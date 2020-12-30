Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 30

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 30.
* * *
Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Aquinas Catholic 28, Palmyra 18
Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Auburn 43, Wayne 25
BRLD 53, Louisville 37
Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34
Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38
Bennington 44, Hastings 38
Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48
Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24
Cambridge 48, Dundy County Stratton 41
Chadron 43, Valentine 19
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia/Loup City 43
Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11
Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18
Crete 35, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Custer, SD 46, Hemingford 41
David City 67, Douglas County West 42
Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 40
East Butler 62, Friend 27
Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41
Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40
Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-LaVista South 33
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Omaha Brownell Talbot 30
Falls City 51, Conestoga 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Freeman 20
Fillmore Central 65, Shelby-Rising City 28
Franklin 41, Bertrand 29
Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43
Gering 55, Gothenburg 50
Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67, Omaha Concordia 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Amherst 30
Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25
High Plains Community 52, Cedar Bluffs 20
Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28
Howells-Dodge 60, Mead 15
Lincoln East 74, Lincoln High 63
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19
Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29
Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Fort Calhoun 23
Loomis 44, Burwell 28
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Stanton 28
Malcolm 50, Centennial 38
Maryville, MO 58, Northwest 31
McCook 59, Chase County 38
Minden 65, Axtell 29
Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48
Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32
North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
Oakland-Craig 57, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 45, Plattsmouth 28
Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40
Ord 50, Sidney 41
Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31
Osmond 42, Stuart 37
Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha Northwest 60
Ponca 67, Wakefield 52
Randolph 38, Winside 23
Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40
Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30
South Platte 65, Crawford 29
St. Mary's 58, St. Edward 11
Sutton 55, Fullerton 35
Syracuse 48, Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Thayer Central 46, Johnson County Central 22
Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42
Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39