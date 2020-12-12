Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 12.
* * *
Adams Central 58, Winnebago 54
Arcadia-Loup City 34, Central Valley 33
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Louisville 39
Axtell 43, Harvard 26
Bellevue East 64, Grand Island 20
Bridgeport 75, Sutherland 15
Broken Bow 49, Minden 34
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Burwell 41, West Holt 37
CWC 69, Elkhorn Valley 39
Cedar Bluffs 42, Spalding Academy 33
Centennial 66, Tri County 28
Chase County 55, Ogallala 39
Cody-Kilgore 49, Stuart 29
Colby, Kan. 54, McCook 31
Bellevue Cornerstone 50, Whiting, Iowa 45
Crawford 41, Garden County 28
Douglas County West 43, Omaha Concordia 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 34
Elkhorn 52, Omaha Roncalli 22
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 40
Elm Creek 66, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Falls City 35, Freeman 31
Fremont 71, Omaha Benson 41
Fremont Bergan 64, David City Aquinas 27
Gothenburg 46, Perkins County 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 68, North Platte 59
Grand Island Northwest 57, Seward 40
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Heartland 36, Hampton 33
Hershey 68, North Platte 59
Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41
Kearney Catholic 52, Alliance 19
Kenesaw 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Milford 34
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26
Loomis 49, Bertrand 34
Madison 50, St. Edward 22
Malcolm 44, Cross County 30
Millard North 65, Papillion-La Vista 46
Mitchell 57, Hemingford 19
Mullen 52, Maxwell 22
Nebraska Christian 55, GI Heartland Lutheran 18
Norfolk 44, Omaha Westside 29
Norris 62, Blair 38
North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Hershey 40
Omaha Burke 53, Elkhorn South 46
Omaha Duchesne 55, Ralston 14
Omaha Gross 43, Bennington 36
Omaha Marian 40, Millard West 34
Overton 61, Southern Valley 46
Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23
Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Pleasanton 66, South Loup 24
Sidney 69, Bayard 28
Sioux City East 69, South Sioux City 65
South Platte 74, Sandhills Valley 26
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Red Cloud 16
Superior 40, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Syracuse 59, Raymond Central 13
Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 34
Thayer Central 39, Fairbury 29
Valentine 36, Cozad 34
Wayne 48, Columbus Lakeview 45
West Point GACC 69, Crofton 41
York 75, Lexington 45
Cattle Trail Invitational
Medicine Valley 45, Southwest 27
Arapahoe 59, Hitchcock County 33
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23
Championship: Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 46
Gillette Tournament
Cody, Wyo. 52, Scottsbluff 47
