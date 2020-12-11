Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 11.
* * *
Adams Central 46, Gering 32
Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Amherst 40, Loomis 32
Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16
Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29
Wahoo Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44
Blair 38, Waverly 28
Bloomfield 59, Winside 33
Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26
Centura 66, Central City 48
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31
Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40
Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28
Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30
Cross County 49, Meridian 28
Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51
Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44
Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32
Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29
Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22
Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34
Fremont 79, Grand Island 33
Fremont Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell Talbot 19
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21
Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43
Hampton 61, Osceola 46
Hastings 44, Alliance 20
Hershey 46, Cozad 26
Holdrege 49, Lexington 36
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Milford 42, Fairbury 40
Millard South 73, Papillion-La Vista South 59
Morrill 60, Garden County 32
Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58
Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30
O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41
Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt 52, North Platte 26
Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22
O’Neill St. Mary’s 64, Spalding Academy 9
Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23
Overton 49, Axtell 21
Palmer 56, St. Edward 12
Paxton 41, Brady 29
Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44
Pierce 36, Boone Central 22
Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22
Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20
Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46
Ravenna 48, Burwell 29
Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23
Sidney 49, Chase County 41
Silver Lake 60, Elba 21
South Loup 70, Cambridge 32
Southern 56, Tri County 26
Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34
Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Wahoo 58, Wayne 41
Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14
Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39
Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wynot 54, Osmond 31
Cattle Trail Invitational
Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47
Gillette Tournament
Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
