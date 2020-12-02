Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball players that World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson says to watch this season.

* * *

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X: The senior point guard led the state in assists last season with 156.

Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: The senior guard averaged 13 points and had 63 steals for the Silver Hawks.

Kyra Fischer, South Sioux City: The Cardinals’ top scorer last season averaged almost 15 points per game.

Ilycia Guerue, Morrill: The senior guard averaged 19 points for the Lions.

CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: The Lake Superior State commit led the Crusaders in scoring, averaging 15.1 points.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: She averaged 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while helping the Bulldogs reach state for the first time since 2009.

Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: She averaged 14.7 points and has a chance to become the school’s career scoring leader.