Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, Sept. 7

Nebraska high school football statistical leaders through Sept. 7
CLASS A
Rushing, Att., Yards, Avg., TDs
Porter, Omaha North, 56, 467, 233.5, 4
Cunnings, Fremont, 50, 433, 144.3, 4
Jones, Papio South, 62, 428, 142.7, 7
Brown, Creighton Prep, 74, 392, 130.7, 5
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 46, 247, 123.5, 4
Babahanov, Lincoln High, 34, 243, 121.5, 3
Newell, Lincoln SW, 30, 242, 121.0, 3
Tilford, North Platte, 43, 350, 116.7, 4
Prestito, Papillion-LV, 22, 229, 114.5, 2
Bogacz, Millard North, 51, 226, 113.0, 1
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Kozeal, Millard South, 22-34-0, 300, 300.0, 3
Tolbert, Omaha South, 26-45-2, 586, 293.0, 6
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 58-86-3, 842, 280.7, 10
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 22-38-0, 465, 232.5, 4
Ternus, Norfolk, 37-53-0, 460, 230.0, 5
Baxter, Lincoln SE, 36-52-2, 412, 206.0, 4
Fritton, Lincoln SW, 21-31-1, 409, 204.5, 0
Cunnings, Fremont, 40-66-2, 576, 192.0, 4
Worthley, Lincoln East, 34-75-1, 379, 189.5, 0
Flores, Gretna, 27-34-1, 352, 176.0, 4
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Thomas, Omaha South, 14, 289, 144.5, 4
Baptista, Lincoln SW, 13, 285, 142.5, 0
Hall, Bellevue West, 16, 369, 123.0, 5
Sheard, Omaha South, 9, 228, 114.0, 0
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 10, 227, 113.5, 2
McMorris, Bellevue West, 18, 326, 108.7, 4
Ziemer, Bellevue East, 5, 101, 101.0, 1
Williams, Millard West, 6, 201, 100.5, 2
Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 9, 198, 99.0, 3
Cyza, Fremont, 12, 245, 81.7, 2
Licking, Norfolk, 12, 135, 67.5, 2
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0
Jones, Papio South, 7, 0, 0, 42, 14.0
Licking, Norfolk, 2, 1, 11, 26, 13.0
Sheard, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0
Thomas, Omaha South, 4, 0, 2, 26, 13.0
Mazur, Papillion-LV, 5, 44.2, 60
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 2, 39.5, 43
Evans, Grand Island, 9, 39.4, 50
Mormino, Westside, 7, 39.4, 63
Kumpston, Kearney, 9, 39.4, 50
Moo, Omaha Northwest, 4, 39.0, 48
Driscoll, Omaha Central, 7, 38.4, 54
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 3, 38.0, 40
Mccashland, Lincoln SE, 10, 37.9, 44
Kingston, Elkhorn South, 11, 36.8, 45
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 19, 21, 59, 29.5
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 21, 9, 51, 25.5
Tilford, North Platte, 15, 30, 60, 20.0
Eloume Akwa, Lincoln NE, 14, 10, 38, 19.0
Evans, Lincoln SW, 8, 21, 37, 18.5
Bauman, Lincoln East, 12, 10, 34, 17.0
Hostetler, Grand Island, 7, 19, 33, 16.5
Bullion, Bellevue West, 16, 51, 47, 15.7
Zuniga, Lincoln East, 9, 12, 30, 15.0
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Interceptions: 2, Nelson, Bke; Newsome, Ben; Fox, NP
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 24, 401, 200.5, 6
Schenck, Elkhorn, 64, 355, 177.5, 4
Colvert, Bennington, 35, 287, 143.5, 4
Nelson, Beatrice, 71, 257, 128.5, 2
Baessler, Blair, 9, 128, 128.0, 1
Templar, Blair, 8, 118, 118.0, 1
Brown, Ralston, 17, 184, 92.0, 4
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 34, 178, 89.0, 2
Hill, Seward, 29, 178, 89.0, 1
Stull, Scottsbluff, 31, 178, 89.0, 3
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Payne, GINW, 47-73, 607, 303.5, 3
Bird, Bennington, 30-52-1, 451, 225.5, 6
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 23-50-1, 428, 224.0, 3
