Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 2.
Highlights
Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25: The Vikings jumped to a 24-point lead at halftime.
Gretna 66, Omaha North 9: The Dragons had a 28 first-quarter quarter points and pulled away.
Om. Gross 33, Norfolk Catholic 23: Jenna Skradski posted a game-high 16 points.
Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64: Adison Markowski (13 points) and Madelyn Navrkal (10 points) each made four shots for the Thunderbolts.
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22: Three players scored in double figures for the Patriots, led by Khloe Lemon's 23 points. Megan Belt had 16 points and Mya Babbit scored 13 points.
Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48: Adriana DiPrima scored 17 for the Warriors.
Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln North Star 25: Dru Zouscha and Caitlyn Ryan scored in double figures for the Monarchs.
Wahoo 60, Bennington 50: Autumn Iverson led all scorers with 20 points.
Scores
Alma 65, Bertrand 19
Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24
BRLD 72, Omaha Nation 30
Bayard 54, Kimball 24
Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26
Broken Bow 57, Arcadia/Loup City 14
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21
Central Valley 52, Palmer 14
Chase County 58, Cozad 34
Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47
Deshler 40, Exeter-Milligan 38
Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12
East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25
Elgin/Pope John 72, Riverside 31
Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 29
Freeman 34, Palmyra 12
Fullerton 62, Burwell 21
Giltner 44, Harvard 7
Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35
Gretna 66, Omaha North 9
Holdrege 34, Centura 26
Homer 64, Winnebago 46
Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney (Iowa) 37
Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29
Laurel/CC 42, Creighton 36
Lewiston 39, Friend 17
Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21
Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 38
Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64
Lincoln Southwest 53, Papio South 0
Louisville 38, Conestoga 28
Madison 38, Schuyler 10
Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
Minden 40, Southern Valley 38
Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30
North Bend 68, Twin River 17
North Central 69, Boyd County 16
North Platte 41, Millard West 40
Omaha Westside 58, Columbus 48
O'Neill 58, Valentine 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View/SS 31
Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18
Om. Gross 33, Norfolk Catholic 23
Om. Skutt 71, Wahoo Neumann 39
Osceola 56, St. Edward 9
Overton 47, Arapahoe 36
Papio-LV 71, Lincoln North Star 25
Pender 63, Wakefield 46
Pierce 56, Howells-Dodge 32
Plainview 62, Winside 16
Ravenna 54, Amherst 27
Santee 63, Walthill 39
Scottsbluff 68, Sterling 11
Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24
Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26
Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24
St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19
Thayer Central 48, Belleville (Kan.) 13
Wahoo 60, Bennington 50
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60
West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31
Wisner-Pilger 47, Norfolk Lutheran 45
Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32
York 65, Ralston 12