Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 2
BASKETBALL

Check out the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 2.

* * *

Highlights

Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25: The Vikings jumped to a 24-point lead at halftime.

Gretna 66, Omaha North 9: The Dragons had a 28 first-quarter quarter points and pulled away. 

Om. Gross 33, Norfolk Catholic 23: Jenna Skradski posted a game-high 16 points.

Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64: Adison Markowski (13 points) and Madelyn Navrkal (10 points) each made four shots for the Thunderbolts.

Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22: Three players scored in double figures for the Patriots, led by Khloe Lemon's 23 points. Megan Belt had 16 points and Mya Babbit scored 13 points.

Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48: Adriana DiPrima scored 17 for the Warriors.

Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln North Star 25: Dru Zouscha and Caitlyn Ryan scored in double figures for the Monarchs.

Wahoo 60, Bennington 50: Autumn Iverson led all scorers with 20 points.

Scores

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24

BRLD 72, Omaha Nation 30

Bayard 54, Kimball 24

Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

Broken Bow 57, Arcadia/Loup City 14

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21

Central Valley 52, Palmer 14

Chase County 58, Cozad 34

Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25

Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47

Deshler 40, Exeter-Milligan 38

Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12

East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25

Elgin/Pope John 72, Riverside 31

Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 29

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Fullerton 62, Burwell 21

Giltner 44, Harvard 7

Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35

Gretna 66, Omaha North 9

Holdrege 34, Centura 26

Homer 64, Winnebago 46

Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney (Iowa) 37

Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29

Laurel/CC 42, Creighton 36

Lewiston 39, Friend 17

Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21

Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 38

Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64

Lincoln Southwest 53, Papio South 0

Louisville 38, Conestoga 28

Madison 38, Schuyler 10

Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22

Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

Minden 40, Southern Valley 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30

North Bend 68, Twin River 17

North Central 69, Boyd County 16

North Platte 41, Millard West 40

Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48

O'Neill 58, Valentine 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View/SS 31

Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18

Om. Gross 33, Norfolk Catholic 23

Om. Skutt 71, Wahoo Neumann 39

Osceola 56, St. Edward 9

Overton 47, Arapahoe 36

Papio-LV 71, Lincoln North Star 25

Pender 63, Wakefield 46

Pierce 56, Howells-Dodge 32

Plainview 62, Winside 16

Ravenna 54, Amherst 27

Santee 63, Walthill 39

Scottsbluff 68, Sterling 11

Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24

Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26

Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24

St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19

Thayer Central 48, Belleville (Kan.) 13

Wahoo 60, Bennington 50

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60

West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31

Wisner-Pilger 47, Norfolk Lutheran 45

Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32

York 65, Ralston 12

