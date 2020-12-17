 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 17
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 17

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 17.

* * *

Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33

Auburn 68, Ralston 30

Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26

Cozad 41, Cambridge 38

Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Dorchester 44, Osceola 26

Elm Creek 42, Minden 26

Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick's 31

Gretna 45, Omaha Marian 43

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37

Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26

Lincoln Parkview 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Norfolk Catholic 64, Norfolk Lutheran 28

Norris 44, Wahoo Neumann 31

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37

Perkins County 47, Garden County 22

Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34

South Platte 46, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36

Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29

Wallace 46, Sutherland 36

Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31

Cougar Classic

Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne 45

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert