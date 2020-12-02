 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

{{featured_button_text}}
Jillian Aschoff

Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff led Nebraska in assists last season with 156.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball players that World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson says to watch this season.

* * *

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: The senior point guard led the state in assists last season with 156.

Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: The senior guard averaged 13 points and had 63 steals for the Silver Hawks.

Kyra Fischer, South Sioux City: The Cardinals’ top scorer last season averaged almost 15 points per game.

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: The senior guard averaged 19 points for the Lions.

CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: The Lake Superior State commit led the Crusaders in scoring, averaging 15.1 points.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: She averaged 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while helping the Bulldogs reach state for the first time since 2009.

Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: She averaged 14.7 points and has a chance to become the school’s career scoring leader.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-2 sophomore averaged almost 18 points as a freshman.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The Nebraska pledge averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Class A champion.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The Iowa commit averaged 20.6 points and set a Class A record with 107 3-pointers.

Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: The senior averaged almost 15 points and could become the school’s career scoring leader.

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The freshman already has scholarship offers from Creighton and Nebraska.

Brianna Stai, Norris: The 6-foot center led the Titans with a 13.3-point scoring average.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: The University of Sioux Falls commit averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 6-foot guard averaged 15.5 points for the Eagles.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The Nebraska commit averaged 25.2 points to earn a first-team berth on the All-Nebraska team.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: The junior averaged almost 15 points for the Thunderbirds.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: The 6-foot guard averaged 15 points for the Links.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert