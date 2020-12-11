 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 11
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 11.

* * *

Adams Central 46, Gering 32

Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Amherst 40, Loomis 32

Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16

Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29

Wahoo Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44

Blair 38, Waverly 28

Bloomfield 59, Winside 33

Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26

Centura 66, Central City 48

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31

Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40

Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28

Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52

Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30

Cross County 49, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44

Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32

Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29

Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22

Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

Fremont Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell Talbot 19

Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21

Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43

Hampton 61, Osceola 46

Hastings 44, Alliance 20

Hershey 46, Cozad 26

Holdrege 49, Lexington 36

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Milford 42, Fairbury 40

Millard South 73, Papillion-La Vista South 59

Morrill 60, Garden County 32

Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58

Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30

O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41

Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45

Omaha Skutt 52, North Platte 26

Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22

O’Neill St. Mary’s 64, Spalding Academy 9

Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23

Overton 49, Axtell 21

Palmer 56, St. Edward 12

Paxton 41, Brady 29

Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44

Pierce 36, Boone Central 22

Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22

Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20

Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46

Ravenna 48, Burwell 29

Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23

Sidney 49, Chase County 41

Silver Lake 60, Elba 21

South Loup 70, Cambridge 32

Southern 56, Tri County 26

Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34

Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Wahoo 58, Wayne 41

Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14

Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39

Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wynot 54, Osmond 31

Cattle Trail Invitational

Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24

Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47

Gillette Tournament

Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

