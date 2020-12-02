Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball players that World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson says to watch this season.
* * *
Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: The senior point guard led the state in assists last season with 156.
Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: The senior guard averaged 13 points and had 63 steals for the Silver Hawks.
Kyra Fischer, South Sioux City: The Cardinals’ top scorer last season averaged almost 15 points per game.
Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: The senior guard averaged 19 points for the Lions.
CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: The Lake Superior State commit led the Crusaders in scoring, averaging 15.1 points.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: She averaged 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while helping the Bulldogs reach state for the first time since 2009.
Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: She averaged 14.7 points and has a chance to become the school’s career scoring leader.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-2 sophomore averaged almost 18 points as a freshman.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The Nebraska pledge averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Class A champion.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: The Iowa commit averaged 20.6 points and set a Class A record with 107 3-pointers.
Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: The senior averaged almost 15 points and could become the school’s career scoring leader.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: The freshman already has scholarship offers from Creighton and Nebraska.
Brianna Stai, Norris: The 6-foot center led the Titans with a 13.3-point scoring average.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: The University of Sioux Falls commit averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: The 6-foot guard averaged 15.5 points for the Eagles.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The Nebraska commit averaged 25.2 points to earn a first-team berth on the All-Nebraska team.
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: The junior averaged almost 15 points for the Thunderbirds.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: The 6-foot guard averaged 15 points for the Links.
