Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 19
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 19.

* * *

Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38

Alma 54, Red Cloud 20

Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31

Arlington 52, Tekamah-Herman 42

Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31

Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35

Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31

Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30

Burke, S.D. 61, Stuart 32

CWC 68, Central Valley 23

Centennial 47, Superior 40

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells/Dodge 52

Colome, S.D. 58, Cody-Kilgore 48

Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28

Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41

Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Crete 63, Bennington 37

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24

Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14

Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26

Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71

GI Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25

Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 31​

Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36

Kearney 50, Columbus 33

Lincoln Christian 47, Fremont Bergan 26

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34

Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45

Lincoln Lutheran 37, David City Aquinas 27

Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30

Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29

Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37

Loomis 47, Brady 17

McCook 34, Holdrege 26

McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28

Mead 48, East Butler 41

Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17

Morrill 53, Mitchell 45

North Platte 39, Norfolk 24

O'Neill 33, Wayne 25

Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8

Ogallala 46, Hershey 42

Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34

Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-La Vista South 59, OT

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27

Ord 63, Centura 38

Pender 64, Stanton 22

Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Shelby/Rising City 49, Giltner 21

Shelton 42, Bertrand 20

Sidney 67, Alliance 24

Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

St. Thomas More, S.D. 66, Scottsbluff 39

Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 45

Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6

West Point GACC 76, Norfolk Catholic 36

Wood River 62, Gibbon 26

Wynot 42, Randolph 16

York 40, Hastings 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Championship: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38

Cougar Classic

Blair 63, Platteview 45

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

