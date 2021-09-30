 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of Sept. 30.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Pederson, Millard West, 129, 982, 196.4, 11

Richardson, Bellevue West, 84, 804, 160.8, 13

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 106, 747, 149.4, 12

Moore, Fremont, 97, 723, 144.6, 12

Buettenback, Lincoln SE, 124, 614, 122.8, 4

Brown, Creighton Prep, 97, 583, 116.6, 7

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 81, 566, 113.2, 12

Genatone, North Platte, 43, 560, 112.0, 9

Nash, Millard South, 59, 559, 111.8, 7

Porter, Omaha North, 105, 538, 107.6, 4

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Walters, Lincoln East, 93-142-1, 1665, 333.0, 22

Flores, Gretna, 81-111-2, 1006, 201.2, 8

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 57-115-4, 960, 192.0, 8

R. Miller, Kearney, 55-101-x, 869, 173.8, 9

Johannsen, Bellevue West, 62-97-3, 906, 181.2, 9

Stenger, Millard South, 48-68-0, 886, 177.2, 10

Chanez, Papillion-LV, 59-93-4, 852, 170.4, 8

Tolbert, Omaha South, 48-98-2, 780, 156.0, 6

Sintek, Fremont, 61-87-2, 744, 148.8, 5

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 56-95-4, 738, 147.6, 9

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 33, 584, 116.865

K. Williams, Omaha North, 23, 455, 91.0, 5

K. Miller, Kearney, 20, 434, 86.8, 8

Guyett, Omaha Westside, 28, 400, 80.0, 6

Sellon, Fremont, 20, 316, 79.0, 1

Elliott, North Star, 26, 439, 73.2, 7

Hausmann, Columbus, 23, 335, 67.0, 5

Leiden, Creighton Prep, 19, 277, 65.3, 2

Gassaway, Millard South, 17, 324, 64.8, 4

Barrett, Lincoln SE, 24, 315, 63.0, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 14, 0, 2, 86, 17.2

Moore, Fremont, 14, 0, 0, 84, 16.8

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 12, 0, 0, 72, 14.4

Rezac, Westside, 12, 0, 0, 72, 14.4

Pederson, Mill. West, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

McClannan, Millard South, 8, 40.4, 50

Gozo, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 39.9, 58

Sander, Lincoln SW, 15, 38.8, 74

Smith, Omaha Central, 7, 38.6, 55

Barton, Bellevue East, 16, 37.9, 40

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 13, 37.3, 56

Fyfe, Grand Island, 16, 36.9, 56

Murphy, Millard West, 22, 36.9, x

Mormino, Omaha Westside, 14, 36.4, x

Morino, Lincoln High, 12, 35.7, 43

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Benning, Westside, 25, 7, 57, 19.0

Genatone, North Platte, 24, 41, 89, 17.8

Seip, Lin. North Star, 52, 4, 108, 17.6

Limbach, Fremont, 35, 18, 88, 17.6

Foral, Papillion-LV, 28, 23, 79, 15.8

Hubert, Papillion-LV, 31, 15, 77, 15.4

Wilson, Millard South, 30, 17, 77, 15.4

Connelly, Westside, 17, 11, 45, 15.0

Interceptions: 3, Barton, BE; Greisen, LE; Ames, BW; Rezac, OW

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 1173, 1391, 512.8

Millard South, 1214, 963, 435.4

Lincoln East, 471, 1665, 427.2

North Platte, 1573, 246, 363.8

Elkhorn South, 1344, 624, 393.6

Gretna, 751, 1033, 356.8

Millard West, 1247, 471, 343.6

Omaha Westside, 897, 824, 344.2

Millard North, 1227, 488, 343.0

Columbus, 985, 703, 337.6

No report: Omaha Northwest

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 149, 1206, 241.2, 16

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 111, 1180, 236.0, 21

Kracl, Crete, 125, 880, 176.0, 10

Mains, Elkhorn North, 91, 711, 142.2, 7

Nelson, Beatrice, 110, 692, 138.4, 9

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 95, 680, 136.0, 5

Madden, Ralston, 40, 374, 124.7, 6

Collazo, Aurora, 86, 615, 123.0, 12

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 92, 601, 120.2, 10

Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 52, 477, 119.3, 2

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Hartman, GINW, 70-124-4, 1096, 219.2, 12

Sukup, Seward, 78-110-2, 1004, 200.8, 9

Hausmann, Norris, 70-111-6, 948, 189.6, 12

Bird, Bennington, 61-91-1, 928, 185.6, 10

Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 60-137-10, 727, 145.4, 3

Soukup, Blair, 56-110-5, 702, 140.4, 4

Knust, Aurora, 57-100, 625, 125.0, 6

Becker, Omaha Skutt, 23-58-x, 476, 119.0, 2

Burroughs, Beatrice, 26-47-3, 464, 116.0, 5

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bluhm, Bennington, 22, 495, 99.0, 5

