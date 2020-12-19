Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 19.
* * *
Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38
Alma 54, Red Cloud 20
Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31
Arlington 52, Tekamah-Herman 42
Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31
Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35
Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41
Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17
Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31
Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30
Burke, S.D. 61, Stuart 32
CWC 68, Central Valley 23
Centennial 47, Superior 40
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells/Dodge 52
Colome, S.D. 58, Cody-Kilgore 48
Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28
Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41
Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
Crete 63, Bennington 37
Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24
Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14
Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26
Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71
GI Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25
Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 31
Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36
Kearney 50, Columbus 33
Lincoln Christian 47, Fremont Bergan 26
Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34
Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45
Lincoln Lutheran 37, David City Aquinas 27
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30
Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29
Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37
Loomis 47, Brady 17
McCook 34, Holdrege 26
McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28
Mead 48, East Butler 41
Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17
Morrill 53, Mitchell 45
North Platte 39, Norfolk 24
O'Neill 33, Wayne 25
Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8
Ogallala 46, Hershey 42
Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34
Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-La Vista South 59, OT
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27
Ord 63, Centura 38
Pender 64, Stanton 22
Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Shelby/Rising City 49, Giltner 21
Shelton 42, Bertrand 20
Sidney 67, Alliance 24
Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
St. Thomas More, S.D. 66, Scottsbluff 39
Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 45
Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6
West Point GACC 76, Norfolk Catholic 36
Wood River 62, Gibbon 26
Wynot 42, Randolph 16
York 40, Hastings 28
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Championship: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38
Cougar Classic
Blair 63, Platteview 45
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
