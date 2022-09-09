 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 7

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school football statistical leaders through Sept. 7

* * *

CLASS A

Rushing, Att., Yards, Avg., TDs

Porter, Omaha North, 56, 467, 233.5, 4

Cunnings, Fremont, 50, 433, 144.3, 4

Jones, Papio South, 62, 428, 142.7, 7

Brown, Creighton Prep, 74, 392, 130.7, 5

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 46, 247, 123.5, 4

Babahanov, Lincoln High, 34, 243, 121.5, 3

Newell, Lincoln SW, 30, 242, 121.0, 3

Tilford, North Platte, 43, 350, 116.7, 4

Prestito, Papillion-LV, 22, 229, 114.5, 2

Bogacz, Millard North, 51, 226, 113.0, 1

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Kozeal, Millard South, 22-34-0, 300, 300.0, 3

Tolbert, Omaha South, 26-45-2, 586, 293.0, 6

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 58-86-3, 842, 280.7, 10

Rauner, Elkhorn South, 22-38-0, 465, 232.5, 4

Ternus, Norfolk, 37-53-0, 460, 230.0, 5

Baxter, Lincoln SE, 36-52-2, 412, 206.0, 4

Fritton, Lincoln SW, 21-31-1, 409, 204.5, 0

Cunnings, Fremont, 40-66-2, 576, 192.0, 4

Worthley, Lincoln East, 34-75-1, 379, 189.5, 0

Flores, Gretna, 27-34-1, 352, 176.0, 4

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Thomas, Omaha South, 14, 289, 144.5, 4

Baptista, Lincoln SW, 13, 285, 142.5, 0

Hall, Bellevue West, 16, 369, 123.0, 5

Sheard, Omaha South, 9, 228, 114.0, 0

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 10, 227, 113.5, 2

McMorris, Bellevue West, 18, 326, 108.7, 4

Ziemer, Bellevue East, 5, 101, 101.0, 1

Williams, Millard West, 6, 201, 100.5, 2

Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 9, 198, 99.0, 3

Cyza, Fremont, 12, 245, 81.7, 2

Licking, Norfolk, 12, 135, 67.5, 2

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0

Jones, Papio South, 7, 0, 0, 42, 14.0

Licking, Norfolk, 2, 1, 11, 26, 13.0

Sheard, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0

Thomas, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Mazur, Papillion-LV, 5, 44.2, 60

Kaelin, Bellevue West, 2, 39.5, 43

Evans, Grand Island, 9, 39.4, 50

Mormino, Westside, 7, 39.4, 63

Kumpston, Kearney, 9, 39.4, 50

Moo, Omaha Northwest, 4, 39.0, 48

Driscoll, Omaha Central, 7, 38.4, 54

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 3, 38.0, 40

Mccashland, Lincoln SE, 10, 37.9, 44

Kingston, Elkhorn South, 11, 36.8, 45

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 19, 21, 59, 29.5

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 21, 9, 51, 25.5

Tilford, North Platte, 15, 30, 60, 20.0

Eloume Akwa, Lincoln NE, 14, 10, 38, 19.0

Evans, Lincoln SW, 8, 21, 37, 18.5

Bauman, Lincoln East, 12, 10, 34, 17.0

Hostetler, Grand Island, 7, 19, 33, 16.5

Bullion, Bellevue West, 16, 51, 47, 15.7

Zuniga, Lincoln East, 9, 12, 30, 15.0

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Interceptions: 2, Nelson, Bke; Newsome, Ben; Fox, NP

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 24, 401, 200.5, 6

Schenck, Elkhorn, 64, 355, 177.5, 4

Colvert, Bennington, 35, 287, 143.5, 4

Nelson, Beatrice, 71, 257, 128.5, 2

Baessler, Blair, 9, 128, 128.0, 1

Templar, Blair, 8, 118, 118.0, 1

Brown, Ralston, 17, 184, 92.0, 4

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 34, 178, 89.0, 2

Hill, Seward, 29, 178, 89.0, 1

Stull, Scottsbluff, 31, 178, 89.0, 3

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Payne, GINW, 47-73, 607, 303.5, 3

Bird, Bennington, 30-52-1, 451, 225.5, 6

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 23-50-1, 428, 224.0, 3

Knott, Seward, 29-47-1, 410, 205.0, 3

Jackson, Waverly, 32-50-0, 393, 196.5, 1

Seevers, York, 28-42-x, 380, 190.0, 2

Howard, Gering, 15-29-0, 263, 131.5, 2

Soukup, Blair, 9-15-1, 129, 129.0, 3

Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 16-24-0, 256, 128.0, 6

Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X, 17-26-0, 223, 112.5, 1

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Harms, Waverly, 10, 170, 85.0, 1

Wendt, Blair, 3, 85, 85.0, 1

Wiegert, GINW, 8, 166, 83.0, 0

Conner, Bennington, 12, 161, 80.5, 2

Halpin, Mount Michael, 7, 157, 78.5, 2

Phinney, York, 5, 144, 72.0, 2

Williams, Bennington, 7, 139, 69.5, 2

Douglass, GINW, 3, 60, 60.0, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0

Colvert, Bennington, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0

Brown, Ralston, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0

Gartner, Gering, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0

Kennedy, Elk. North, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Hendryx, Elk. North, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Douglass, GINW, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

Schenck, Elkhorn, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Loftin, Elkhorn North, 2, 52.0, —

Rodriguez, Blair, 2, 45.5, 51

Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 5, 43.6, —

Moline, Mount Michael, 6, 40.7, 50

Brown, Ralston, 3, 40.0, 40

Adkins, Plattsmouth, 10, 38.1, 49

Gaudreault, Gering, 7, 36.9, 42

Atwood, GINW, 4, 35.5, 47

Henning, Beatrice, 7, 34.7, 40

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Converse, Lexington, 12, 21, 45, 22.5

Mobley, Scottsbluff, 11, 15, 37, 18.5

Beals, Gering, 14, 4, 32, 16.0

Macholan, Blair, 6, 4, 16, 16.0

Robbins, Gering, 14, 3, 31, 15.5

Erickson, York, 10, 11, 31, 15.5

Hackbart, Seward, 4, 23, 31, 15.5

Sears, Blair, 5, 5, 15, 15.0

Stodola, Omaha Skutt, 13, 4, 30, 15.0

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Interceptions: 2, Benson, EMM

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 28, 446, 223.0, 11

Upton, Ashland-GW, 45, 241, 120.5, 1

Fletcher, Elm-Murdock, 18, 240, 120.0, 5

Singer, DC West, 40, 220, 110.0, 2

Meairs-Richman, DC West, 26, 217, 108.5, 5

Sassaman, Neumann, 23, 206, 103.0, 4

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

McGill, Roncalli, 22-36-1, 430, 215.0, 8

Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 22-47-1, 416, 208.0, 4

Fletcher, Elmwood-Murd., 14-22-0, 274, 137.0, 1

Kuhl, Platteview, 17-40-0, 253, 126.5, 2

Carritt, Mead, 17-39-0, 201, 100.5, 2

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 10296, 148.0, 3

Cummins, Concordia, 1, 90, 90.0, 1

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 7, 150, 75.0, 0

Stewart, Platteview, 7, 121, 60.5, 1

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 0, 2, 68, 34.0

Carritt, Mead, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0

Meairs-Richman, DCW, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0

Booth, Neumann, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0

Golda, Platteview, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0

Sassaman, Neumann, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Booth, Neumann, 4, 41.8, 49

McIntosh, Arlington, 4, 39.3, 40

Alexander, Platteview, 6, 38.7, 55

Price, Mead, 5, 35.2, 41

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 12, 12, 36, 18.0

Totilas, Conestoga, 14, 8, 36, 18.0

Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 7, 19, 33, 16.5

Nielson, Wahoo, 10, 8, 28, 14.0

Van Slyke, Neumann, 11, 6, 28, 14.0

2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists

Interceptions: 3, Sassaman, WN; 2, Chytil, Roncalli; Stice, Conc.; Wohlers, DCW; VanSlyke, WN.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