Knott, Seward, 29-47-1, 410, 205.0, 3
Jackson, Waverly, 32-50-0, 393, 196.5, 1
Seevers, York, 28-42-x, 380, 190.0, 2
Howard, Gering, 15-29-0, 263, 131.5, 2
Soukup, Blair, 9-15-1, 129, 129.0, 3
Basilevac, Elkhorn North, 16-24-0, 256, 128.0, 6
Volkmer, Lincoln Pius X, 17-26-0, 223, 112.5, 1
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Harms, Waverly, 10, 170, 85.0, 1
Wendt, Blair, 3, 85, 85.0, 1
Wiegert, GINW, 8, 166, 83.0, 0
Conner, Bennington, 12, 161, 80.5, 2
Halpin, Mount Michael, 7, 157, 78.5, 2
Phinney, York, 5, 144, 72.0, 2
Williams, Bennington, 7, 139, 69.5, 2
Douglass, GINW, 3, 60, 60.0, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Colvert, Bennington, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Brown, Ralston, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
Gartner, Gering, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
Kennedy, Elk. North, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Hendryx, Elk. North, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Douglass, GINW, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Schenck, Elkhorn, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Loftin, Elkhorn North, 2, 52.0, —
Rodriguez, Blair, 2, 45.5, 51
Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 5, 43.6, —
Moline, Mount Michael, 6, 40.7, 50
Brown, Ralston, 3, 40.0, 40
Adkins, Plattsmouth, 10, 38.1, 49
Gaudreault, Gering, 7, 36.9, 42
Atwood, GINW, 4, 35.5, 47
Henning, Beatrice, 7, 34.7, 40
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Converse, Lexington, 12, 21, 45, 22.5
Mobley, Scottsbluff, 11, 15, 37, 18.5
Beals, Gering, 14, 4, 32, 16.0
Macholan, Blair, 6, 4, 16, 16.0
Robbins, Gering, 14, 3, 31, 15.5
Erickson, York, 10, 11, 31, 15.5
Hackbart, Seward, 4, 23, 31, 15.5
Sears, Blair, 5, 5, 15, 15.0
Stodola, Omaha Skutt, 13, 4, 30, 15.0
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Interceptions: 2, Benson, EMM
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 28, 446, 223.0, 11
Upton, Ashland-GW, 45, 241, 120.5, 1
Fletcher, Elm-Murdock, 18, 240, 120.0, 5
Singer, DC West, 40, 220, 110.0, 2
Meairs-Richman, DC West, 26, 217, 108.5, 5
Sassaman, Neumann, 23, 206, 103.0, 4
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Roncalli, 22-36-1, 430, 215.0, 8
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 22-47-1, 416, 208.0, 4
Fletcher, Elmwood-Murd., 14-22-0, 274, 137.0, 1
Kuhl, Platteview, 17-40-0, 253, 126.5, 2
Carritt, Mead, 17-39-0, 201, 100.5, 2
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 10296, 148.0, 3
Cummins, Concordia, 1, 90, 90.0, 1
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 7, 150, 75.0, 0
Stewart, Platteview, 7, 121, 60.5, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11, 0, 2, 68, 34.0
Carritt, Mead, 6, 0, 0, 36, 18.0
Meairs-Richman, DCW, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0
Booth, Neumann, 5, 0, 0, 30, 15.0
Golda, Platteview, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
Sassaman, Neumann, 4, 0, 0, 24, 12.0
Booth, Neumann, 4, 41.8, 49
McIntosh, Arlington, 4, 39.3, 40
Alexander, Platteview, 6, 38.7, 55
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 12, 12, 36, 18.0
Totilas, Conestoga, 14, 8, 36, 18.0
Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 7, 19, 33, 16.5
Nielson, Wahoo, 10, 8, 28, 14.0
Van Slyke, Neumann, 11, 6, 28, 14.0
2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists
Interceptions: 3, Sassaman, WN; 2, Chytil, Roncalli; Stice, Conc.; Wohlers, DCW; VanSlyke, WN.
