Westside 3 88 88.0 1
Hallett, Lincoln North Star 7 165 82.5 0
Buckman, Lincoln High 4 76 76.0 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Pederson, Millard West 3 0 0 18 18.0
Price, Papillion-La Vista 3 0 0 18 18.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Marshall, Gretna 2 51.5 61
Mohr, Norfolk 1 45.0 45
Mangelsen, Norfolk 3 43.3 46
Thompson, Lincoln High 3 41.0 45
Iburg, Columbus 3 40.3 50
Liedle, Lincoln High 1 40.0 40
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 5 38.2 60
Lammel, Millard South 3 36.0 42
Pearson, Kearney 5 36.0 42
Rien, Lincoln East 6 35.7 --
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X 10 1 21 21.0
Conway, Millard West 8 5 21 21.0
Bos, Norfolk 6 8 20 20.0
Hausmann, Columbus 8 3 19 19.0
Foral, Papillion-La Vista 8 2 18 18.0
Fisher, Lincoln East 8 1 17 17.0
Stenger, Millard South 7 3 17 17.0
Radicia, Westside 6 4 16 16.0
Soucek, Gretna 6 4 16 16.0
Adams, Lincoln East 5 6 16 16.0
Closman, Millard North 7 2 16 16.0
Interceptions: 2, Thompson, Col.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Papillion-La Vista 269 186 455.0
Lincoln East 81 319 400.0
Lincoln North Star 381 389 385.0
Omaha Westside 189 195 384.0
Fremont 125 254 379.0
Millard South 191 168 359.0
North Platte 309 31 340.0
Millard West 171 159 330.0
Lincoln Pius X 120 206 326.0
Bellevue East 122 192 314.0
No report: Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep.
CLASS B
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Madden, Ralston 27 309 309.0 3
Gomez Wilson, McCook 8 168 168.0 1
LeClair, Bennington 22 166 166.0 2
Schawang, Waverly 10 139 139.0 3
Nelson, Beatrice 18 125 125.0 1
Erwin, York 14 123 123.0 2
Eggert, Plattsmouth 11 100 100.0 1
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Bird, Bennington 11-21-2 320 320.0 3
Burroughs, Beatrice 14-23-3 237 237.0 3
Sukup, Seward 21-34-1 219 219.0 1
Rump, Blair 12-20-1 208 208.0 0
Acklie, Ralston 4-5-0 134 134.0 1
Thompson, Elkhorn MM 9-18-0 127 127.0 0
West, Lexington 10-25-2 127 127.0 0
Huber, Elkhorn MM 11-21-0 119 119.0 0
Alexander, Plattsmouth 6-13-2 109 109.0 1
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Bluhm, Bennington 4 187 187.0 3
O’Brien, Ralston 3 131 131.0 1
Orr, Roncalli 9 112 112.0 3
Tupa, Blair 5 101 101.0 0
Pethoud, Beatrice 2 93 93.0 1
Baker, Plattsmouth 4 83 83.0 1
Jurgens, Beatrice 4 81 81.0 2
Broderick, Elkhorn MM 5 78 78.0 0
Christo, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 4 72 72.0 0
Schmaderer, Bennington 3 71 71.0 0
Osterhaus, Blair 3 71 71.0 0
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Madden, Ralston 3 0 0 18 18.0
Orr, Roncalli 3 0 0 18 18.0
Schawang, Waverly 3 0 0 18 18.0
Bluhm, Bennington 3 0 0 18 18.0
Canoyer, Waverly 2 0 3 15 15.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Hughes, Bennington 2 43.0 45
Eggert, Plattsmouth 6 42.5 --
Hunter, Ralston 2 40.0 58
Osterhaus, Blair 7 38.6 74
Stevens, McCook 6 37.5 --
Timmerman, Beatrice 2 37.5 42
Gragert, Elkhorn 5 37.4 --
Detwiler, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 5 37.2 0
Duncan, Seward 4 37.0 44
Sukup, Seward 1 36.0 36
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
LeClair, Bennington 10 2 22 22.0
McDonald, Bennington 5 9 19 19.0
Prince, York 7 4 18 18.0
Corry, Ralston 7 2 16 16.0
Balthazor, Scottsbluff 5 6 16 16.0
Strittmatter, Ralston 5 5 15 15.0
Prince, Plattsmouth 4 7 15 15.0
Converse, Lexington 5 5 15 15.0
Jurgens, Beatrice 7 1 15 15.0
Interceptions: 2, Tatum, Ralston.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Ralston 354 150 504.0
York 358 44 402.0
Elkhorn Mount Michael 94 246 340.0
Blair 64 243 307.0
McCook 270 33 303.0
Plattsmouth 180 109 289.0
Seward 64 211 275.0
No report: Allliance, Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Norris, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, South Sioux City.
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD
Ludvik, Wahoo 28 228 228.0 2
Wichman, Platteview 14 110 110.0 0
Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood 18 106 106.0 1
Miller, Arlington 17 96 96.0 1
Lihs, Mead 14 88 88.0 0
PASSING C-A-I Yards Avg. TD
Miller, Arlington 16-27-2 175 175.0 2
Cada, Wahoo Neumann 8-14-0 136 136.0 0
Pugsley, Om. Brownell Talbot 4-6-1 108 108.0 1
RECEIVING No. Yards Avg. TD
Vetter, Omaha Brownell Talbot 4 135 135.0 1
Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann 2 59 59.0 0
Hancock, Wahoo 4 52 52.0 1
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Ludvik, Wahoo 2 0 0 12 12.0
PUNTING No. Avg. Long
Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood 4 38.3 53
Thompson, Arlington 3 37.7 —
TACKLES UT AT TT Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Grafelman, Om. Brownell Talbot 4 12 20 20.0
Miller, Arlington 7 5 19 19.0
Williams, Conestoga 8 2 18 18.0
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 3 10 16 16.0
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW 6 4 16 16.0
Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 3 9 15 15.0
Kolterman, Wahoo 5 5 15 15.0
Interceptions: Several with 1.
TEAM OFFENSE Rush Pass Avg.
Wahoo 351 79 430.0
Platteview 307 72 377.0
Ashland-Greenwood 216 92 308.0
No report: Boys Town, Douglas County West, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water, Yutan.
