Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 10
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 10.

Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22

Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10

Bellevue West 62, Papillion-La Vista 54

Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33

CWC 45, North Central 41

Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21

Columbus 54, Omaha North 23

Crete 39, Beatrice 37

Crofton 52, Boyd County 6

East Butler 62, Osceola 40

Exeter/Milligan 35, Dorchester 17

Franklin 32, Harvard 27

Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30

Goodland, Kan. 65, McCook 45

Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Howells/Dodge 44

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Yutan 40

Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59

Mitchell 50, Gering 43

Mullen 85, Hyannis 6

North Bend 63, West Point-Beemer 38

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Maxwell 28

Ord 58, Ravenna 39

Pender 48, Norfolk Lutheran 43

Platteview 51, Omaha Mercy 38

Ponca 55, Randolph 20

Sandhills/Thedford 47, Wallace 19

Shelton 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

SC Heelan 44, South Sioux City 35

Superior 41, Blue Hill 23

Syracuse 60, Johnson County 15

West Point GACC 56, Wynot 39

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23

Wood River 51, St. Paul 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