Carpenter, Lexington, 19, 418, 83.0, 3

Staehr, Aurora, 20, 348, 69.6, 2

Jurgens, Beatrice, 15, 331, 66.2, 4

Harring, Grand Island NW, 15, 249, 62.3, 4

Marsh, Waverly, 17, 304, 60.8, 4

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 298, 59.6, 4

Langston, Norris, 15, 224, 56.0, 3

Wendt, Blair, 13, 217, 54.3, 1

Tupa, Blair, 19, 268, 53.6, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 21, 0, 0, 126, 25.2

Mostek, Bennington, 16, 0, 0, 96, 19.2

Collazo, Aurora, 15, 0, 4, 94, 18.8

Kracl, Crete, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2

Stull, Scottsbluff, 11, 0, 0, 66, 13.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6, 45.8, x

Teunissen, Omaha Gross, 6, 40.0, x

Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 13, 37.6, 56

Murray, Waverly, 14, 37.1, 70

Stone, Norris, 9, 37.7, 51

O’Brien, Ralston, 19, 36.8, 40

Hood, Norris, 5, 36.2, 60

McDonald, McCook, 16, 36.1, 45

Martin, Waverly, 8, 35.8, 40

Hughes, Bennington, 14, 35.8, 52

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 39, 22, 100, 20.0

Sanders, Alliance, 35, 13, 83, 21.8

M. Jensen, York, 17, 52, 86, 17.2

Anthony, McCook, 28, 21, 77, 15.4

Gilbert, Omaha Gross, 31, 14, 76, 15.2

Interceptions: 4, Prince, P’mouth. 3, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth; Skrobecki, Wav.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 1493, 973, 493.2

Plattsmouth, 1604, 537, 428.2

Grand Island NW, 911, 1230, 428.2

Scottsbluff, 1463, 640, 420.6

Seward, 1023, 955, 395.6

Aurora, 1162, 768, 386.0

Omaha Skutt, 1280, 577, 371.4

Crete, 1411, 397, 361.6

Omaha Gross, 1284, 520, 360.8

Elkhorn North, 1232, 530, 352.4

No report: South Sioux City.

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 100, 1052, 263.0, 16

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 77, 665, 133.0, 9

McDonald, Weep. Water, 63, 602, 120.4, 8

Grafelman, Br. Talbot, 41, 343, 114.3, 8

Covington, Boys Town, 86, 533, 106.6, 5

Klein, Louisville, 89, 529, 105.8, 6

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Carritt, Mead, 59-95-4, 874, 174.8, 16

Kuhl, Platteview, 63-103-3, 155.6, 6

Schutt, W. Neumann, 47-81-5, 653, 130.6, 4

D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 52-77-0, 714, 142.8, 9

Fletcher, Elm-Murd., 31-72-x, 499, 124.8, 7

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 33, 533, 106.6, 3

A. Carritt, Mead, 20, 382, 76.4, 9

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 22, 342, 68.4, 4

Pickworth, Mead, 22, 336, 67.2, 7

Swanson, Platteview, 23, 317, 63.4, 4

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 16, 0, 14, 110, 27.5

Mortimer, W. Water, 11, 0, 16, 82, 16.4

Ahl, Louisville, 8, 0, 19, 67, 13.4

Rhodes, W. Water, 9, 0, 12, 66, 13.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobota, Ashland-GW, 11, 42.0, 59

Elgert, Yutan, 14, 37.2, 50

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 13, 36.4, 60

Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 7, 36.0, x

Swahn, Wahoo, 13, 35.9, 65

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Ballard, Boys Town, 79, 40, 198, 39.6

Lacroix, Mead, 32, 32, 96, 19.2

Toelle, Louisville, 22, 43, 87, 17.4

Eversble, Om. Br. Talbot, 22, 22, 66, 16.5

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 26, 27, 79, 15.8

Wynegar, Elmwood-Murd., 15, 32, 62, 15.5

Interceptions: 8, Daniell, Yutan. 5, Wilson, E-M. 4, Wohlers, DCW. 3, Essary, WW; Washburn, A-G. Several with 2.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Elmwood-Murdock, 1426, 499, 481.3

Weeping Water, 1565, 493, 411.6

Ashland-Greenwood, 1087, 719, 361.2

Platteview, 921, 789, 342.0

Louisville, 1346, 332, 335.6

No report: Omaha Christian.

 

