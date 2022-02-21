 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball district finals schedules: Classes C and D

Here are the pairings and start times for the Nebraska high school girls basketball district finals for Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2. All games are scheduled to be played Friday.

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16 seed Fairbury at No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

C1-2 (at Aurora): No. 15 Omaha Gross vs. No. 2 Broken Bow, 7 p.m.

C1-3 (at Battle Creek): No. 14 Ainsworth vs. No. 3 North Bend, 7 p.m.

C1-4, (at North Platte): No. 13 Chase County vs. No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

C1-5: No. 12 BRLD at No. 4 Wahoo, 7 p.m.

C1-6: No. 11 Milford at No. 5 Gothenburg, 6:30 p.m.

C1-7: No. 10 Columbus Scotus at No. 7 St. Paul, 6 p.m.

C1-8: No. 9 Syracuse at No. 8 Malcolm, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 seed Centennial at No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:30 p.m.

C2-2: No. 15 Norfolk Catholic at No. 2 West Point Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

C2-3 (at North Platte CC): No. 14 North Central vs. No. 3 Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

C2-4 (at Columbus High): No. 13 Superior vs. No. 4 Crofton, 6 p.m.

C2-5: No. 12 Pender at No. 5 Ponca, 7 p.m.

C2-6: No.11 Amherst at No. 6 Sutton, 7 p.m.

C2-7: No. 10 Elkhorn Valley at No. 7 Yutan, 7 p.m.

C2-8 (at O'Neill): No. 9 Gordon-Rushville vs. No. 8 Oakland-Craig, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 (at Crete): No. 16 seed McCool Junction vs. No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock, 6 p.m.

D1-2 (at Wisner-Pilger): No. 15 Plainview vs. No. 2 Fremont Bergan, 7 p.m.

D1-3 (at Columbus Lakeview): No. 14 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 3 Ravenna, 7 p.m.

D1-4 (at Hampton): No. 13 Overton vs. No. 4 Lindsay Holy Family, 6:30 p.m.

D1-5 (at Holdrege): No. 12 Cambridge vs. No. 5 Shelton, 7 p.m.

D1-6 (at Kearney High): No. 11 Nebraska Christian vs. No. 6 Alma, TBA

D1-7 (at Cross County): No. 10 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre, 6 p.m.

D1-8 (at Shelby-Rising City): No. 9 BDS vs. No. 8 Elgin/Pope John, 7 p.m.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 (at Palmyra): No. 16 seed Osceola vs. No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.

D2-2 (at Burwell): No. 15 Sandhills/Thedford vs. No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis, 7 p.m.

D2-3 (at Boone Central): No. 14 Exeter-Milligan vs. No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary, 6:30 p.m.

D2-4 (at Hastings College): No. 13 Lincoln Parkview vs. No. 4 Anselmo-Merna, 7 p.m.

D2-5 (at Gibbon): No. 12 South Platte vs. No. 5 Sterling, 6 p.m.

D2-6 (at Paxton): No. 11 Silver Lake vs. No. 6 Crawford, 6:30 p.m.

D2-7 (at Wilcox-Hildreth): No. 10 Diller-Odell vs. No. 7 Wauneta-Palisade, 7 p.m.

D2-8 (at Ord): No. 9 Wynot vs. No. 8 Maywood-Hayes Center, 6 p.m.

