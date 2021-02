Nebraska high school girls basketball districts schedule

Below is the schedule for Nebraska high school girls basketball districts.

Class A

A-1

Monday: No. 5 seed Grand Island at No. 4 Omaha South, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: South-Grand Island winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (time TBA); No. 3 Bellevue West at No. 2 Omaha Benson, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Final (at highest remaining seed)

A-2

Monday: No. 5 Omaha North at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: North-Southeast winner at No. 1 Millard South, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Omaha Westside at No. 2 Gretna, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25: Final (at highest remaining seed)

A-3

Tuesday: No. 4 Millard West at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Norfolk at No. 2 Kearney, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25: Final (at highest remaining seed), 6 p.m.

A-4