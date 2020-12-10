Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 10.
* * *
Battle Creek 61, Twin River 22
Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10
Bellevue West 62, Papillion-La Vista 54
Boone Central/Newman Grove 36, Central City 33
CWC 45, North Central 41
Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Winside 21
Columbus 54, Omaha North 23
Crete 39, Beatrice 37
Crofton 52, Boyd County 6
East Butler 62, Osceola 40
Exeter/Milligan 35, Dorchester 17
Franklin 32, Harvard 27
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 30
Goodland, Kan. 65, McCook 45
Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Howells/Dodge 44
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Yutan 40
Louisville 61, Nebraska City 59
Mitchell 50, Gering 43
Mullen 85, Hyannis 6
North Bend 63, West Point-Beemer 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Maxwell 28
Ord 58, Ravenna 39
Pender 48, Norfolk Lutheran 43
Platteview 51, Omaha Mercy 38
Ponca 55, Randolph 20
Sandhills/Thedford 47, Wallace 19
Shelton 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
SC Heelan 44, South Sioux City 35
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Syracuse 60, Johnson County 15
West Point GACC 56, Wynot 39
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Raymond Central 23
Wood River 51, St. Paul 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.
Waverly vs. York, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports