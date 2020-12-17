Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 17

Norfolk Catholic 64, Norfolk Lutheran 28
Norris 44, Wahoo Neumann 31
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37
Perkins County 47, Garden County 22
Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34
South Platte 46, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36
Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29
Wallace 46, Sutherland 36
Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31
Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne 45
