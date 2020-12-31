Nebraska high school girls basketball scores, Dec. 31

Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball scores from Dec. 31.
* * *
Amherst Tournament
Championship: York 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 33
Kearney Catholic 35, Amherst 34
Arapahoe Tournament
Championship: North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Blue Hill 30
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Arapahoe 22
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Championship: Fremont Bergan 45, Omaha Roncalli 28
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30
Beatrice Holiday Tournament
North Platte 67, Platteview 35
Columbus Lakeview Tournament
Championship: Columbus Lakeview 50, Columbus Scotus 46
Twin River 53, Schuyler 15
Creighton Tournament
Championship: Boyd County 52, Bloomfield 49
Creighton 53, Wausa 35
David City Holiday Tournament
David City Aquinas 43, Douglas County West 42
David City 56, Palmyra 12
Doane Tournament
Championship: Maryville, Mo. 39, Crete 28
Omaha Skutt 46, Grand Island Northwest 31
East Butler Holiday Tournament
Cedar Bluffs 23, Friend 22
East Butler 49, High Plains Community 31
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Syracuse 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Freeman 27
GICC Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Fullerton 41
Hastings Holiday Tournament
Championship: Scottsbluff 41, Bennington 34
Hastings 51, Lexington 34
Heartland Athletic Conference
Fremont 60, Lincoln Southwest 51
Lincoln Pius X 81, Lincoln East 60
Hershey Tournament
Championship: Gering 46, Hershey 38
Gothenburg 64, Lawrence-Nelson 9
HTRS Holiday Tournament
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Pawnee City 39
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Fairbury 38, Arlington 20
Madison Holiday Tournament
Championship: Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Madison 22
Tekamah-Herman 51, Riverside 25
Metro Conference Tournament
Millard South 56, Omaha Westside 28
Omaha Central 61, Gretna 39
Omaha Gross Holiday Tournament
Aurora 55, Omaha Duchesne 38
Omaha Gross 50, Blair 30
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
North Central 42, St. Paul 37
Randolph Tournament
Championship: Osmond 45, Randolph 30
Stuart 59, Winside 17
Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ravenna def. Palmer, forfeit
Overton 45, Centura 44
Silver Lake Tournament
Championship: Exeter/Milligan 44, Shelton 41
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Crawford 44
Silver Lake 63, Lincoln Parkview 24
South Platte Tournament
Championship: South Platte 52, Cambridge 41
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Southern 35, Johnson County 20
Thayer Central 45, Nebraska Christian 43
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Championship: Norris 53, Waverly 21
Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61
Wayne Tournament
Championship: Auburn 39, Pierce 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Winnebago 62
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45, Homer 34
Pender 71, Wayne 17
West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament
Championship: Humphrey St. Francis 50, West Point-Beemer 40
Crofton 55, Wynot 37
Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament
Championship: Wilcox-Hildreth 27, Kenesaw 24
Hampton 52, Harvard 26