 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 12
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 12.

* * *

Adams Central 58, Winnebago 54

Arcadia-Loup City 34, Central Valley 33

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39

Axtell 43, Harvard 26

Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20

Bridgeport 75, Sutherland 15

Broken Bow 49, Minden 34

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Burwell 41, West Holt 37

CWC 69, Elkhorn Valley 39

Cedar Bluffs 42, Spalding Academy 33

Centennial 66, Tri County 28

Chase County 55, Ogallala 39

Cody-Kilgore 49, Stuart 29

Colby, Kan. 54, McCook 31

Bellevue Cornerstone 50, Whiting, Iowa 45

Crawford 41, Garden County 28

Douglas County West 43, Omaha Concordia 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 34

Elkhorn 52, Omaha Roncalli 22

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40

Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33

Falls City 35, Freeman 31

Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41

Fremont Bergan 64, David City Aquinas 27

Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59

Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Heartland 36, Hampton 33

Hershey 68, North Platte 59

Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41

Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19

Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Milford 34

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26

Loomis 49, Bertrand 34

Madison 50, St. Edward 22

Malcolm 44, Cross County 30

Millard North 65, Papillion-La Vista 46

Mitchell 57, Hemingford 19

Mullen 52, Maxwell 22

Nebraska Christian 55, GI Heartland Lutheran 18

Norfolk 44, Omaha Westside 29

Norris 62, Blair 38

North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Hershey 40

Omaha Burke 53, Elkhorn South 46

Omaha Duchesne 55, Ralston 14

Omaha Gross 43, Bennington 36

Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34

Overton 61, Southern Valley 46

Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23

Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 21

Pleasanton 66, South Loup 24

Sidney 69, Bayard 28

Sioux City East 69, South Sioux City 65

South Platte 74, Sandhills Valley 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16

Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43

Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13

Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 34

Thayer Central 39, Fairbury 29

Valentine 36, Cozad 34

Wayne 48, Columbus Lakeview 45

West Point GACC 69, Crofton 41

York 75, Lexington 45

Cattle Trail Invitational

Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27

Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23

Championship: Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 46

Gillette Tournament

Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47​

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert